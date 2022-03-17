Thailand
Thailand News Today | Officials move closer to declaring Covid-19 endemic
The requirement for overseas arrivals to take a PCR test 72 hours prior to departure from their home country could soon be scrapped. According to a report, the CCSA will discuss dropping the requirement when it meets tomorrow.
Dr. Kiattiphum Wongrajit from the Public Health Ministry says international arrivals would still be required to take a PCR test on arrival and a self-administered antigen test on day 5. Mandatory insurance coverage could also be reduced to 10,000 us dollars.
Officials have outlined 4 phases in the roadmap to declaring Covid endemic, but Kiattiphum says Thailand will also need confirmation from the World Health Organisation before bestowing endemic status on the virus. The 4-stage plan, which is also up for consideration at tomorrow’s CCSA meeting, looks like this:
Stage 1 between March 12 and early April: the “combat” phase where overseas arrivals take a PCR test on arrival and an antigen test on day 5. Unvaccinated travellers will be quarantined for 10 days. The country will remain in stage 1 as long as more than 3% of foreign arrivals test positive.
Stage 2, during April and May: the “plateau” phase, where fully vaccinated travellers will not need a pre-departure PCR test but will need to take a PCR test on arrival and an antigen test on day 5. Unvaccinated arrivals will need to quarantine for 5 days. Thailand will remain at stage 2 for as long as Covid is detected in between 1 and 3% of overseas arrivals.
Stage 3, between late May and June 30: the “declining” phase, where fully vaccinated arrivals can enter with no requirements. Unvaccinated travellers will need to take an antigen test on arrival. Test & Go will be ditched, but the Thailand Pass will remain. This phase will be for as long as infections are reported in fewer than 1% of foreign arrivals.
Stage 4, from July 1: the “post-pandemic” phase. This is when the government hopes the disease can be downgraded to endemic. International arrivals will be able to enter Thailand without restrictions, regardless of vaccination status.
In related news, the Public Health Ministry hopes to lift the mask mandate in Thailand’s public parks, as the government takes its first tentative steps to declare Covid endemic. However, Dr. Kiattibhoom adds that people infected with the virus would still be required to wear masks.
According to a Thai PBS World report, the government’s Covid-19 task force could also lift restrictions on numbers at football matches and concerts, but such events would still need to observe disease prevention measures.
—
The director of Thailand’s Office of the Alcohol Control Committee has been assigned to investigate anyone who shares photos of a famous Thai celebrity promoting a whisky brand.
The celebrity, Lisa from Blackpink, is a brand ambassador for the Scotch whisky company Chivas. In Thailand, it’s illegal to advertise alcohol and those who violate this law can be fined up to 500,000 baht or sentenced to one year in jail, or both.
In an exclusive interview this week, Lisa told High Snobiety she became a Chivas ambassador to inspire people to “elevate themselves”. The Chivas campaign ad shows Lisa talking about the hard work she’s put in to achieve success.
Lisa is Thai and was born in Thailand, however, she moved to South Korea in 2011 to train in K-pop. She joined Blackpink in 2016, the year the band debuted. She is the first non-Korean YG entertainment artist. Lisa has endorsed other brands in the past, including Celine, a French luxury brand.
—
The governor of Bangkok may soon step down as he prepares to run for a second term.
According to a source, Aswin Kwanmuang is likely to resign as early as next week as his team working on his re-election campaign. It’s understood Aswin and his advisers met earlier this week to complete the incumbent’s registration. Bangkok residents go to the polls on May 22.
Aswin is expected to run as an independent candidate but has said very little about his chances of being re-elected or even if he will run. If he does decide to seek a second term, he’s expected to resign around March 24 or 25. He is reported to have appointed a panel to check how his policies are being implemented.
Reports say that his campaign team has divided up canvassing into relevant constituencies, with Aswin supporters producing campaign posters. Several group members plan to run in the Bangkok city council elections, also taking place on May 22, and the group has been offering free vaccinations and dredging waterways in various districts across the capital.
Meanwhile, Pheu Thai MP for Bangkok, Jirayu, and several members of his party are calling for an investigation into Aswin’s tenure, accusing him of abuse of power for political gain.
—
A dangerous wild elephant that killed a woman and damaged farms is being tracked down in the central province of Prachin Buri. The 25-year-old elephant has caused so much damage and disruption that an order has been issued for park officials to immediately find and detain the elephant.
They’ve also been advised to take extreme care for their safety as the elephant is hot-tempered. The elephant roamed out of the Khao Ang Luaenai Wildlife Sanctuary in Kabinburi district, possibly in search of food, which is common for elephants in the area. He raided plantations, damaging orchards and crops, and killed a 73-year-old woman last month while she and a friend were picking vegetables and fruit.
Park officials are ordered to relocate the elephant to the wildlife sanctuary as soon as possible. It was advised that park authorities take extra caution given the elephant’s dangerous nature. The elephant was last seen on Monday night.
Several villagers have reported the damage to their farms, but one local says that villagers are rarely compensated for incidents involving wild elephants.
—
Aircraft wreckage washed up on a beach in the southern province Nakhon Si Thammarat and provincial officers have called in aircraft specialists to investigate. A local official says locals found similar wreckage six years ago.
A 3.2 metre long, 1.8 metre wide metal piece, weighing up to 80 kilograms, was found on Ta Praya beach. There were two spots that appeared to be burned. Barnacles and shells were also sticking to the surface, an indication that it had been in the sea for some time already. The aircraft part was marked with CCBU 07ZS, and many Thais took note of the number for a lottery ticket, of course, they would.
The sub-district chief told Thai media that locals walking on the beach found the wreckage and contacted a community head. An aircraft specialist was sent a photo of the wreckage and confirmed it appears to be a part of an aircraft. A specialist will conduct a further investigation to determine where the wreckage came from.
——-
Two low-magnitude earthquakes shook two districts in Northern Thailand’s Chiang Rai Province. The earthquakes were very mild and residents in the areas were not affected, and probably didn’t even feel it, according to Thai media.
The Earthquake Observation Division reported that the first 1.3 magnitude quake happened at Wiang Papao district at 3:46 am. A second 1.1 magnitude quake was reported at the Mea Lao district at 4:22 am. Earthquakes with a magnitude of 2.5 or less are typically not felt.
Last night in Japan, a powerful 7.3 magnitude earthquake hit the northeastern part of the country. According to a report on BBC, two people died and at least 90 people were injured. The report also shared that about 700,000 homes in Tokyo and 156,000 near the earthquake centre lost electric power after the hit.
Subscribe or Join our YouTube channel today and become a Thaiger Legend or a Thaiger Cub for behind the scenes footage and other member-only perks.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Thailand News Today | Officials move closer to declaring Covid-19 endemic
Thailand committee meeting with North Korean diplomats draws criticism
Survival Guide: Top taboos gifts NOT to buy a Thai…
Villas in Phuket offering fabulous views of the island
Carl’s Jr. says goodbye to Thailand, stores in Bangkok and Pattaya close next week
Thailand’s power will be more expensive in May
Spicy som tam vendor in Thailand brings in 10,000 baht a day after posing in lingerie
Club Med Phuket reopens after over 2 years
Health officials to give Molnupiravir and Paxlovid to Covid-19 patients in Thailand
Burger chain closes its doors in Thailand, for good
Singapore home sales down 22%, as expat workforce hits 12-year low
3 teenagers missing in Kanchanaburi’s Kwai Noi river
Young homeless man in Bangkok reunited with family after TikTok video goes viral
Phuket ‘snack thief’ saga continued: Shoplifting foreigner arrested in Krabi
Thursday Covid Update: 25,456 new cases; provincial totals
Police crack down on alleged network selling forged documents, fake Covid test results
Concern over new Omicron mutation discovered in Hong Kong
Can we say good-riddance to the Thailand Pass on July 1?
End in sight for Thailand Pass once Covid-19 declared endemic – TAT
Successful young writer dies after balcony plunge, allegedly over Tangmo rumours
Tangmo: Police examine ‘fresh evidence’ — CCTV video of person on speedboat
Pattaya night life Booming! The Real situation in Pattaya… | GMT
Thousands of Russians stranded in Thailand due to flight cancellations, sanctions
Officials warn about various scam Thailand Pass emails, some with malicious links
Province in Western Thailand works to revive tourism in new scheme
Young Swiss man needs O negative blood donations after heatstroke on Thailand island
Federation of Thai Industries wants gov to scrap Test & Go, stop fuel price crisis
City Guide: Visiting Bangkok with family? Avoid these places…
Tourism officials plan Saudi visit to attract Middle Easter travellers to Thailand
Bangkok eases alcohol restrictions, large events and shopping centres allowed to serve booze
‘Furry Green’ snake discovered in Northeast Thailand
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Concern over new Omicron mutation discovered in Hong Kong
- 360 Reviews1 day ago
Villas in Phuket offering fabulous views of the island
- Crime3 days ago
Tangmo: Police examine ‘fresh evidence’ — CCTV video of person on speedboat
- Tourism3 days ago
Thousands of Russians stranded in Thailand due to flight cancellations, sanctions
- Thailand2 days ago
Young Swiss man needs O negative blood donations after heatstroke on Thailand island
- Economy1 day ago
Province in Western Thailand works to revive tourism in new scheme
- 360 Reviews3 days ago
Transfer money from Thailand to banks overseas fast with DeeMoney
- Travel2 days ago
City Guide: Visiting Bangkok with family? Avoid these places…