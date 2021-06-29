Thailand News Today | Phuket Sandbox, No money, no honey, no GDP | June 29

As the southern island of Phuket gets ready to re-open to vaccinated foreign tourists on Thursday, hotel operators say they’re well prepared. A manhunt has wrapped up in northeastern Thailand after a man was arrested, suspected of killing his 72 year old father, allegedly over welfare money. Meanwhile in Chiang Mai. Police were looking for a man who allegedly killed a 63 year old noodle seller. The trial of former Burmese leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, is set to overrun as the prosecution says it needs more time.

Want more Thailand news from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile

📝️ Join the conversation on Thaiger Talk - discuss news & life in our Thailand forums

📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter

👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook

🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates