Patient allegedly shoots and kills doctor in Phetchaburi for overcharging | The Thaiger

Patient allegedly shoots and kills doctor in Phetchaburi for overcharging
A patient allegedly shot and killed a doctor for overcharging him. When police arrested 22 year old Denphum “Phum” Sangthong and took him back to the doctor’s office to reenact the crime, a regular practice in Thai law enforcement, a crowd of around 300 people gathered at the scene, some calling for Phum to be executed. 40 police officers were deployed to guard the crime scene while Phum wore a motorcycle helmet and a bulletproof vest for protection during the reenactment.
Phum allegedly told police he was sick and couldn’t get in contact with the staff at the Phra Chom Klao Hospital in Phetchaburi to make an appointment, so he scheduled a visit at the hospital director’s private practice. Police say Phum claims he was charged 130 baht for a consultation rather than the 30 baht fee he would’ve been charged at a public hospital. Phum then allegedly lost his temper and shot 58 year old Chumphon Dechamphai 7 times.
Before going to the appointment, Phum spent 1,000 baht on amphetamines, he allegedly told police. Phum was allegedly under the influence of drugs when the shooting took place.
Phum was arrested at a hotel in Samut Songkhram on murder and weapons possession charges.
Bangkok city employee found shot to death in Surat Thani
Police have opened a homicide investigation after a Bangkok city employee was found shot to death in her car in the Southern province Surat Thani.
A resident noticed a Toyota Yaris was parked along a road in the Phun Phin district for 3 days. Yesterday evening, the resident decided to check it out and saw a woman’s body in the front passenger seat, still buckled up.
Police say 30 year old Thitirat Seeharat, who worked at the office of the permanent secretary Bangkok Metropolitan Administration official, was shot 3 times in her stomach. There were also bruises on her face.
The woman’s relatives told police that Thitirat was in the South to visit her boyfriend, but they didn’t know the details about her trip. Thitirat’s body was sent to the Phun Phin Hospital for a post-mortem examination.
Man’s body found tied up in upper central rice field
A man’s tied up body has been found in a rice field early this morning in the Nong Bua district of Nakhon Sawan, an upper central province in Thailand.
A Nong Bua police officer says the discovery was reported at 8am near the Moo 2 village in tambon Wang Bo. The deceased man is thought to be aged 40 – 45 years old and was found wearing only a pair of shorts. He was tied up by the ankles and hands with his neck wrapped in a piece of cloth. Preliminary examinations indicate he is thought to have died at least 7 hours before his body was discovered.
No identification documents were found on the man’s body, except a lighter. The owner of the rice field, 53 year old Sommai Thongthae, says he found the body in a sack. He says he immediately informed the village head and the police. According to villagers, the man was not part of the community.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Thai banks warn of cyber scams after surge in fraud
After a cyber scam surge involving Siam Commercial Bank earlier this month, police are warning the public of increased smartphone and call centre scams. Police say they are stepping up efforts to track down such criminals who have sent messages that ask for respondents to send their bank account information in an attempt to steal their money and identities.
Since 2009, the number of internet users in the kingdom has increased almost 3 fold, making it a prime opportunity for scammers to steal private information, as more than 1 in 5 online activities involve a financial transaction of some kind.
The need for increased monitoring has been made clear after 29 SCB customers received an SMS after they contacted its call centre, telling them to send back their 13-digit ID number and a 1 time password or OTP. The scammers then used their information to sign up to a mobile banking app in which they used to transfer funds out of the victims’ accounts into their own.
23 year old Thanawat Saengphet, said he had contacted SCB to change his address with the bank, only to receive an SMS asking him to update his information by clicking an attached link. As the SMS was sent to him only 30 minutes after contacting the bank, he assumed it was sent from the bank. He then proceeded to provide his name, ID number and OTP. However, upon logging into his account the next morning, he found that 20,000 Thai baht was missing from his account.
Police arrested suspects from at least 3 groups that were linked to scamming bank customers’ information, with a number of Vietnamese nationals being accused of stealing 200,000 Thai baht from 8 victims.
But the operation to steal identities is not limited to only the Vietnamese as Chinese, Taiwanese, and even Thai nationals were also linked to similar crimes leading to multiple arrests.
Police say they are investigating links between the groups as they think they may be part of the same criminal network, as all victims received fraudulent SMS messages after contacting the SCB call centre. Police say the criminals had wired the victims’ money to other countries in which they are currently investigating which countries are involved in the scams.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Steve
Monday, December 21, 2020 at 11:51 am
Quite frightning that a person would go to a doctor with a gun on his person.
Keith
Monday, December 21, 2020 at 11:57 am
If everyone who had be overcharged by doctors there would not be many doctors left
EdwardV
Monday, December 21, 2020 at 12:19 pm
So he killed the doctor over 100 Baht. Wow.
Fred glue
Monday, December 21, 2020 at 12:41 pm
I told my mate 10 years ago that Thailand is too expensive now.
Toby Andrews
Monday, December 21, 2020 at 12:49 pm
Quite right too.
It is the only way these overcharging Thais will learn to be honest.
Ynwaps
Monday, December 21, 2020 at 12:43 pm
Oh look they even give him a little pink toy gun to re-experience the act.
Toby Andrews
Monday, December 21, 2020 at 1:13 pm
Yes but I must commend the Thai police for their appreciation of sartorial elegance.
They ensured that even though he is an alleged murderer, they allowed his rights to look cool, by providing him with a pink gun that matched his pink decorated helmet.
Jesus Monroe
Monday, December 21, 2020 at 1:55 pm
I don’t have a pink helmet but I do have a pink gun……..
Kalyanaraman Santanam
Monday, December 21, 2020 at 2:02 pm
victim of drugs, victim of fate.
Ynwaps
Monday, December 21, 2020 at 2:46 pm
More likely a victim of mental illness, fuelled by drug addiction.
Throw him into the dungeon with the rest.
It’s just another case of lack of mental health treatment and support in Thailand. Though if he kills his own doctor, I’m not sure what outcome he expected lol.
Toby Andrews
Monday, December 21, 2020 at 2:04 pm
Well you must purchase a pink decorated helmet to match you pink gun Mr Monroe.