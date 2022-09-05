Thailand News Today | Royalist group targets german activist who protested against the Thai govt

A royalist group now targets a one-person activist who protested against the Thai government last week.

Police are under pressure from royalists to prosecute the German activist

who staged a one-person protest against the government of Thailand.

The founder and leader of the King Protection Group, Songchai Nienhorm,

filed a complaint against the activist, Moritz Pfoh, at Nua Khlong police station in the Nua Khlong (เหนือคลอง) district of Krabi on Saturday.

He is urging police to take action against the 35-year-old German for inciting civil disobedience and interfering in

Thai affairs following his one-person protest against the government of Thailand in the central province of Rayong.

Fuk Thong is his Thai name.

Pumpkin was seen walking on an island on the Sukhumvit Road,

holding a portrait of caretaker Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan with a red cross on his face.

The German stated that caretaker PM Prawit and the former PM Prayut Chan-o-cha did not work for the people of Thailand.

He later told Thai reporters that “90%” of Thais disliked Gen Prawit and Gen Prayut but were too afraid to speak out in public against them.

Pfoh lives with his Thai wife of eight years near Mae Ramphueng beach in Rayong.

His wife revealed her husband is interested in Thai politics and has joined many protests but believes he has the right to express his opinion.

She also added that her husband has a pure heart and genuinely wants to help the Thai people.

Traffic fines will increase from today,

and some are pretty steep! The Director of the Traffic Management Center

and Deputy National Police Chief laid out a list of hefty new fines for driving violations.

Pol Gen Damrongsak said the fines were increased for the traffic violations,

which were significant factors in the cause of road traffic accidents.

The amended Land Traffic Act also sees stricter penalties for motorists caught driving under alcohol,

particularly for repeat offenders.

Motorists caught drunk driving face fines of 5,000 and 20,000 baht and up to one year in prison.

However, suppose a motorist is caught drinking again within one year of the first offense.

In that case, the penalties increase dramatically, with repeat offenders facing fines of 50,000 – 100,000 baht and up to two years in prison.

Amongst the other fines to increase from September 5 include:

Driving over the speed limit:

is punishable by a fine of up to 4,000 baht (the previous penalty saw a maximum fine of 1,000 baht)

Driving through a red light:

punishable by a fine of up to 4,000 baht (the previous penalty saw a maximum fine of 1,000 baht)

Failing to stop at a pedestrian crossing:

punishable by a fine of up to 4,000 baht (the previous penalty saw a maximum fine of 1,000 baht)

Wrong-way driving:

punishable by a fine of up to 2,000 baht (the previous penalty saw a maximum fine of 500 baht)

Not wearing a helmet:

punishable by a fine of up to 2,000 baht (the previous penalty saw a maximum fine of 500 baht)

Not wearing a seat belt:

is punishable by a fine of up to 2,000 baht (the previous penalty saw a maximum fine of 500 baht)

There are also stricter penalties for people engaging in and organizing road racers

and for the operators of shops who tune or modify vehicles to take part in the road races.

Meanwhile, Pol Gen Damrongsak confirmed that child seats will now not be mandatory from September 5,

as previously announced. Instead, he said the Royal Thai Police Office and the Department of Land Transport

would confirm the rules regarding child seats on December 4.

Next is the latest drama between a celebrity and a government agency.

Female talk show host faces up to a year in prison after insulting the Department of Corrections and spreading fake news about Thai jails.

On August 31, the Thai talk show invited a female influencer, Leena Jangjanja,

to host a discussion about the Forex-3D scam involving a leading Thai actress, Savika “Pinky” Chaiyadej.

Aside from talking about Pinky, Leena also spoke about the founder and CEO of Forex-3D,

Apirak Koth (อภิรักษ์ โกฎธิ), says he lived a privileged life in prison.

Leena said Apirak was imprisoned in a VIP area, which was more convenient than other inmates,

and used a separate bathroom. She added that Aphirak had a mobile phone to contact people and even completed stock trading from jail.

Last Friday, the Director-general of the Corrections Department, Aryut Sinthobphan, slammed the TV show,

insisting that the information reported wasn’t accurate, urging people to avoid fake news.

Arya said that the talk show host’s actions defamed the department’s reputation and spread fake information,

which could cause a misunderstanding among the public.

The host faces up to five years in jail, a fine of up to 100,000 baht, or both by violating the criminal law section 326 and computer act section 14.

Kachapa Toncharoen announced on last Saturday’s show that he would like to apologize to the Corrections Department

and insisted that he and the other co-hosts didn’t believe what Lena said.

While the Constitutional Court deliberates when defense minister Prayut Chan-o-cha’s term as prime minister ends.

With the suspended PM submitting his defense on Thursday,

several hopefuls eyeing the premiership have assessed their chances and taken steps in preparation.

The Sang Anakhot Thai Party (translating to “Building Thailand’s Future”) intends to nominate former Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak

and has begun preparations to be eligible by resigning from all positions at Saha Pathana Inter-Holding.

He currently acts as chairman of the board of directors in this investment company.

His resignation went into effect on August 31 when the company stated that he left to pursue

other endeavors in a letter of notification to the Stock Exchange of Thailand.

Though they have hinted at Somkid’s nomination, including a Facebook post saying,

“Please stay tuned for more news,” the official announcement is scheduled for later this month.

Former Prime Minister Abhisit Vejjajiva has been evaluating his chances of regaining the title and admits they’re remarkably slim.

However, he said he was ready to take over the reins and lead Thailand again. Still,

He said the current government’s other higher-ups have much more power and leverage to become PM.

He implied that Prawit Wongsuwan and Anutin Charnvirakul

are in a much better strategic position to be voted into the top spot as members

of the ruling Bhumjaithai Party with their coalition of majority parties.

A feel-good story for the day, which is about a rare and happy reunion between a cat and its owner,

after the cat went missing from home in Hat Yai district in the southern province of Songkhla about a month ago.

Last week animal was found wandering along an expressway in Bangkok

by a Good Samaritan and has now been returned safely to the owner.

The story of the cat, “Moo Tha,” was posted on the Si Rat-Outer Ring Road Expressway webpage.

When the owner knew that her cat had been found,

she immediately flew from Hat Yai to Bangkok to claim it and brought it home by train on Sunday.

The owner shared with local media about the moment she saw the cat in a cage at an expressway office.

She said she called its name, and it woke up and walked towards her.

She said she had searched for the cat for about two weeks

after it went missing and had given up hope that she would ever see it again.

Instead,

she thanked the man who found her pet and expressway officials for posting the discovery on social media.

