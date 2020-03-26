Thailand News Today – Thursday, March 26 | The Thaiger

Thailand
Thailand News Today – Thursday, March 26
New cases in Thailand – 111, pushes total over 1,000
Thursday’s total for new cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus is out as announced today by the Public Health Department.
The number of newly confirmed Covid-19 cases in Thailand is now over 1,000. 111 new cases were announced to the media today by spokesperson from the Ministry of Public Health. At the time of publication the total number of cases is 1,045. The ministry speculates that there is likely to be an exponential rise in new infections across Thailand in the near future.
“Comply or I’ll tear it down myself” Pattaya mayor tells encroaching resort
Pattaya’s mayor has ordered his staff to post notices at Ban Sukhawadee, or “Sukhawadee House” as it’s known in English, a luxury beachfront property.
The property is set on a total of 80 rai near Pattaya.
The company that runs the resort, HealthFood International, has two weeks to comply with a judgment relating to encroachment on 11 rai of public land. If the company doesn’t comply within 15 days, the authorities will tear down the property themselves. The legal wrangling has been going on for years.
No public transport bus tickets until at least April 30
The president of state enterprise Transport Company has announced today that ticket sales for all public transport buses are suspended until April 30.
He says the company will also enforce social distancing by leaving empty alternate seats on remaining bus services and require a distance of at least one metre between people at all bus terminals. He says that all tickets have been sold out well beyond April 30.
Immigration Bureau asks people to file reports online, avoid their offices
A spokesman for the Immigration Bureau says that foreigners living in Thailand are now requested to process their 90 day residence reports online or by post only.
Applicants usually required report in person to complete the procedure. The change comes as any sort of social distancing has been virtually impossible at crowded immigration offices. We have links to the online reporting website at our website thethaiger.com
Phuket, special restrictions for locals (Thursday)
Additional measures are being rolled out in Phuket as the Provincial Office refines the local needs to restrict the spread of the Covid-19 virus.
Some public offices are being closed, or services restricted, including at the Land Transport Office.
Dental clinics will be closed but dental clinics within hospitals will remain open.
Finally, the notice lists a number of public spaces which will now be closed, including running areas around dams on the island and the Saphan Hin sports centre.
1000 kilograms of marijuana seized in northeastern Thailand
More than a tonne of marijuana has been been seized in Thailand’s Bung Kan province, in the far north east on the Laos border. The stash was discovered in fertiliser sacks by a security patrol boat along the Mekong river. A longtail boat with 4 to 5 men on board was spotted pulling up to the river bank, where the men began unloading sacks. When approached by police, the men fled, leaving 25 sacks behind. The sacks contained a total of 1,000 one kilo bricks of dried, compressed marijuana.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Economy
BOT predicts 5.3% contraction in Thai economy for 2020
Even the Thai economy, which was still maintaining respectable growth before January, is now spluttering under the siege of the Covid-19 virus.
Now the Bank of Thailand has crunched some numbers and believes the Thai economy will sharply contract by 5.3% this year as the virus continues to weigh on global financial markets, the local economy and people. GDP growth for 2019 stood at a low 2.4%.
The BOT Monetary Policy Committee speculates that the Thai economy will contract 5.3% for 2020 before hopefully rebounding with 3% growth next year.
Don Nakornthab, senior director at Bank of Thailand’s economic & policy department, says the Banks’s Monetary Policy Committee has voted to maintain benchmark rate at 0.75%.
“The coronavirus outbreak has been impacting Thai tourism and exports to a large extent. The number of tourist arrivals was expected to contract by 60% this year while the economies of our trading partners would slow down or enter into recession if the Covid-19 pandemic persists for a prolonged period.”
“Government stimulus packages, businesses and people’s adaptations to the situation hold the key to the direction of the local economy.”
Thailand
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, March 25
107 new coronavirus cases confirmed (Wednesday)
Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health and the Department of Disease Control announced 107 new confirmed cases of the Covid-19 Coronavirus in their daily press briefing this morning.
This makes the total number of cases found in Thailand since the outbreak began in January 934, with 4 total deaths. Yesterday 106 confirmed cases were announced. 52 patients have so far fully recovered.
The vast majority of new cases in recent days have been from Bangkok. The ‘boxing stadium cluster’ appears to be the a primary cause of many of the recent statistics.
Yesterday Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha announced an emergency decree, giving the government sweeping additional powers to cope with the Covid-19 outbreak. That decree comes into effect from tomorrow.
We’ll have a full report about any new restriction imposed on people in Thailand early tomorrow.
Thai Airways suspends all flights, some from today
The Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic has claimed another victim: Thai Airways. The national carrier, has announced the suspension of all operations until May 31. The struggling carrier, once considered one of Asia’s most luxurious airlines, said yesterday that the suspension is necessary “because the global pandemic has prompted many countries to impose border closures and lockdowns, forcing many Thai offices abroad to close temporarily and making it impossible to operate to those destinations.”
Remaining flights start being grounded from today. There’s a full list at thethaiger.com
Authorities searching for bus travellers in Chiang Rai after passenger tests positive
Authorities in Chiang Rai are trying to track down the passengers of a tour bus after three tested positive for the Covid-19 coronavirus.
The bus was travelling from Bangkok to the Chiang Saen district of Chiang Rai in northern Thailand. The three, all from the same family, are being treated in hospital. A spokesman for Chiang Rai’s health department has announced all fellow bus passengers now need to be screened.
New Phuket city hall gets makeover as emergency Covid-19 hospital
The new, as yet unfinished, Phuket City Hall is preparing to adjust its meeting spaces to a be a 40 bed field hospital which will accommodate Covid-19 patients. The new facility will be a frontline measure, if the situation worsens in Phuket. The new facility is 40% ready and will be fully functional from this Friday.
Phuket province reported 3 new cases today.
Thai banks will remain open
The Bank of Thailand says Banks will keep as many branches open as possible to ensure business can continue during the Covid-19 emergency.
The BoT and the Thai Bankers’ Association says they are ready to guarantee customers access to important services, including deposits, withdrawals, money transfers, payments and loan procedures. They’re asking customers and staff to remain at least 1.5 metres apart while waiting for service.
Curfew for soldiers after 5 test positive for Covid-19
Thailand’s Army Chief General Apirat has officially ordered a curfew for soldiers after 5 in the Royal Thai Army came back with positive test for Covid-19.
After 238 soldiers entered quarantine, Apirat decided that it would be the best option for the Army to strictly monitor activities of soldiers and place a curfew on the troops.
Weather
Hot with showers in the North, cloudy in the South
Thailand’s Meteorological Department said today is a “hot to a very hot day for the North and the Northeast” as a thermal low covers upper Thailand. A combination of southerly and southeasterly winds prevails over the Northeast, the East, the Central and the lower North regions. Thundershowers with gusty winds are forecast in some areas of the upper country (hey, maybe it’ll cut down a bit of that haze…).
“People should beware of severe weather and keep off unsecured buildings and outdoor installations. Farmers should prepare for crop damage.”
Thailand is going through the ‘unsettled’ month leading up to Songkran (April 13) and the start of the annual wet season around the country. In other words, expect the unexpected.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows…
Northern region: Hot to very hot with thundershowers and gusty winds in 10% of the areas; temperature lows of 18-25℃ and highs of 37-41℃.
Northeastern region: Hot with thundershowers and gusty winds in 30% of the areas; lows of 21-25℃ and highs of 33-38℃.
Central region: Hot to very hot during the day, with thundershowers and gusty winds in 10% of the areas; lows of 24-26℃, highs of 37-41℃.
Eastern region: Hot with thundershowers and gusty winds in 10% of the areas; lows of 24-27℃, highs of 33-39℃; waves a metre high.
Southern region (east coast): Partly cloudy with thundershowers in 10% of the areas; temperatures of 23-26℃ up to 33-36℃; waves a metre high.
Southern region (west coast): Partly cloudy with thundershowers in 10% of the areas; lows of 23-26 degrees, highs of 35-38℃; waves a metre high, higher offshore.
Bangkok and environs: Hot during the day with isolated rains; lows of 26-27℃, highs of 35-39℃.
Air quality around the north of Thailand remains poor although the air in the main city centres has improved compared to last week when the AQI was reaching up above 300 each day.
ผู้ติดเชื้อ COVID 19 จะแสดงอาการอย่างไรในแต่ละวัน
Covid-19 กำลังทดสอบประเทศของเราและสังคมของเรา ชีวิตสุขภาพและงานถูกคุกคาม
ส้มตำปลาร้า อีสานอินดี้
Thailand News Today – March 6, 2020
คนถนัดซ้ายและขวา ต่างกันยังไง
เกมหนอน slither io เล่นกับเพื่อน
รีวิวมาม่าที่แพงที่สุดใน 7-11
Thailand News Today, February 28, 2020. Daily TV news update.
หัดตีกอล์ฟครั้งแรกในชีวิต คิดว่าตีโดนมั้ย
สื่อนอกตีข่าว ช่อ อภิปรายรัฐบาลพลเอกประยุทธ์ เอี่ยวคดี #1MDB
เกมแรกก็เอาเลย ! คลิป: มุ้ย ธีรศิลป์ ซัดให้ ชิมิสุ เอส-พัลส์ ออกนำ เอฟซี โตเกียว 1-0
Samsung S10 lite สเปคแรง เล่นเกมส์ดี จริงมั้ย??
แปลภาษา ด้วยฟีเจอร์กล้องใน Google Translate
7 สัญญาณ บ่งบอกว่า เขาชอบคุณ
10 อันดับ พิธีกรรมสุดแปลกจากทั่วโลก
