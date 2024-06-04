Thailand eggs on dino-mite park proposal for roaring revenue

Picture courtesy of Bangkok Post

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) proposed hatching a dinosaur-themed park in Khon Kaen to give tourism a Jurassic boost and bone-rattling revenue for the northeastern region.

Seksan Sripraiwa, director of the Khon Kaen TAT office, urged the government to team up with the private sector to make this dino-mite project a reality, citing the region’s geological significance, including the Phu Wiang Dinosaur Footprint in Khon Kaen and dinosaur fossils in Kalasin.

“We need to build a large theme park, as large as Disneyland, with the simulation from the Jurassic World film. Such a tourist attraction would bring lots of income to locals.”

Recently, TAT partnered with international schools in Udon Thani, Khon Kaen, and Nakhon Ratchasima to initiate dinosaur-themed educational field trips for students. These activities have been successful, and efforts are underway to extend this partnership to schools in Bangkok and other provinces.

Seksan suggested that the government should also focus on improving roads and public transport services to connect the airport with the dinosaur tour route, facilitating easier tourist access.

In a related development, Somradee Chitchong, Deputy Governor of TAT’s domestic market, announced preparations to collaborate with Major Cineplex to create a dinosaur-themed tour route. This initiative comes in response to reports that Jurassic World 4 will be filmed in Thailand’s southern provinces of Krabi and Trang from mid-June to mid-July.

“The filming of major films like Jurassic World 4 in Thailand is a good sign to significantly boost the country’s tourism industry, expecting to attract both Thai and international tourists to follow filming locations, especially among families who are dinosaur lovers.”

Aman Madadam, director of the Krabi provincial TAT office, highlighted the positive impact of the film’s production on local tourism. The production is anticipated to increase hotel reservations, employment, and shopping in the province, generating an estimated 100 million baht in revenue.

By focusing on these initiatives, TAT aims to create a comprehensive tourism experience that leverages Thailand’s unique geological sites and the appeal of major film productions to attract a diverse audience.

It’s time to dig up some dino-mite fun and let tourism in the region roar with excitement.