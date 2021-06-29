Connect with us

Thailand

American expats in Thailand continue to urge US to provide vaccines to citizens overseas

Caitlin Ashworth

Published 

2 hours ago

 on 

Stock photo by Steven Cornfield for Unsplash

Some Americans in Thailand are still pushing the US government to supply Covid-19 vaccines to those living overseas. Democrats Abroad Thailand is now calling on American expats to contact senators and urge them to support the allocation of vaccines to citizens overseas. The expat group’s Covid-19 Vaccine Task Force is also set to hold a Zoom meeting tomorrow evening to discuss the call to action.

Last week, the Embassy of the US in Thailand Charge d’Affaires released a statement saying the US Department of State is “unable” to provide vaccines for the millions of Americans who reside outside of the country.

Following the news, 26 US senators signed a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken urging that the around 9 million Americans living abroad be included in the government’s global effort.

… the United States is leading the world by announcing the donation of more than 500 million vaccines overseas. In addition to this important effort, we urge you to take concrete steps toward vaccinating the nine million Americans living abroad.

The US government is donating 500 million vaccine doses to 92 low to lower middle income countries, including Thailand. In the letter, the senators urged Blinken to donate supplemental doses to US embassies and consulates in those countries to vaccinate American citizens.

To optimize distribution of those additional doses, we urge you to prioritize countries where Americans are deemed ineligible or low priority in national vaccination deployment plans as well as countries that presently are not distributing a U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized vaccine or vaccine authorized by the World Health Organization.

Democrats Abroad Thailand is calling on American expats to write or call their senators before July 4, urging them to join the initiative. The following statement is suggested…

“I am your constituent currently living in Thailand where foreigners do not have access to US FDA-approved Covid-19 vaccines. I would urge you to sign the letter that Senators Murphy and Moran sent on June 24 to Secretary of State Blinken asking him to “take concrete steps toward vaccinating the nine million Americans living abroad.”

In recent months, American expat groups have pushed for the US government to provide vaccines to citizens in Thailand. Representatives from Democrats Abroad Thailand, Republicans Overseas Thailand, American Women’s Club of Thailand, and Veterans of Foreign Wars have collaborated on statements to US government officials, pushing for citizens living in Thailand to be included in global vaccination efforts.

 

Want more Thailand news from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📝️ Join the conversation on Thaiger Talk - discuss news & life in our Thailand forums
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
Slugger
2021-06-29 18:35
Fat chance. Load some vaccines into a bomb and they might drop it on you. Obviously to protect themselves as in Syria.
Caitlin Ashworth

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Indonesia1 hour ago

Bali plans 5-year visa scheme for digital nomads as island stalls reopening
Thailand2 hours ago

American expats in Thailand continue to urge US to provide vaccines to citizens overseas
Thailand2 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Phuket Sandbox, No money, no honey, no GDP | June 29

Phuket Sandbox July 1st

days
hours
minutes
seconds

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in July - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages in June!

READ MORE

image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thai Life3 hours ago

Man finds 4 metre python in his garage
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

Private hospitals in Thailand to offer Moderna vaccine packages for 3,400 baht
Thailand3 hours ago

Man gets marriage certificate tattooed on his forearm, ink presumably permanent
Crime4 hours ago

Alleged drug dealing couple arrested in Nakhon Si Thammarat
Thailand5 hours ago

Doctors ask the government to do a better job with their handling of vaccines
Coronavirus (Covid-19)5 hours ago

Tuesday Covid Update: 4,662 new cases; provincial totals
Coronavirus (Covid-19)5 hours ago

Phuket notches 14th infection since last week
Best of6 hours ago

Best pet-friendly hotels in Bangkok
Bangkok6 hours ago

Bangkok sex workers and bar staff call for monthly cash handouts
Coronavirus (Covid-19)7 hours ago

Sinovac vaccine 71% to 91% effective against Alpha variant, Thai study shows
Thailand7 hours ago

Police catch son suspected of committing patricide
Best of7 hours ago

Top 5 European Restaurants in Bangkok
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism4 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending