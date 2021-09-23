https://youtu.be/Gv8hDceE5k0

Thailand News Today | Expat “dual pricing” at Thai hospital lawsuit; Patong bars raided|September 23 | Next week, Thai authorities will announce the outcome of the highly anticipated “dual pricing” case. As the government prepares to debate the future of the Emergency Decree a new legal amendment means some of its powers could remain. Police in Phuket have begun raiding and shutting down venues that have been bypassing the provincial order that bans the sale of alcohol.

