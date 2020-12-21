Thailand plans large-scale 5G adoption by next year | The Thaiger

Thailand
Thailand plans large-scale 5G adoption by next year
Thailand could adopt a large-scale 5G network by next year. The fifth generation wireless technology has higher speeds, lower latency and the ability to connect more devices. The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission, or NBTC, says they are ahead of schedule.
Along with the mass adoption of 5G, the commission’s strategic plan for next year includes promoting a telecom infrastructure-sharing system, improving related regulations and supporting data analytics for research and regulations. They also plan to help manufacturing, logistics, tourism and education sectors adopt 5G.
Plans for the mass adoption of 5G took a big step forward when Advanced Wireless Network, known as AWN, and True Move H Universal Communication, known as TUC, started offering 5G commercial packages. Deputy secretary general Sutisak Tantayotin says the launch of 5G enabled headsets and compatible smartphones like the iPhone 12 also pushed the commission to speed things up.
Back in February, both AWN and TUC won 2600-megahertz spectra in a 5G spectrum license auction. By February 2021, the companies are required to provide 5G network coverage for at least 50% of the Eastern Economic Corridor which includes the provinces Chachoengsao, Chon Buri and Rayong.
“We found the combined 5G network roll-out by AWN and TUC covers more than 70% of the EEC area.”
SOURCE: Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Thailand
Amnesty International campaign urges PM Prayut Chan-o-cha to drop charges pressed on protesters
The human rights group Amnesty International has launched a campaign calling on PM Prayut Chan-o-cha to drop charges pressed on a number of activists for their role in the pro-democracy movement and to repeal, or at least amend, Thailand’s draconian lèse majesté law which carries a punishment of 3 to 15 years in prison for insulting or defaming the Thai Monarchy.
According to the campaign, at least 220 people, including minors, face criminal charges for relating to their actions in the pro-democracy movement. Activists are calling on government and monarchy reform, raising issues considered taboo and unprecedented in Thai society.
At least 32 demonstrators, including protest leaders, face lèse majesté charges under Section 112 of Thailand’s Criminal Code for speeches or actions at recent pro-democracy rallies, according to Amnesty International.
Thailand must amend or repeal the repressive laws it is using to suppress peaceful assembly and the expression of critical and dissenting opinions.
Amnesty International is calling on people to take action and send a letter to the prime minister, calling on the Thai government to change their approach when handing the ongoing protests to protect human rights.
Sample letter by the human rights campaign calls on Prayut to:
- Immediately and unconditionally drop all criminal proceedings against protesters and others charged solely for exercising their rights to freedom of peaceful assembly and expression
- Cease all other measures, including harassment, aimed at dissuading public participation in peaceful gatherings or silencing voices critical of the government and social issues
- Amend or repeal legislation in order to ensure it conforms with Thailand’s international human rights obligations on freedom of peaceful assembly and expression, and to train state officials to carry out their duties confirming to Thailand’s obligation to respect, protect and fulfil the peaceful exercise of the rights to freedom of peaceful assembly and expression.
SOURCE: Amnesty InternationalKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Crime
Bangkok city employee found shot to death in Surat Thani
Police have opened a homicide investigation after a Bangkok city employee was found shot to death in her car in the Southern province Surat Thani.
A resident noticed a Toyota Yaris was parked along a road in the Phun Phin district for 3 days. Yesterday evening, the resident decided to check it out and saw a woman’s body in the front passenger seat, still buckled up.
Police say 30 year old Thitirat Seeharat, who worked at the office of the permanent secretary Bangkok Metropolitan Administration official, was shot 3 times in her stomach. There were also bruises on her face.
The woman’s relatives told police that Thitirat was in the South to visit her boyfriend, but they didn’t know the details about her trip. Thitirat’s body was sent to the Phun Phin Hospital for a post-mortem examination.
SOURCE: Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Crime
Patient allegedly shoots and kills doctor in Phetchaburi for overcharging
A patient allegedly shot and killed a doctor for overcharging him. When police arrested 22 year old Denphum “Phum” Sangthong and took him back to the doctor’s office to reenact the crime, a regular practice in Thai law enforcement, a crowd of around 300 people gathered at the scene, some calling for Phum to be executed. 40 police officers were deployed to guard the crime scene while Phum wore a motorcycle helmet and a bulletproof vest for protection during the reenactment.
Phum allegedly told police he was sick and couldn’t get in contact with the staff at the Phra Chom Klao Hospital in Phetchaburi to make an appointment, so he scheduled a visit at the hospital director’s private practice. Police say Phum claims he was charged 130 baht for a consultation rather than the 30 baht fee he would’ve been charged at a public hospital. Phum then allegedly lost his temper and shot 58 year old Chumphon Dechamphai 7 times.
Before going to the appointment, Phum spent 1,000 baht on amphetamines, he allegedly told police. Phum was allegedly under the influence of drugs when the shooting took place.
Phum was arrested at a hotel in Samut Songkhram on murder and weapons possession charges.
SOURCE: Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Amnesty International campaign urges PM Prayut Chan-o-cha to drop charges pressed on protesters
Bangkok city employee found shot to death in Surat Thani
More than 800 Covid-19 cases now linked to seafood market
Bangkok’s commercial property market struggles through 2020
New Covid-19 variant prompts many countries to stop travel from the UK
Patient allegedly shoots and kills doctor in Phetchaburi for overcharging
Thailand plans large-scale 5G adoption by next year
Samut Sakhon update: PM urges calm, BMA issues restrictions for Bangkok
Bangkok Metropolitan Administration cancels NY countdown events, asks workers to work from home
Samut Sakhon outbreak reaches 689 cases, spreads to Bangkok and Samut Prakan
Covid outbreak spreads- 10,000 people to be tested
Khon Kaen mandates Covid testing for travellers to and from Samut Sakhon
Poll reveals Thais took better care of their health in 2020
Thailand downplays UN criticism over imposing Lèse Majesté law
Netizens demand Minister of Public Health to resign after Covid surge
Cannabis no longer a Category 5 narcotic… except for the buds
No “drink voting” – Alcohol ban on Saturday and Sunday during elections
15 new Covid-19 cases detected in quarantine
Property developers eye Elite Card residence scheme, amid interest from nationals of China, Hong Kong, Germany
Want to come to Thailand? Special Tourist Visa open to visitors “around the world”
HM the King says “I’m just like other human beings”
Thailand tourism is changed forever
Addition of 1 million hotel nights delayed as fraud detected in domestic travel scheme
PM orders government agencies to get tough on air pollution
Thailand on US Treasury’s “watchlist” for suspected currency manipulation
New Smart Visa rules in the works for digital nomads in Thailand
Thai Protesters Vs Thai Government, the latest situation
Chiang Mai man arrested for allegedly stealing women’s underwear
Thai Covid-19 experimental vaccine to proceed to human testing from April 2021
Thailand News Today | Herbal Covid vaccine, HM answers questions, Thailand goes to moon | Dec 15
Thailand News Today | Thais praised for Covid response, Travel Stimulus doomed, Alcohol Ban | Dec 18
Thailand News Today | New Year Covid style, Currency manipulation?, SCB scam | Dec 17
Thailand News Today | ‘Digital Nomad’ visa, ‘Property’ visa, Huge drug bust | Dec 16
Thailand News Today | Herbal Covid vaccine, HM answers questions, Thailand goes to moon | Dec 15
Thailand News Today | Bangkok air pollution, 28 Covid cases, Lao dam protest | December 14
The smog returns to Bangkok
Thailand News Today | 45 day tourist visa, Cher campaign for gorilla, Pattani arrests | Dec 11
Thailand News Today | BKK nurses infected, Burmese Covid strain, Boss case drama | December 10
Thailand News Today | Everyone welcome, Golf quarantine approved, 775M for Pattaya | December 9
Kiss the high season goodbye – Thailand’s long wait continues
Thailand News Today | Cannabis tourism, Covid in Chiang Rai, PM visits south | Dec 8
How to buy gold in Thailand – from bracelets to baht
Thailand News Today | Deadly floods, Chiang Rai Covid cases, Mekong Forum | December 7
Thailand News Today | Burmese border #&#!!!, Charges for Penguin, 9 dead in floods | Dec 4
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways corruption, Southern floods, Border Covid outbreak | Dec 3
Trending
- Opinion1 day ago
Thailand tourism is changed forever
- Economy3 days ago
Phase 2 of travel stimulus may be cancelled due to fraud, as PM said to be “furious”
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
516 cases in one day – Samut Sakhon, Thailand’s new Covid-19 hotspot
- Thailand3 days ago
Thailand to ease travel restrictions for some countries
- Central Thailand23 hours ago
Samut Sakhon outbreak reaches 689 cases, spreads to Bangkok and Samut Prakan
- Bangkok1 day ago
576 cases in one day – Latest test results from Samut Sakhon Covid outbreak
- Central Thailand1 day ago
Man’s body found tied up in upper central rice field
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Government urged to let in 100,000 migrant workers from Myanmar despite Covid surge
Issan John
Monday, December 21, 2020 at 2:56 pm
One country, two systems.
A quarter of the villages in Mae Hong Son province don’t even have electricity, and the priorities are 5G and the BTS Gold Line.