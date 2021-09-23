PM Prayut announces a 5-point plan for the future economy

Connect with us

PHOTO: PM Prayut proposed a 5-step plan for the future economy. (via Goodread Bio/Flickr)

In an online meeting hosted by the National Economic and Social Development Council, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha announced his intention to revise Thailand’s economic and production outlook and methods. The plan looks towards future trends and the increasingly ubiquitous digital economy and aims to get Thailand in line for growing the economy now and in new sectors.

The goals would be part of the next national economic and social development plan, the 13th plan set to launch from 2023 to 2027. The current 12th plan was enacted for 2017 to 2022 but the secretary-general of the NESDC warns it will most likely miss all its targets due to the widespread negative effects of the Covid-19 pandemic that has flattened much of the economy, especially the tourism sector that accounts for about one-fifth of Thailand’s economy.

PM Prayut proposed a 5-item strategy to address growing and enhancing the economy:

  1. Thailand would first need a complete overhaul of how goods are produced in the country. Emphasis is needed on research and development. The goal would be to fall in line with the needs of the digital economy.
  2. To keep up with demand in the new digital world, human resources would also need to be developed and enhanced.
  3. The revised plan for the economy from 2023 will focus on fairness to all people and work to provide equal opportunity to the people of Thailand.
  4. Future economic growth should also be carried out with the environment in mind. Environmental conservation should be at the forefront of development to not contribute to global climate change, and progress should be made with sustainability incorporated. (Thailand has announced intentions of becoming a Southeast Asian hub for electric vehicles, among other green initiatives.)
  5. The proposed plan stresses the need for Thailand to be prepared for futures issues that may arise and ready to meet any unforeseen global challenges that may arise in the coming years.

SOURCE: National News Bureau of Thailand

Recent comments:
image
Rain
2021-09-23 18:22
Allowing free, open and independently competitive markets for starters.
image
HolyCowCm
2021-09-23 18:25
Article Copy and paste Quotes: The goals would be part of the next national economic and social development plan, the 13th plan set to launch from 2023 to 2027. The current 12th plan was enacted for 2017 to 2022…
image
gummy
2021-09-23 18:26
Guess it had to be a 5 point plan, any more than that would challenge his maths ability.
image
Bluesofa
2021-09-23 18:28
4 minutes ago, EdwardV said: Vague ideas that appear to want the country to move up the value added chain. Necessary to attempt a breakout of the middle income trap. Only problem is two of the critical steps in doing…
image
Changnam43
2021-09-23 18:58
It had the word hub in it so it must be good right?
Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Bangkok59 mins ago

Bang Sue Station begins 150k vaccine booster shots tomorrow
Thailand1 hour ago

Thailand News Today | Expat “dual pricing” at Thai hospital lawsuit; Patong bars raided | September 23
Economy2 hours ago

PM Prayut announces a 5-point plan for the future economy
Trending