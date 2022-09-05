Connect with us

Thailand’s caretaker PM caught sleeping on the job

Caretaker Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan was caught sleeping on the job this afternoon.

The 77 year old was in Krabi province today overseeing a joint meeting with several water and land use agencies to discuss water management issues when he dozed off.

The image quickly went viral on Thai social media and drew a number of cheeky comments.

Suthaporn Suriyakarn said…

“Uncle Pom did the right thing. He drank his milk and is sleeping but it is probably at the wrong place.”

The image looks like he is propped up in a coffin which brought another saucy comment…

“Rest in peace.”

It is not the first time Prawit has fallen asleep on the job and it has brought much mirth and merriment from the nation’s citizens.

But Chaiwut Thanakmanusorn, the Minister of Digital Economy and Society, and the deputy leader of the Palang Pracharath Party swatted aside questions that the caretaker PM had fallen asleep.

“Gen Prawit was the chairman of the meeting and listened to the reports and responded all the time. It may be that some images are blinking. Don’t get me wrong, it’s not good. You’re the chairman of the meeting talking all the time, not sleeping.”

HolyCowCm
2022-09-05 18:24
Must have been just after lunch time. Give the old fuddy duddy a break. I would bet back in his day though, there was no one sleeping on the job as there were too many things to pilfer. Now when…
DoUKnowWhoIAm
2022-09-05 18:57
50 minutes ago, Thaiger said: Caretaker Prime Minister Prawit   50 minutes ago, Thaiger said: dozed off. Probably the best decision he's taken so far.

