Patient allegedly shoots and kills doctor in Phetchaburi for overcharging | The Thaiger

Crime

Patient allegedly shoots and kills doctor in Phetchaburi for overcharging

Caitlin Ashworth

5 hours ago

PHOTO: Siamrath
A patient allegedly shot and killed a doctor for overcharging him. When police arrested 22 year old Denphum “Phum” Sangthong and took him back to the doctor’s office to reenact the crime, a regular practice in Thai law enforcement, a crowd of around 300 people gathered at the scene, some calling for Phum to be executed. 40 police officers were deployed to guard the crime scene while Phum wore a motorcycle helmet and a bulletproof vest for protection during the reenactment.

Phum allegedly told police he was sick and couldn’t get in contact with the staff at the Phra Chom Klao Hospital in Phetchaburi to make an appointment, so he scheduled a visit at the hospital director’s private practice. Police say Phum claims he was charged 130 baht for a consultation rather than the 30 baht fee he would’ve been charged at a public hospital. Phum then allegedly lost his temper and shot 58 year old Chumphon Dechamphai 7 times.

Before going to the appointment, Phum spent 1,000 baht on amphetamines, he allegedly told police. Phum was allegedly under the influence of drugs when the shooting took place.

Phum was arrested at a hotel in Samut Songkhram on murder and weapons possession charges.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

11 Comments

  1. Avatar

    Steve

    Monday, December 21, 2020 at 11:51 am

    Quite frightning that a person would go to a doctor with a gun on his person.

    Reply
  2. Avatar

    Keith

    Monday, December 21, 2020 at 11:57 am

    If everyone who had be overcharged by doctors there would not be many doctors left

    Reply
  3. Avatar

    EdwardV

    Monday, December 21, 2020 at 12:19 pm

    So he killed the doctor over 100 Baht. Wow.

    Reply
  4. Avatar

    Fred glue

    Monday, December 21, 2020 at 12:41 pm

    I told my mate 10 years ago that Thailand is too expensive now.

    Reply
    • Avatar

      Toby Andrews

      Monday, December 21, 2020 at 12:49 pm

      Quite right too.
      It is the only way these overcharging Thais will learn to be honest.

      Reply
  5. Avatar

    Ynwaps

    Monday, December 21, 2020 at 12:43 pm

    Oh look they even give him a little pink toy gun to re-experience the act.

    Reply
    • Avatar

      Toby Andrews

      Monday, December 21, 2020 at 1:13 pm

      Yes but I must commend the Thai police for their appreciation of sartorial elegance.
      They ensured that even though he is an alleged murderer, they allowed his rights to look cool, by providing him with a pink gun that matched his pink decorated helmet.

      Reply
  6. Avatar

    Jesus Monroe

    Monday, December 21, 2020 at 1:55 pm

    I don’t have a pink helmet but I do have a pink gun……..

    Reply
  7. Avatar

    Kalyanaraman Santanam

    Monday, December 21, 2020 at 2:02 pm

    victim of drugs, victim of fate.

    Reply
    • Avatar

      Ynwaps

      Monday, December 21, 2020 at 2:46 pm

      More likely a victim of mental illness, fuelled by drug addiction.
      Throw him into the dungeon with the rest.

      It’s just another case of lack of mental health treatment and support in Thailand. Though if he kills his own doctor, I’m not sure what outcome he expected lol.

      Reply
  8. Avatar

    Toby Andrews

    Monday, December 21, 2020 at 2:04 pm

    Well you must purchase a pink decorated helmet to match you pink gun Mr Monroe.

    Reply

Caitlin Ashworth

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

