Central Thailand restaurant offers free boxed meals to migrants | The Thaiger

Thailand

Central Thailand restaurant offers free boxed meals to migrants

Caitlin Ashworth

Published 

1 hour ago

 on 

Central Thailand restaurant offers free boxed meals to migrants
PHOTO: MGR Online
With some restaurants refusing to serve migrants due to fears that they might carry Covid-19, a restaurant in the Central Thailand province Nakhon Sawan is offering free food to migrant workers.

Many migrants, particularly from Myanmar, have faced discrimination after the outbreak in Samut Sakhon which impacted a large community of migrant workers around the Mahachai area fishing hub.

Owner of Bon Bon Nakhon Sawan restaurant, Apichai Chalanan, says many of the migrants have been turned away by shops and restaurants have refused to serve them.

Apichai says he is offering free boxed meals to migrants who cannot find food or have nothing to eat. He says migrants from any country can come by the restaurant from 5pm to midnight. Apichai says he will continue giving out the free meals until the coronavirus situation has improved.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

3 Comments

3 Comments

  1. Avatar

    steen thomsen

    Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at 5:15 pm

    What a good man !!

    Reply
    • Avatar

      Frank Leboeuf

      Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at 5:57 pm

      Indeed, happy to hear this. Empathy is the way forward!

      Reply
  2. Avatar

    Ynwaps

    Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at 5:33 pm

    What makes one person an expat, and another a foreign worker or migrant?

    Reply

Caitlin Ashworth

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

