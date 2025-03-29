10 dead, 16 injured, 101 missing in Bangkok earthquake

Puntid Tantivangphaisal2 hours agoLast Updated: Saturday, March 29, 2025
10 dead, 16 injured, 101 missing in Bangkok earthquake
Rescue teams worked tirelessly through the night yesterday, March 28, desperately searching for survivors under the collapsed State Audit Office (SAO) building in Chatuchak, Bangkok, after a deadly earthquake originating in Myanmar.

At around 7pm, Petchkasem Rescue Foundation volunteers discovered further fatalities while investigating the site, particularly near the third floor, where massive structural cracks had formed. The collapse, caused by the earthquake, left the building in ruins, trapping numerous victims beneath tonnes of rubble.

According to Jirayuth Jutchaisong, a rescue volunteer, a team of 10 responders has been working in shifts, relentlessly searching the wreckage. During their search, they found a body trapped under the debris, with only the lower half visible. The victim appeared to have been dead for several hours.

This marks the fifth confirmed fatality, bringing the total number of deaths from the collapse to five—three men and two women. As of the latest reports, the death toll from the earthquake across Bangkok has risen to 10, with 16 injured and 101 still missing.

The search is being complicated by the sheer scale of the debris, which is stacked as high as a five-storey building (around 20 metres), filled with massive concrete slabs and jagged metal rods. Rescue operations continue in hour-long rotations, with teams determined to locate those still trapped in the wreckage.

In an update later that evening, Deputy Bangkok Governor Tavida Kamolvej confirmed that the seven fatalities from the SAO building collapse in Chatuchak were among the eight deaths attributed to the earthquake in Bangkok. The ninth fatality was reported in Bang Sue, where a crane fell due to the tremors.

By 10pm, officials confirmed the death toll had risen to 10 in total, with 16 people injured and over 100 still unaccounted for across three major construction sites in Chatuchak, Din Daeng, and Bang Sue districts, reported The Nation.

As the search and rescue efforts continue, the city remains on high alert, with officials urging residents to stay clear of affected areas while recovery teams work through the night to uncover any remaining survivors.

