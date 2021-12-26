Entertainment
BTS Covid scare – RM, Jin and Suga test positive
Even the world’s Number 1 band isn’t immune from Covid. South Korea’s BTS, the 7-member K-Pop supergroup, have announced that 3 of their members have tested positive for Covid 19.
Big Hit Music have revealed that, RM and Jin tested positive for Covid just 1 day after fellow member Suga was also diagnosed with a positive test. All members received their second vaccines in August this year. The 3 members who have tested positive say their symptoms are either mild or non-existent.
All 7 members of BTS have had a short break since their Permission to Dance on Stage concerts in LA, as well as numerous TV appearances and promo activities during November, including appearing at the American Music Awards where they picked up the big one, the Best Artist award, the first ever time for an Asian performer or band.
The singers have returned to South Korea after some personal travels and have self-isolated separately.
Suga returned last Thursday, December 23, and tested positive the next day, but didn’t present any symptoms. Leader RM returned a week earlier on Friday, December 17, and self-quarantined in his home but tested positive on the next evening, without symptoms at this stage. Jin, the band’s oldest member, returned to Seoul on Monday, December 6, self-quarantined and eventually completed his quarantine time after testing negative twice. Since then, however, Jin has developed “mild, flu-like symptoms” in recent days and tested positive last night.
The concerts and promotional tour were BTS’ first since their record-breaking world concert tour in 2019, before the pandemic began. Apart from picking up Best Artist, Best Duo or Group and Best Pop/Rock song for 2021 (Butter), BTS has also been nominated fo the 2022 Grammy Awards for best pop duo/group performance, also for “Butter”.
BTS debuted in 2013 and, after battling through the highly competitive Korean K-Pop music industry, broke into major world music markets, and the ‘Bamboo ceiling’ to become the biggest group in the world, weaponising social media along the way and breaking hundreds of sales, viewer and YouTube records.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
COVID-19 SUNDAY UPDATE: 22 deaths, 2,532 infections
Risk of Covid-19 infection on flights increased due to Omicron
Thailand celebrates its 100 millionth vaccine, focuses on boosters
Burmese military reportedly killed and burned at least 30 refugees
BTS Covid scare – RM, Jin and Suga test positive
Thailand records December rush of tourists, but Omicron clouds brewing
Credit card payment coming next year for Bangkok transport
Form must be completed before exiting plane in Phuket now
New Year’s events are not banned, Phetchabun to host 2
Top 7 Christmas trees to check out in Bangkok
NCDC recommends Pfizer for kids 5-11, 4th vaccine for some
Prayut promises aid to Burmese refugees amid border fighting
COVID-19 SATURDAY UPDATE: 30 deaths, 2,766 infections
Bangkok 14th worst air quality globally, more PM2.5 next week
Thai vaccination now accepted in the EU Digital Covid Certificate
Will there ever be another Concorde?
UPDATE: Registration closes for Test & Go and Sandbox, except Phuket
Thai government to consider cancelling Test & Go entry scheme – Health Minister
Thailand expected to review list of countries eligible for “Test & Go” scheme
First local Omicron case, officials consider cancelling quarantine exemption Test & Go
OPINION: Test and Go, up and gone, where to from here Thailand?
Test & Go registration suspended – Here’s what we know about entry to Thailand
UPDATE: Tourist who left quarantine, tested positive for Covid-19, turns himself in
Is Thailand going back into quarantine? | GMT
Southeast Asia sees only a trickle of international tourism
Hallelujah, Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli confirmed to perform at Phuket Countdown party
Thai officials to review list of low risk countries, possibly ban travellers from high risk
3 passengers test positive for Omicron when they arrive on Koh Samui
Tourism operators express frustration over rumours Test & Go may be dropped
Thailand News Update | Test & Go latest & Omicron on Samui and Phuket
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Test & Go registration suspended – Here’s what we know about entry to Thailand
- 360 Reviews3 days ago
What makes Siam Paragon the top shopping destination
- Phuket3 days ago
Tourism officials say Test & Go suspension could have knock-on affect for Phuket
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Thai Omicron cases surpass 100, world tightens restrictions
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Escaped Israeli officially cleared of Covid-19, now faces prosecution
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Israeli who escaped with Covid-19 now in custody in Koh Samui
- Thailand3 days ago
Civil Aviation Authority notifies airlines of new regulations for entering Thailand
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Immune to penalty, police raid Sky Mountain restaurant a 6th time
Recent comments: