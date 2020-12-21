Thailand plans large-scale 5G adoption by next year | The Thaiger

Thailand could adopt a large-scale 5G network by next year. The fifth generation wireless technology has higher speeds, lower latency and the ability to connect more devices. The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission, or NBTC, says they are ahead of schedule.

Along with the mass adoption of 5G, the commission’s strategic plan for next year includes promoting a telecom infrastructure-sharing system, improving related regulations and supporting data analytics for research and regulations. They also plan to help manufacturing, logistics, tourism and education sectors adopt 5G.

Plans for the mass adoption of 5G took a big step forward when Advanced Wireless Network, known as AWN, and True Move H Universal Communication, known as TUC, started offering 5G commercial packages. Deputy secretary general Sutisak Tantayotin says the launch of 5G enabled headsets and compatible smartphones like the iPhone 12 also pushed the commission to speed things up.

Back in February, both AWN and TUC won 2600-megahertz spectra in a 5G spectrum license auction. By February 2021, the companies are required to provide 5G network coverage for at least 50% of the Eastern Economic Corridor which includes the provinces Chachoengsao, Chon Buri and Rayong.

“We found the combined 5G network roll-out by AWN and TUC covers more than 70% of the EEC area.”

SOURCE: Bangkok Post