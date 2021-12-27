Connect with us

Thailand News Today | Worst case Omicron scenario & Tsunami prep dangers

Following the discovery of more cases of the Omicron Covid-19 variant in Thailand, the Public Health Ministry says it will outline worst-case scenarios in a statement expected tomorrow. 17 years after the Boxing Day tsunami devastated Thailand’s Andaman coast, the country remains unprepared for a repeat performance. A body of a foreign man, police estimate to be around 50 years old, was found in a canal in Bangkok’s Phra Khanong area yesterday.

