PM cuts Phuket meeting to respond to Bangkok earthquake

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra was forced to cut short a crucial meeting with Phuket officials yesterday after receiving urgent news of the devastating earthquake that struck Bangkok.

At 12.30pm, March 28, the 38 year old Thai premier was in the middle of a high-level meeting in Phuket, reviewing the island’s development plans and tourism policies, when she received an emergency call about the earthquake. The earthquake, which originated in Myanmar, affected several northern regions of Thailand, including Bangkok, with reports of a building collapse in Chatuchak district.

“Immediately upon receiving the news, I convened an emergency meeting to monitor the situation and direct the appropriate response.”

The Ministry of Interior swiftly declared Bangkok an emergency zone, as rescue teams began their efforts to assist the affected areas.

The PM took swift action, issuing urgent warnings for all provinces to remain on high alert, ensuring timely assistance would reach those in need.

“We are prioritising public safety and working relentlessly to protect our citizens.”

As part of the immediate response, the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society sent out SMS alerts with safety guidelines to residents. The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, the Ministry of Defence, and the Ministry of Interior were mobilised to monitor aftershocks, which were expected within the first two hours following the main quake.

The Ministry of Transport temporarily delayed flights at Suvarnabhumi Airport for 20 minutes to conduct safety assessments, while the Ministry of Public Health deployed emergency medical teams to high-risk areas. Schools nationwide were ordered to close as a precaution.

Paetongtarn urged residents of high-rise buildings to avoid elevators and use stairs for safety.

“Stay alert, but do not panic. Follow official instructions and stay informed through NBT TV, where we will provide real-time updates.”

Before the emergency call, Paetongtarn was in Phuket Provincial Hall discussing Phuket’s tourism growth, including a proposed expansion of Phuket International Airport 2. But as the earthquake crisis unfolded, she shifted focus to lead the country’s emergency response, reported The Phuket News.

Authorities are continuing to monitor the situation across Bangkok and surrounding areas, with emergency teams on high alert.