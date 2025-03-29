PM cuts Phuket meeting to respond to Bangkok earthquake

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal2 hours agoLast Updated: Saturday, March 29, 2025
134 1 minute read
PM cuts Phuket meeting to respond to Bangkok earthquake
Pictures courtesy of The Phuket News

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra was forced to cut short a crucial meeting with Phuket officials yesterday after receiving urgent news of the devastating earthquake that struck Bangkok.

At 12.30pm, March 28, the 38 year old Thai premier was in the middle of a high-level meeting in Phuket, reviewing the island’s development plans and tourism policies, when she received an emergency call about the earthquake. The earthquake, which originated in Myanmar, affected several northern regions of Thailand, including Bangkok, with reports of a building collapse in Chatuchak district.

“Immediately upon receiving the news, I convened an emergency meeting to monitor the situation and direct the appropriate response.”

The Ministry of Interior swiftly declared Bangkok an emergency zone, as rescue teams began their efforts to assist the affected areas.

Related Articles

PM cuts Phuket meeting to respond to Bangkok earthquake | News by Thaiger

The PM took swift action, issuing urgent warnings for all provinces to remain on high alert, ensuring timely assistance would reach those in need.

“We are prioritising public safety and working relentlessly to protect our citizens.”

PM cuts Phuket meeting to respond to Bangkok earthquake | News by Thaiger

As part of the immediate response, the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society sent out SMS alerts with safety guidelines to residents. The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, the Ministry of Defence, and the Ministry of Interior were mobilised to monitor aftershocks, which were expected within the first two hours following the main quake.

The Ministry of Transport temporarily delayed flights at Suvarnabhumi Airport for 20 minutes to conduct safety assessments, while the Ministry of Public Health deployed emergency medical teams to high-risk areas. Schools nationwide were ordered to close as a precaution.

Paetongtarn urged residents of high-rise buildings to avoid elevators and use stairs for safety.

“Stay alert, but do not panic. Follow official instructions and stay informed through NBT TV, where we will provide real-time updates.”

PM cuts Phuket meeting to respond to Bangkok earthquake | News by Thaiger

Before the emergency call, Paetongtarn was in Phuket Provincial Hall discussing Phuket’s tourism growth, including a proposed expansion of Phuket International Airport 2. But as the earthquake crisis unfolded, she shifted focus to lead the country’s emergency response, reported The Phuket News.

PM cuts Phuket meeting to respond to Bangkok earthquake | News by Thaiger

Authorities are continuing to monitor the situation across Bangkok and surrounding areas, with emergency teams on high alert.

PM cuts Phuket meeting to respond to Bangkok earthquake | News by Thaiger

PM cuts Phuket meeting to respond to Bangkok earthquake | News by Thaiger

PM cuts Phuket meeting to respond to Bangkok earthquake | News by Thaiger

Latest Thailand News
Shaky structure blamed for Chatuchak earthquake disaster Bangkok News

Shaky structure blamed for Chatuchak earthquake disaster

5 minutes ago
Thailand book fairs return after Myanmar earthquake disruption Bangkok News

Thailand book fairs return after Myanmar earthquake disruption

30 minutes ago
Chiang Mai condo closed after cracks appear post-Myanmar quake Thailand News

Chiang Mai condo closed after cracks appear post-Myanmar quake

48 minutes ago
Earthquake panic: Over 100 evacuated from Pathum Thani hospital Thailand News

Earthquake panic: Over 100 evacuated from Pathum Thani hospital

1 hour ago
10 dead, 16 injured, 101 missing in Bangkok earthquake Bangkok News

10 dead, 16 injured, 101 missing in Bangkok earthquake

1 hour ago
Thailand seeks UNESCO status for Loy Krathong festival Thailand News

Thailand seeks UNESCO status for Loy Krathong festival

2 hours ago
PM cuts Phuket meeting to respond to Bangkok earthquake Phuket News

PM cuts Phuket meeting to respond to Bangkok earthquake

2 hours ago
Fatal fall: Crane operator dies in Bangkok earthquake Bangkok News

Fatal fall: Crane operator dies in Bangkok earthquake

2 hours ago
Pattaya hospitals evacuate patients after Myanmar earthquake Pattaya News

Pattaya hospitals evacuate patients after Myanmar earthquake

4 hours ago
Pickup truck crashes into Phuket monument, blocking traffic Phuket News

Pickup truck crashes into Phuket monument, blocking traffic

4 hours ago
Pattaya waitress begs for justice after brutal attack Pattaya News

Pattaya waitress begs for justice after brutal attack

4 hours ago
Krungthai Bank reveals quick way to spot fake transfers Thailand News

Krungthai Bank reveals quick way to spot fake transfers

5 hours ago
Thailand’s ditching arrival cards—but the digital fix is a mess (video) Thailand News

Thailand’s ditching arrival cards—but the digital fix is a mess (video)

5 hours ago
Thai provinces brace for summer storm with hail, strong winds Thailand News

Thai provinces brace for summer storm with hail, strong winds

6 hours ago
Earthquake devastates Myanmar and shakes Bangkok to its core (video) Bangkok News

Earthquake devastates Myanmar and shakes Bangkok to its core (video)

6 hours ago
Retired officer surrenders after Phrae shooting over gamecock dispute Crime News

Retired officer surrenders after Phrae shooting over gamecock dispute

23 hours ago
Police dismantle online gambling mule account network in Thailand Thailand News

Police dismantle online gambling mule account network in Thailand

23 hours ago
Bangkok raid leads to 58 arrests for illegal employment Bangkok News

Bangkok raid leads to 58 arrests for illegal employment

23 hours ago
Thai police arrest two men for social media firearm threats Thailand News

Thai police arrest two men for social media firearm threats

24 hours ago
Thailand faces critical air pollution levels in 51 provinces Thailand News

Thailand faces critical air pollution levels in 51 provinces

24 hours ago
Body found in Phetchaburi forest ends week-long search for missing man Thailand News

Body found in Phetchaburi forest ends week-long search for missing man

24 hours ago
Sisaket police seize illegal firearms cache in major raid Crime News

Sisaket police seize illegal firearms cache in major raid

1 day ago
Bangkok tower collapses in deadly quake: 40 trapped in rubble Bangkok News

Bangkok tower collapses in deadly quake: 40 trapped in rubble

1 day ago
Thailand on alert for aftershock following Myanmar quake Hot News

Thailand on alert for aftershock following Myanmar quake

1 day ago
Mother seeks help as children rescued from abusive father in Krabi Krabi News

Mother seeks help as children rescued from abusive father in Krabi

1 day ago
Bangkok NewsPhuket NewsPolitics NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal2 hours agoLast Updated: Saturday, March 29, 2025
134 1 minute read
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Chiang Mai condo closed after cracks appear post-Myanmar quake

Chiang Mai condo closed after cracks appear post-Myanmar quake

48 minutes ago
Earthquake panic: Over 100 evacuated from Pathum Thani hospital

Earthquake panic: Over 100 evacuated from Pathum Thani hospital

1 hour ago
10 dead, 16 injured, 101 missing in Bangkok earthquake

10 dead, 16 injured, 101 missing in Bangkok earthquake

1 hour ago
Thailand seeks UNESCO status for Loy Krathong festival

Thailand seeks UNESCO status for Loy Krathong festival

2 hours ago