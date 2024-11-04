3 Thais arrested for assaulting, robbing mute man over jealousy

Photo via Amarin TV

Police arrested a woman and two men for physically assaulting and robbing a 70 year old mute Thai man in the Isaan province of Khon Kaen on October 29 over jealousy.

The mute victim, 70 year old Arunchat Shinnarat, filed a complaint at Mueang Khon Kaen Police Station at about 11am on November 1. He reported that two men and a woman assaulted him, placed handcuffs on his wrists, and stole his mobile phone and motorcycle.

Advertisements

Arunchat said the incident occurred in Ban Don Yanang Community, where locals later came to his rescue. He did not clarify why he filed the complaint a few days after the assault.

Officers examined security footage from the area and were able to identify the three suspects: 35 year old Yuttakarn Boonmak, 37 year old Arnut Sila, and 22 year old Janjula Nakor, all of whom lived near the scene of the incident.

The three were arrested on November 3 and taken to the police station for questioning. Yuttakarn claimed the motive for the crime was jealousy, alleging that the victim flirted with his girlfriend, Janjula. He then coerced Janjula into luring Arunchat into the assault.

According to Yuttakarn, Arunchat picked Janjula up from her home on his motorcycle and took her to his apartment at around 8.30pm on October 29, later taking her back home. When Arunchat was riding back alone, Yuttakarn and Arnut approached him.

The two men immediately attacked him, causing him to fall to the ground. Yuttakarn stated that Janjula was also present at the scene of the assault. They travelled there together on a single motorcycle.

Advertisements

The attackers did not leave Arunchat at the scene. Instead, they took him on their motorcycle and ordered Janjula to follow on Arunchat’s motorcycle. They then abandoned Arunchat by the roadside, where locals came to help him.

The three suspects were charged under Section 335 of the Criminal Code: conspiring to commit theft at night and using a vehicle to facilitate the crime. The penalty is imprisonment from one to five years and a fine of between 20,000 and 100,000 baht.