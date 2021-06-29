Connect with us

Thailand News Today | Phuket Sandbox, No money, no honey, no GDP | June 29

As the southern island of Phuket gets ready to re-open to vaccinated foreign tourists on Thursday, hotel operators say they’re well prepared. A manhunt has wrapped up in northeastern Thailand after a man was arrested, suspected of killing his 72 year old father, allegedly over welfare money. Meanwhile in Chiang Mai. Police were looking for a man who allegedly killed a 63 year old noodle seller. The trial of former Burmese leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, is set to overrun as the prosecution says it needs more time.

 

Trending