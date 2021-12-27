Connect with us

Thailand

No cutoff date for those approved to enter Thailand under Test & Go, Sandbox

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

 on 

Thailand Pass checkpoint (October 2021) | Photo via Suvarnabhumi Airport

There is no travel cutoff date (for now) for those approved to enter Thailand under the Test & Go or Sandbox entry schemes. Following the decision to close Thailand Pass registration for the two schemes, the government announced the last group of approved travellers would arrive on January 10. That date was never posted in the Royal Gazette, and a spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has confirmed with The Thaiger that there is no cutoff date.

The entry schemes and current regulations will be reviewed on January 4 by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. The urgent decision to close registration for the two entry schemes, with the exception of the Phuket Sandbox, was made after Thailand’s first local Omicron transmission was reported.

The Thai government posted a graphic with the January 10 date and an announcement on both the official Royal Thai Government website and the government spokesperson’s Facebook page. (The posts are still up.)

No cutoff date for those approved to enter Thailand under Test & Go, Sandbox | News by Thaiger

The date was also reported by numerous media outlets – both Thai and English – including the National News Bureau of Thailand, which is run by the Government Public Relations Department, and Thai PBS World, which is owned by the Royal Thai Government.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs says reports of the January 10 cutoff date are false. The Ministry’s Department of Consular Affairs runs the Thailand Pass website and no cutoff date is mentioned on the website.

Test & Go registration suspended – Here’s what we know about entry to Thailand

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
Rain
2021-12-27 19:04
OK. Questions answered. They go over to the old scheme on the 10th. Maybe.
image
palooka
2021-12-27 19:10
January 4th review will be interesting due to the recent cancellation by Nordic tours till April over Test and Go stopping.
image
Jerth
2021-12-27 19:59
This is very confusing. Is now Test and Go closed or not?
Caitlin Ashworth

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand2 hours ago

No cutoff date for those approved to enter Thailand under Test & Go, Sandbox
Thailand2 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Worst case Omicron scenario & Tsunami prep dangers
Phuket3 hours ago

Plans change for 30,000 tourists, European travel firm cancels flights to Phuket
Sponsored5 hours ago

Discover MontAzure, Asia’s Ultimate Beachfront Community
advertiseadvertise
Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago

Monday Covid Update: 2,437 new cases; provincial totals
Singapore5 hours ago

Vaccination required for foreign workers as Singapore tightens restrictions
Singapore6 hours ago

Singapore lifts travel ban for 10 African countries
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand6 hours ago

Some Tak locals say the deaths of 10 men are related to a ghost looking for a husband
Thailand7 hours ago

Camps set up in Tak for more than 5,000 refugees fleeing violence in Myanmar
World7 hours ago

Christmas and New Year travel woes continue around the world
South8 hours ago

Local mosque leader shot and killed in Pattani
Thailand8 hours ago

17 year old drowns on Christmas while swimming at Southern Thailand beach
Bangkok9 hours ago

Body of a foreign man found in Bangkok canal
Coronavirus (Covid-19)9 hours ago

Thai medic says most Omicron cases mild or asymptomatic, expects jump in numbers
Myanmar9 hours ago

UN urges authorities in Myanmar to investigate Christmas Eve massacre
Thailand9 hours ago

Best places in Phuket to countdown for New Year 2022
Thailand3 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism10 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism10 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism10 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand12 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand12 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand12 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand12 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand12 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending