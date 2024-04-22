Central Embassy celebrates its 10th anniversary with a world-class immersive showcase by Daniel Arsham

Central Embassy, Bangkok’s leading art, fashion, and lifestyle landmark, is proud to celebrate its 10th anniversary with ‘BANGKOK 3024’, a world-class immersive showcase by Daniel Arsham.

To commemorate a decade of existence, Central Embassy is putting on a mind- and time-bending expedition, piloted by none other than New York-born artist Daniel Arsham. However, instead of reminiscing about the past or even being present, we’re going to the future, 1,000 years ahead—because, as the ace of possibilities, we can make just about anything happen.

An evolution of Arsham’s ongoing fictional archaeology practices, ‘BANGKOK 3024’ offers spectators a glimpse of what our current culture might reveal when seen from the vantage point of the future. For the first time ever in Thailand, such masterworks as the artist’s Excavation Walls, Lunar Garden, and five signature eroded sculptures will be available to experience all in one place.

A material alchemist, Arsham is adept at making one thing appear like another, be it his corroded and crystallised hydrostone sculptures or the spaces in which they are housed. His sleekly decaying artifacts are scattered throughout a surreal, Lunar Garden complete with methodically raked sand paintings. This dramatic sand-scape is intersected by what seems to be concrete walls with exploded-through, jagged-edge apertures. Visitors can weave through said walls, immersing themselves in a poetic meditation on temporality, nostalgia, and the ephemeral nature of time. Additionally, Arsham has created a site-specific piece especially for Central Embassy: our BTS Linkage has been transformed into a ‘Passage’—treated floor to ceiling in the artist’s signature eroded and crystallisation techniques—linking the everyday outside world with the uchronian universe within.

A world-class immersive showcase, ‘BANGKOK 3024’ starts on 8 May 2024, and runs until 14 July 2024, at Central Embassy, Level G, and Level 1. Stay tuned for more updates and happenings in celebration of Central Embassy’s 10th Anniversary.

Press Release