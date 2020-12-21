image
Thailand

Thailand plans large-scale 5G adoption by next year

Caitlin Ashworth

Published 

6 hours ago

 on 

Thailand plans large-scale 5G adoption by next year | The Thaiger
Thailand could adopt a large-scale 5G network by next year. The fifth generation wireless technology has higher speeds, lower latency and the ability to connect more devices. The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission, or NBTC, says they are ahead of schedule.

Along with the mass adoption of 5G, the commission’s strategic plan for next year includes promoting a telecom infrastructure-sharing system, improving related regulations and supporting data analytics for research and regulations. They also plan to help manufacturing, logistics, tourism and education sectors adopt 5G.

Plans for the mass adoption of 5G took a big step forward when Advanced Wireless Network, known as AWN, and True Move H Universal Communication, known as TUC, started offering 5G commercial packages. Deputy secretary general Sutisak Tantayotin says the launch of 5G enabled headsets and compatible smartphones like the iPhone 12 also pushed the commission to speed things up.

Back in February, both AWN and TUC won 2600-megahertz spectra in a 5G spectrum license auction. By February 2021, the companies are required to provide 5G network coverage for at least 50% of the Eastern Economic Corridor which includes the provinces Chachoengsao, Chon Buri and Rayong.

“We found the combined 5G network roll-out by AWN and TUC covers more than 70% of the EEC area.”

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Avatar

    Issan John

    Monday, December 21, 2020 at 2:56 pm

    One country, two systems.

    A quarter of the villages in Mae Hong Son province don’t even have electricity, and the priorities are 5G and the BTS Gold Line.

    Reply

Caitlin Ashworth

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

SOURCE: Amnesty International
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
