Thailand News Today | Covid update, Bangkok restrictions, Gold rush | December 29 | The Thaiger

Thailand News Today | Covid update, Bangkok restrictions, Gold rush | December 29
All the latest updates about the Covid-19 situation in Thailand.
155 new Covid-19 infections were reported today in the daily briefing by the CCSA. The total count of confirmed cases in Thailand raised to 6,440 while the national death toll raised to 61 after a 45 year old man in Rayong, infected with Covid-19, died.
Thailand currently has 2,195 active Covid-19 cases, a record high. Out of the 155 new cases, only 10 cases are people in quarantine who travelled to Thailand from overseas.
12 new Covid-19 cases are linked to the seafood market in Samut Sakhon while 2 new cases are linked to the outbreak at an illegal gambling den in Rayong. 100 cases are under investigation.
At this stage there is still no talk of a nationwide lockdown but we acknowledge that things could change quickly.
• Following his claim that there was no illegal gambling den involved in a Covid-19 outbreak in Rayong, the provincial police chief Papatdet Katephan has been transferred. The order came from national police chief following the cluster of infections linked to an alleged illegal gambling venue. One of the infected gamblers has since died.
There were bizarre denials over the weekend as media reported “a gambling den that wasn’t a gambling den”, some sort of code from the police briefings on the matter that tried to deflect blame from the local police. Gambling, whilst officially illegal in Thailand, is popular and underground ‘dens’ and illegal casinos often survive and thrive under the noses of the local constabulary.
The national police chief has called an investigation into all illegal gambling establishments in the province.
The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration has ordered a number of new restrictions to entertainment venues in the capital, with some being asked to close until January 4. The exception is bars and restaurants serving food and drinks. The establishments affected by the closure order include bars with hostesses, horse-racing venues, cockfighting arenas, and massage parlours. Pubs and restaurants serving food and drinks only can remain open provided they close by midnight.
The new restrictions are clearly aimed at Bangkok’s bar and bargirl scene with the BMA wanting to keep contact between customers and staff to a minimum, at least in the short-term.
With job losses and pay cuts brought on lockdowns and economic disruption, many Thais are lining up to sell their gold to bring in some cash.
Gold sales have surged this year, both buying and selling. Thais have sold gold jewelry, bars and medallions to get some quick cash for basic expenses. Chief executive officer of Thailand’s top gold grader YLG Bullion International saysthat gold is much easier to sell than land or condominiums.
He said… Thai people still have high stockpiles of gold, as the nation has been more of a net importer than exporter in the past.
The trend is expected to continue into 2021 as the coronavirus pandemic puts a strain on tourism and manufacturing industries.
Thailand’s Education Ministry says it plans to reduce the amount of time students have to spend in the classroom, in favour of more personal learning time. The initiative is part of a wider upgrade to the country’s education system and is expected to be implemented from the start of next year.
2020 has been a year of student-led protests, with Thailand’s youth railing against the establishment and calling for greater democracy and improvements to the country’s education system. Many say the system has failed them, citing widespread bullying and sexual harassment.
Central Thailand restaurant offers free boxed meals to migrants
With some restaurants refusing to serve migrants due to fears that they might carry Covid-19, a restaurant in the Central Thailand province Nakhon Sawan is offering free food to migrant workers.
Many migrants, particularly from Myanmar, have faced discrimination after the outbreak in Samut Sakhon which impacted a large community of migrant workers around the Mahachai area fishing hub.
Owner of Bon Bon Nakhon Sawan restaurant, Apichai Chalanan, says many of the migrants have been turned away by shops and restaurants have refused to serve them.
Apichai says he is offering free boxed meals to migrants who cannot find food or have nothing to eat. He says migrants from any country can come by the restaurant from 5pm to midnight. Apichai says he will continue giving out the free meals until the coronavirus situation has improved.
Gold sales go up as Thais sell jewelry to pay for routine expenses
With job losses and pay cuts brought on by the pandemic, many Thais are lining up to sell their gold to bring in some cash, like 22 year old Suvirat Namvicha, an office worker in Bangkok who had her overtime expenses cut. Survirat, who is also pregnant, says she needed to sell a gold necklace to pay for her medical bills.
“I need money to pay my bills, and selling gold is my best option. I may need to sell my last gold necklace after my baby is born. Looking ahead, I only see rising expenses with limited income.”
Gold exports surged this year. Thais have sold gold jewelry, bars and medallions to get some quick cash for basic expenses. Chief executive officer of Thailand’s top gold grader YLG Bullion International, Pawan Nawawattanasub, says “Gold is easier to sell than land or condominiums.”
“Thai people still have high stockpiles of gold, as the nation has been more of a net importer than exporter in the past.”
From January to October, gold exports spiked to 237.4 metric tonnes, significant increase compared to the 170 tonnes exported in 2019. The trend is expected to continue into 2021 as the coronavirus pandemic puts a strain on tourism and manufacturing industries.
As more gold is shipped out, Thailand’s current-account surplus grows, appreciating the Thai baht which could negatively impact the country’s economic recovery.
To limit currency fluctuation, the Bank of Thailand is encouraging more gold trading using foreign-currency deposits. The Bangkok Bank and gold market place Hua Seng Heng plan to start a programme this month.
SOURCE: Bloomberg
Education Ministry to reduce classroom time as part of “system upgrade”
Thailand’s Education Ministry says it plans to reduce the amount of time students have to spend in the classroom, in favour of more personal learning time. The initiative is part of a wider upgrade to the country’s education system and is expected to be implemented next year.
2020 has been a year of student-led protests, with Thailand’s youth railing against the establishment and calling for greater democracy and improvements to the country’s education system. Many say the system has failed them, citing widespread bullying and sexual harassment. The students’ involvement in protests against the government and at times, the Monarchy, has led to a number of university students facing lèse majesté charges. In one case, a 16 year old student, was charged under the strict law, prompting criticism from the United Nations High Commission for Human Rights.
Education Minister Natthapol Teepsuwan says the upgrade to the country’s education system is part of ongoing improvement efforts. To further sweeten the deal, he says a new budget for school meals will be proposed to Cabinet, calling it a “gift” for students. He adds that more foreign teachers will continue to return to the Kingdom’s schools, as Covid-19 entry restrictions are eased.
