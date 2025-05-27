Thailand seeks ASEAN Heritage status for Doi Inthanon park

DNP chief pushes Chiang Mai park for recognition in Bangkok meeting

Puntid Tantivangphaisal1 hour agoLast Updated: Tuesday, May 27, 2025
Thailand seeks ASEAN Heritage status for Doi Inthanon park
Efforts are underway by the government to have Doi Inthanon National Park in Chiang Mai recognised as an ASEAN Heritage Park (AHP), according to Attapol Charoenshunsa, the chief of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP).

The announcement followed the 12th ASEAN Heritage Park Committee Meeting (AHPCM) in Bangkok, chaired by Attapol. The meeting included over 100 representatives from various organisations, such as the ASEAN Secretariat and the ASEAN Centre for Biodiversity.

Attapol expressed the government’s intention to highlight and protect Doi Inthanon National Park, which houses Thailand’s tallest peak, by adding it to the AHP list. The aim is to promote the park’s diverse ecosystem and scenic beauty.

To proceed, relevant agencies will collaborate with the Office of Natural Resources and Environmental Policy and Planning (ONEP) to compile the necessary information for the park’s nomination as an AHP.

Before submission to the ASEAN Ministerial Meeting on the Environment (AMME), the nomination requires approval from the Working Group on Nature Conservation and Biodiversity (AWGNCB) and ASEAN Senior Officials on the Environment (ASOEN).

Attapol stated that the entire process is anticipated to take two to three years, reported Bangkok Post.

Thailand currently has 10 AHPs, of which nine are managed by the DNP. These include Khao Yai National Park, Tarutao National Marine Park, Ao Phang Nga National Park, Kaeng Krachan National Park, Hat Chao Mai National Park and Mu Ko Libong Islands, Mu Ko Ang Thong National Park, Khao Sok National Park, Nam Naow National Park-Phu Keaw Wildlife Reservation Area, and Phu Kradueng National Park.

In similar news, plans to construct a high-speed rail station in Ayutthaya have raised concerns over potential threats to the city’s World Heritage status.

The proposed station, part of the Thailand-Laos-China railway project, is located near Ayutthaya Historical Park, a UNESCO site since 1991. Experts fear the project may have visual and structural impacts on the ancient ruins.

A team from ICCROM and ICOMOS, advisory bodies to the World Heritage Committee, visited the site from January 19 to 22 to review the Heritage Impact Assessment.

