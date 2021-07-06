Thailand
Thailand News Today | Factory fire aftermath, Phuket taxis, home-made Pattaya porn | July 6
Early this morning, after 25 hours of battling the initial fire, then flare-ups, the remnants of a polystyrene factory in Samut Prakan are in smouldering ruins. The Metropolitan Police Bureau has confirmed it is filing to have bail revoked for 5 pro-democracy leaders accused of breaching their bail conditions. Today, 5,420 new Covid-19 infections and 57 coronavirus-related deaths were reported by the CCSA. Police in Pattaya have raided a house in Jomtien last night and arrested one Chinese national, three Thai men, and one transgender Thai national for allegedly filming adult entertainment films.
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Let The Thaiger take care of your property insurance needs
Entry registration under “Samui Plus” reopening planned to open this week
Best Hostels to stay in Bangkok
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Embassy of Switzerland in Thailand helps Swiss expats get vaccinated
Top 5 Vegan and Vegetarian Restaurants in Bangkok
Thailand News Today | Factory fire aftermath, Phuket taxis, home-made Pattaya porn | July 6
LATEST: Engineers believe Samut Prakan fire caused by chemical leak
“At risk” expats in Bangkok can pre-register for vaccines through designated hospitals
9 Hong Kongers arrested on terror charges, 6 out of 9 teenagers
Government shifts focus in vaccine rollout after rise of elderly Covid patient deaths
16 apprehended near Myanmar border
Tuesday Covid Update: 5,420 new cases; provincial totals
2 suspected drug cartel leaders arrested in Surat Thani and Phuket
Take a trip through Thailand with Sixt Rent a Car
After Samut Prakan fire, hazardous materials new concern
Travelling to Phuket for the Sandbox starting tomorrow, July 1
Inside Phuket’s Sandbox – Questions answered | VIDEO
Police raid pornography shoot at Pattaya home, 5 people arrested
Thailand tourism officials predict best and worst case scenarios for reopening
Police warn of Covid-19 vaccine booking scam by fake insurance company
3 planes arrive in Phuket; 25 on 1st flight, 400 expected today
Thailand’s virology expert: give Sinovac to children over 3
Phuket opens – Around 300 seats sold for July 1 arrival flights
AstraZeneca cuts monthly vaccine deliveries from 10 to 5 million
Bangkok airport police stop Chinese with babies, seize fake birth certificates
Sunday Update: 5,916 new infections, provincial totals, news briefs
Sunday COVID Update: 5,916 new infections, news briefs
New details in the Phuket Sandbox Royal Gazette publication
Moderna import process hasn’t begun, pending payment
Department of Land Transport tackles motorbike delivery boxes
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Phuket2 days ago
Inside Phuket’s Sandbox – Questions answered | VIDEO
- Crime12 hours ago
Police raid pornography shoot at Pattaya home, 5 people arrested
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Sunday Update: 5,916 new infections, provincial totals, news briefs
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Sunday COVID Update: 5,916 new infections, news briefs
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Moderna import process hasn’t begun, pending payment
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Thai government slammed for delays in vaccine procurement
- Bangkok3 days ago
Bangkok Red Line launches August 2 free rides for 3 months
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
64 year old with kidney disease dies after inoculation, daughter claims vaccination link
Recent comments: