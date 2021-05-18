Thailand
Thailand News Today | Releasing 50,000 prisoners, Covid sniffer dogs, bungled kidnap | May 18
Following an abortive attempt at a kidnap for ransom at the end of March, 3 people are currently under arrest, National vaccine rollout could finally get underway next week, pecially trained sniffer dogs will soon be deployed on the streets of Bangkok to sniff out cases of Covid-19 infection, Koh Samet reopening to visitors after being closed for 3 weeks and Local fishermen have found space debris, possibly from a satellite or parts of a used launch rocket.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Active Covid-19 clusters reported in 16 Bangkok districts
Bangkok residents living in any of the 16 districts in the capital with active Covid-19 clusters are being advised to strictly follow disease control measures. Spokesperson Taweesilp Visanuyothin made the warning during today’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration briefing.
In the latest wave of Covid-19 infections, more than 28,000 cases have been reported in Bangkok. Taweeslip says there have been 29 clusters. 8 of those outbreaks have been controlled while the other 21 clusters are still active.
Some of the clusters include…
- Construction workers’ camps in Khlong Toey, Laksi and Watthana
- Khlong Toey slum communities
- Huai Khwang market
- Prisons in the Chatuchak district
The outbreak at a construction site in Laksi is one of the largest clusters with 885 cases reported yesterday and another 1,107 cases were confirmed today.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Thailand
Public Health Minister says no need for lockdown in Bangkok
While Bangkok remains the epicentre of the latest wave of Covid-19, with more than 28,000 coronavirus cases in the capital since April 1, Thailand’s public health minister says there’s no need to impose a lockdown. Restrictions are already tight in Bangkok, which is classified as a “dark red” zone under maximum control to prevent the spread of Covid-19.
Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul says there’s no need for a strict lockdown since most patients only experience minor symptoms and can be treated at field hospitals. Anutin says 70% of Covid-19 patients in Thailand have mild symptoms while 10% of patients have severe symptoms. He adds that most of the recent outbreaks in the capital are contained at prisons or construction sites.
So far, more than 10,000 people at Thailand prisons have tested positive for Covid-19, most at prisons in Bangkok. Health officials have also reported 29 Covid-19 clusters in 19 districts in Bangkok. Several sites are now being used for proactive case finding to help identify infections and contain the virus.
Vaccines will be used in high risk areas to help slow the spread of the virus. Another 1.7 million doses of the Sinovac and AstraZeneca vaccines are expected to arrive at the end of the month. People in high-risk areas and inmates in prison where Covid-19 is spreading will receive the vaccine as soon as possible, Anutin says.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Crime
Man arrested for allegedly exchanging fake US bills for 1.2 million baht
A man was arrested in Bangkok for allegedly exchanging counterfeit foreign bank notes at a currency exchange kiosk, taking off with 1.2 million baht.
Police say Thanat Amatawimut, a 42 year old building contractor, exchanged 360 fake $100 USD bills for 1.2 million baht at a kiosk in Bangkok back in 2019. The staff accepted the cash, but later realised the bills were fake and attempted to contact Thanat. A complaint was later filed at the Lumpini police station. The Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant last October.
Thanat was arrested in Bangkok’s Chatuchak district yesterday. He denied the charges.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
