Muay Thai trainer opens restaurant to make up for losses during pandemic | The Thaiger

Bangkok

Muay Thai trainer opens restaurant to make up for losses during pandemic

Caitlin Ashworth

Published 

2 hours ago

 on 

PHOTO: Nation Thailand
A Muay Thai trainer opened up a restaurant in Bangkok after his Thai boxing camp lost more than 80% of its revenue, adding to business downfalls brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic. The trainer, Charoenthong Khunmanee, says the number of trainees also drastically dropped. The gym went from an average of 20 to 30 trainees to only 5 or 6.

To make an income, Charoenthong now sells curries, rice dishes and noodles at a restaurant in the Meng Chai area near the Muay Thai gym. And business seems to be doing well. Olympic boxer Somjit Jongjohor, who won the gold medal at 2008 Beijing games for boxing in the flyweight division, ate at the restaurant as well as Suebsak Phunsueb, who is a professional sepak takraw player, a Southeast Asian sport known as kick volleyball.

In addition to his restaurant, Charoenthong has plans to start an online course on Muay Thai.

PHOTO: Nation Thailand

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

  1. Avatar

    gosport

    Thursday, February 4, 2021 at 6:28 pm

    Congratulations,good luck.

Caitlin Ashworth

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018.

