Thailand News Today | Sandboxer infected, record community Covid cases, new Boss probe | July 7

A man who arrived in Thailand under the Phuket “Sandbox” has tested positive for Covid-19. The man is the first so-called “Sandboxer” to test positive for the virus since the island’s reopening last week. The Federation of Thai Industries is calling on the government to move factories away from residential neighbourhoods, following the devastating explosion and blaze in Samut Prakan, just south east of Bangkok. Today there’s been 6,519 new infections & 54 Covid-related deaths. A new panel has been created to investigate 15 senior police officers, investigators, and public prosecutors, accused of mishandling the hit-and-run case against Red Bull heir, Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidh­ya.

