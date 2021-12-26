Thailand
Thailand records December rush of tourists, but Omicron clouds brewing
A few days in December as travellers keep rolling into Thailand.
On the day before Christmas, 11,533 passengers arrived in Thailand, the highest daily number since the borders were opened for fully vaccinated tourists, with only one night of quarantine, on November 1. 7,454 of those passengers arrived at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport.
Up to December 24, 217,101 travellers have arrived in Thailand. Some of them will be tourists heading to the country’s hot spots for a Thai Christmas, re-uniting with friends and family, or just enjoying a tropical holiday (unless they’re heading north at this time of the year).
If the trend for December continues, that will result in around 280,000 people coming to Thailand this month. That’s a significant uptick from November (around 130,000) but still only 8 percent of the travellers that arrived in Thailand in the month of December 2019, before the pandemic kicked off around the world.
Still, given the global Omicron-induced travel dramas this week, Thailand’s December arrival spike is a welcome change for the country’s hospitality businesses who have been one of the hardest hit industries.
So where have the travellers been arriving from?
Mostly from Germany with 18,434 arrivals up to December 24 this month. Then the UK with 15,321, Russia with 9,667 and the US with 8,871.
Beyond the top 4, contributors to Thailand’s December tourist mix…
5. Singapore 8,402
6. France 8,268
7. Sweden 7,737
8. UAE 6,961
9. South Korea 5,593
10. Norway 5,059
But Omicron clouds are brewing as the December surge of tourists will drop in January due to a range of factors, not the least being the Thai Government’s decision to suspend applications for the Test & Go, and Sandbox, programs (except the Phuket Sandbox) until at least January 4. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs say they are still honouring approved applications before 11.59pm on Tuesday December 21, as well as applications made up to that date, that may be approved.
And fully vaccinated tourists can still apply under the Phuket Sandbox for a quarantine free experience on the island for 7 days, then head off to anywhere they want to travel in Thailand.
The other big question mark for travellers at this time is flights. Are their flights still coming to Thailand as scheduled. In the past week hundreds of airlines, around the world, have been altering their schedules and cancelling flights.In the US both Delta and United Airlines announced they were having to scale back schedules because the Omicron variant had overwhelmed sufficient staff to affect their operations. Over 4,500 flights have been cancelled or postponed as of yesterday, around the world, according to Flighttracker.
So travellers should be checking the status of their flights constantly to keep on top of the changes.
And between today and January 4, the next date of arrival procedures for Thailand, there could be additional tweaks or changes by Thai authorities, although the Omicron situation in Thailand has not dramatically surged like in the US, UK and parts of Europe. Yet.
Today Thailand reported 2,532 new Covid infections and 22 deaths, with another 962 suspected ATK infections awaiting confirmation.
Meanwhile, an Omicron Covid cluster in Kalasin, in mid north-east Thailand, aded another 64 infections yesterday.
A doctor at the Siriraj Piyamaharajkarun Hospital in Kalasin say that up to 50% of all new cases in January “could be of the new Covid-19 variant”.
The recent cluster has again been linked to staff and customers of a bar and restaurant which an infected married couple visited on December 12.
SOURCE: FRB | Reuters
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
COVID-19 SUNDAY UPDATE: 22 deaths, 2,532 infections
Risk of Covid-19 infection on flights increased due to Omicron
Thailand celebrates its 100 millionth vaccine, focuses on boosters
Burmese military reportedly killed and burned at least 30 refugees
BTS Covid scare – RM, Jin and Suga test positive
Thailand records December rush of tourists, but Omicron clouds brewing
Credit card payment coming next year for Bangkok transport
Form must be completed before exiting plane in Phuket now
New Year’s events are not banned, Phetchabun to host 2
Top 7 Christmas trees to check out in Bangkok
NCDC recommends Pfizer for kids 5-11, 4th vaccine for some
Prayut promises aid to Burmese refugees amid border fighting
COVID-19 SATURDAY UPDATE: 30 deaths, 2,766 infections
Bangkok 14th worst air quality globally, more PM2.5 next week
Thai vaccination now accepted in the EU Digital Covid Certificate
Will there ever be another Concorde?
UPDATE: Registration closes for Test & Go and Sandbox, except Phuket
Thai government to consider cancelling Test & Go entry scheme – Health Minister
Thailand expected to review list of countries eligible for “Test & Go” scheme
First local Omicron case, officials consider cancelling quarantine exemption Test & Go
OPINION: Test and Go, up and gone, where to from here Thailand?
Test & Go registration suspended – Here’s what we know about entry to Thailand
UPDATE: Tourist who left quarantine, tested positive for Covid-19, turns himself in
Is Thailand going back into quarantine? | GMT
Southeast Asia sees only a trickle of international tourism
Hallelujah, Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli confirmed to perform at Phuket Countdown party
Thai officials to review list of low risk countries, possibly ban travellers from high risk
3 passengers test positive for Omicron when they arrive on Koh Samui
Tourism operators express frustration over rumours Test & Go may be dropped
Thailand News Update | Test & Go latest & Omicron on Samui and Phuket
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Test & Go registration suspended – Here’s what we know about entry to Thailand
- 360 Reviews3 days ago
What makes Siam Paragon the top shopping destination
- Phuket3 days ago
Tourism officials say Test & Go suspension could have knock-on affect for Phuket
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Thai Omicron cases surpass 100, world tightens restrictions
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Escaped Israeli officially cleared of Covid-19, now faces prosecution
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Israeli who escaped with Covid-19 now in custody in Koh Samui
- Thailand3 days ago
Civil Aviation Authority notifies airlines of new regulations for entering Thailand
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Immune to penalty, police raid Sky Mountain restaurant a 6th time
Recent comments: