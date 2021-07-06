Connect with us

Thailand News Today | Factory fire aftermath, Phuket taxis, home-made Pattaya porn | July 6

Early this morning, after 25 hours of battling the initial fire, then flare-ups, the remnants of a polystyrene factory in Samut Prakan are in smouldering ruins. The Metropolitan Police Bureau has confirmed it is filing to have bail revoked for 5 pro-democracy leaders accused of breaching their bail conditions. Today, 5,420 new Covid-19 infections and 57 coronavirus-related deaths were reported by the CCSA. Police in Pattaya have raided a house in Jomtien last night and arrested one Chinese national, three Thai men, and one transgender Thai national for allegedly filming adult entertainment films.

 

christopher
2021-07-06 22:12
Questions? Can Phuket Sandbox arrival foreigners pick up reserved rental car from the airport and drive to their hotel in Phuket ?
