Election
Constitutional Court may make prime minister decision Thursday
The decision on Prayut Chan-o-cha’s future and the prime ministership may be decided this week as the Constitutional Court scheduled a special meeting on Thursday to discuss it. Last Thursday his legal team submitted a 30-page document that lays out his defence against all the arguments regarding his term limits to the Constitutional Court.
The court will review this document, as well as statements from two legal experts regarding the prime minister matter. The first is Pakorn Nilprapunt, who was previously secretary-general of the Charter Drafting Committee and now serves as the secretary-general of the Council of State which is in charge of giving the government legal advice. The second is Meechai Ruchupan, who also worked at the Charter Drafting Committee, serving as its chair.
The details of the two legal expert’s submissions and opinions on Prayut’s term-limit end date have not been made public.
Although the Constitutional Court is set to discuss Prayut’s fate since being suspended as PM on August 24, it might not be wise to hold your breath for a ruling this week. They stated that a decision would only be announced if the court was in unanimous agreement. If any of the judges have doubts or require more information, they may request further evidence and put off a ruling until a future meeting of the court.
The debate over his ability to remain as PM hinges on when the court decides on his official start date. The Constitution adopted in 2017 lays out the term limit clearly in Section 158, but does not specify if it is retroactive – as in, does Prayut’s time in office count before its adoption?
“The prime minister shall not hold office for more than eight years in total, whether or not holding consecutive terms. However, it shall not include the period during which the prime minister carries out duties after vacating office.”
Many argue that the eight-year countdown began on August 24, 2014, when Prayut was first officially appointed to the role after seizing power in a military coup just a few months earlier. But the main bone of contention is that the Constitution was not ratified until four years later.
Others argue that the legal start date of his term was April 6, 2017, when the constitution was published in the Royal Gazette after being signed by His Royal Majesty King Vajiralongkorn. Some other pro-Prayut factions believe his term started on June 9, 2019, the date the suspended PM started his second term since it was the first term under the new constitution.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Runner rescued after falling down 200-meter chasm
China approves world’s first inhaled Covid-19 vaccine
Thailand’s caretaker PM caught sleeping on the job
Thailand News Today | Royalist group targets german activist who protested against the Thai govt
Constitutional Court may make prime minister decision Thursday
Suspected thief electrocuted to death in Bangkok, Thailand
Luxury Koh Samui hotel robbed of 70 million baht worth of assets
UPDATE: Chaiwat denies murdering Karen activist ‘Billy’ in western Thailand
Knife-wielding Taiwanese druggie arrested for trying to steal a car
Truck carrying elephant overturns in northern Thailand
Market fire in Donsak, gateway to Koh Samui and Koh Pha Ngan
Thai minister quits post to fight alleged impropriety charge
The best street food Thailand has to offer (2022)
Malaysian victim of human trafficking dies in northern Thailand
Rassada Pier cabs questioned over taxi mafia incident
Foreign experts can apply for Thailand’s new 10-year visa today!
The best nightclubs in Phuket to go dancing and have fun
Thaksin tells suspended Thailand PM Prayut ‘to go with dignity’
The best street food Thailand has to offer (2022)
Best day trips and tours in Phuket for a short gateway (2022)
VIDEO: Foreign driver causes horror crash in southern Thailand, 2 killed, 1 injured
UPDATE: Governor rushing to feed over 800 Phuket flood victims
UPDATE: Prayut calls in army to help with Phuket floods
VIDEO: Phuket Airport and surrounding areas engulfed by floods
Get freebies and special offers with this app launched by Tourism Authority of Thailand
Thailand ‘tourist tax’ to come into effect next year
Bangkok’s Yaowarat Rd is one of globe’s top 10 hippest places
Russia plans to install facial recognition surveillance technology in Thailand
Anti-Corruption Deputy Secretary-General fired for corruption
Professor says Bangkok predicted to sink by 2100
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
360 Reviews7 hours ago
The best street food Thailand has to offer (2022)
-
Best of11 hours ago
Best day trips and tours in Phuket for a short gateway (2022)
-
Road deaths3 days ago
VIDEO: Foreign driver causes horror crash in southern Thailand, 2 killed, 1 injured
-
Phuket1 day ago
UPDATE: Governor rushing to feed over 800 Phuket flood victims
-
Phuket2 days ago
UPDATE: Prayut calls in army to help with Phuket floods
-
Phuket3 days ago
VIDEO: Phuket Airport and surrounding areas engulfed by floods
-
Thailand3 days ago
Thai influencer tells fans to use green light DLT taxis for safer ride
-
Thailand3 days ago
Officers face 50 years in jail for soliciting bribes from erotic massage parlour