Credit card payment coming next year for Bangkok transport

One thing that expats often find different from home when they move to Thailand is how cash-based so much of the country is when so many Western countries use credit cards and digital payments almost exclusively. But soon people won’t get caught fumbling for change to catch a bus or train, as the Ministry of Transport announced that credit and debit cards will be accepted as payment soon on public transport in Bangkok.

With an expected beginning rollout date of March of next year, the plan will eventually allow payment by Europay Mastercard and Visa cards on buses, trains, and electric boats, according to the Minister of Transport Saksayam Chidchob. The new payment method will apply to all transport operated by the Bangkok Mass Transit Authority, including the Metropolitan Rapid Transit and State Railway of Thailand within the city.

The Purple Line and Blue Line of the MRT and the Red Line urban train of the SRT will be the first to launch credit and debit card payments. Along with specific boats and city buses, the credit or debit card payment option will be available for expressway tolls, a great convenience for commuters across the city.

Krungthai Bank partnered with the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand to bring this payment system project to life in an attempt to modernise transport payment in the capital city. It is home that soon Bangkok will have a fully integrated payment infrastructure with seamless incorporation that will allow cashless payment and move away from the days of scrounging for small change to buy a ticket for public transportation.

SOURCE: National News Bureau of Thailand