Thailand News Today | Vaccine schedule for Thailand and new train hub | February 4 | The Thaiger

Thailand
Thailand News Today | Vaccine schedule for Thailand and new train hub | February 4
While there’s no exact date on the arrival of Covid-19 vaccines, Thailand’s Public Health Ministry is assuring the public that the first order of the AstraZeneca vaccine will arrive this month, despite the E’s restrictions on Covid-19 vaccine exports at the moment.
The National Vaccine Institute is working on getting the first shipment by the end pf February, according to the ministry’s permanent secretary.
Thailand ordered doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, developed in partnership with Oxford University, and China’s Sinovac Biotech vaccine, which is also expected to arrive this month. The AstraZeneca vaccine has been approved for emergency use in Thailand and the first 50,000 doses, which would be shipped from Italy, are still expected to arrive this month despite the new restrictions requiring all vaccine exports to be authorised by the EU.
In Thailand’s first phase of immunisations, the AstraZeneca vaccine will be administered to frontline healthcare workers and vulnerable groups in areas considered to be at the highest risk of Covid-19.
Indonesia approved the Chinese-made vaccine, and administered the first injection in the country to President Joko Widodo last month.
Meanwhile… 809 new Covid-19 infections were reported today in the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration’s daily briefing. Thailand now has 7,181 active coronavirus cases under supervision by health officials. Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has reported at total of 22,058 cases and 79 coronavirus-related deaths.
The overall coronavirus situation in Thailand is improving. The CCSA report that most new cases are typically clustered in certain locations, like Samut Sakhon.
751 cases were detected in pro-active case detection, mostly in Samut Sakhon. Many infections clusters in the coastal province were detected at factories and among migrant worker dormitories. 9 of those factories have now been locked down completely until the end of February as the government aims to contain the situation around the coastal seafood markets.
And in some good news, the government reports that 46 Thai provinces have had no new case of Covid-19 for a week now. Another 14 provinces haven’t recorded any infections at all in the latest outbreak. However, both the central province of Maha Sarakham, and the northern province of Tak, have recorded a small rise in cases.
Phuket is going it alone and aiming at a herd immunity as the only lifeline for its devastated tourism industry. Business groups have announced a plan to finance the vaccination of 70% of the island’s population, in the hope of being able to open to foreign tourists from October this year.
The groups involved, which include the Phuket Tourism Association and the Phuket Chamber of Commerce, say they cannot afford to wait for the government’s national vaccine rollout, although their plan will still require government approval.
Business groups say they plan to pool resources to fund the vaccination of 70% of over 18s in the hope this will give the local population herd immunity and enable the island to re-open to international tourism by October.
As part of the plan, called “Phuket First October”, the current mandatory 14-day quarantine would be waived for vaccinated arrivals.
A Foodpanda driver has gone above and beyond the call of duty to deliver a meal to a customer. After picking up the order and driving from the restaurant, the driver took a small motorboat out to a customer who was out fishing on Chachoengsao’s Bang Pakong River.
Still wearing his hot pink motorbike helmet, the driver boated across the river and then paddled to the customers who were fishing. One person posted photos on Facebook with the caption “Food Panda has launched a water delivery service.”
When arriving at the pinned location, the driver called the customer, who said that he was out working on the river. The driver then took a motorboat that was docked along the river to reach the customer. There wasn’t a Grab Boat service available at the time.
The new Bang Sue Grand Station is now just months away from completion and will transform rail travel in Thailand. We have an early glimpse for you…
Tipped to open to the public in July, before commercial trains will operate by November, the station will be the largest and most modern in ASEAN once it is fully operational. The new railway hub will replace the 109 year old Hua Lamphong Station situated in downtown Bangkok.
Apart from being the hub for local trains, Bang Sue Grand Station will also become the home for Thailand’s new high speed rail links, from Bangkok to Nong Khai and Bangkok to Chiang Mai.
The new station will consist of26 platforms and will be able to accommodate Thailand’s existing diesel rolling stock and the new electric trains for which the new dual track railways are currently being constructed throughout Thailand.
The station, which is spread over three floors and has a mezzanine area and retail space will also have an elevated walkway to the new Mo Chit Bus Terminal. It also links to the Mo Chit BTS and the MRT network situated near Chatuchak Market, north of the main city centre.
Crime
Police seize 500,000 baht worth of illegal whitening cream in multiple raids
More than 500,000 baht worth of unregistered skin whitening cream containing banned substances, an initial examination found, were seized in factory raids in Chachoengsao, Sa Kaeo, Chon Buri and Ayutthaya.
The “Cambodian cream with red cover” was advertised on social media with claims that it could whiten skin within 7 days no matter how dark the skin is. Apparently, the product has been “rampant” in the country since 2010, according to Food and Drug Administration deputy secretary-general Supattra Boonserm.
Cream tested in an initial examination contained mercury, hydroquinone, retinoic acid and steroids, which are all banned by the FDA and could cause negative health effects with prolonged use, like thinning of the skin and photosensitivity. Supattra says the products also did not have the required FDA labels or other permits.
Police arrested the alleged producers, but reports do not say how many people were allegedly involved in the operation. The suspects face charges for allegedly violating Thailand’s Cosmetic Act for allegedly making and selling cosmetic products without permission. The charges carry a punishment of up to 6 months in jail and a fine up to 50,000 baht.
Altogether in the 4 raids, police seized 1,989 jars, 523 bags of mixed cream, 30 tubes of vitamin C, 80 kilograms of raw materials and equipment used in making the cream. Police say the factories had the capacity to make up to 500 jars of cream per day.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Songkhla
Thai principal pulls out gun at school assembly amid sexual abuse allegation
A principal at a school in Southern Thailand pulled out a gun at a morning flag assembly after a criminal complaint was filed with police claiming that he had a sexual relationship with a student.
The principal at Thepha School in Songkhla, Sayan Chaleephol, was discussing the school’s budget at the assembly, but then changed the subject and started asking the students for forgiveness. He put down the microphone and then moved his blazer, reaching for a gun tucked in the waistband of his pants. It appeared that he was going to hurt himself rather than the students.
One student screamed “No! No! No!” Hundreds of students quickly fled the area when they saw the gun. After the incident, teachers immediately arranged for students to be picked up from school.
Sayan allegedly had sex with a Mathayom 3 (ninth grade) student. The girl’s parents filed a complaint with Thepha police on charges of sex with a minor. Police say the girl will go in for a medical examination.
SOURCE: Coconuts Bangkok
Thailand
AstraZeneca vaccine to arrive this month, despite EU export restrictions – Public Health Ministry
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Rahul
Thursday, February 4, 2021 at 7:16 pm
Thailand will realize when travelers will find another tourist attraction instead of Thailand and by that time it will be too late to react.
Already people started opting other options instead of Thailand.
If you open without Quarantines in future also it will not help.
You need to be first or quick to open soon.
It will be too late to realize when Thailad will loose tourist destination.