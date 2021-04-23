Thailand News Today | Covid numbers spike, Phuket’s ‘sandbox’ still on track | April 23, 2021 | Thaiger

Thailand
Thailand News Today | Covid numbers spike, Phuket’s ‘sandbox’ still on track | April 23, 2021
In today’s episode we look at… Thailand’s daily Covid-19 infection report hit a record high at 2,070 today, Thai Immigration’s online system for 90 day checks for foreigners living in Thailand is back up and running…. or is it? Phuket have started their extensive screening process of all arrivals, Tourism Authority says Phuket Sandbox model is still “on track”, and 6 cats are up for auction after their owners were involved in a drug raid.
Thailand
Biochar could solve smoke pollution problem in Chiang Mai
The emerging technology of biochar may be at the forefront of dealing with Chiang Mai and its globally infamous smoke and air pollution. After another terrible burn season where the air quality was rated among the worst in the world, Chiang Mai is often rated the most polluted city in the world. As scientists worldwide tackle climate change, Chiang Mai stands out as an example of how animal agriculture is a major and often overlooked part of the climate crisis. While coal burning and gas-guzzling automobiles tend to get the most attention in the climate change debate, food production is a massive contributor to the problem.
Michael Schaefer, an American university professor now running Chiang Mai’s Warm Heart Foundation explains that as people earn more money, they want to indulge in costlier foods such as meat and dairy. With the increased demand for these animal products comes an equally increased need for the staple crops that feed these animals like corn.
Corn growth has become a linchpin of farming in Chiang Mai as well as Myanmar and Laos. This farming feeds animals like chickens and pigs, whose consumption is unlikely to wane in popularity anytime soon. But burning the waste from the corn to feed livestock is what creates Chiang Mai’s massive smoke problem.
Corn is an inefficient crop with only 22% of the plant being edible making the amount of waste to be burned off problematic. The husk, cob, and corn stock have to be cleared before you can plant the next year’s crop. Other methods of clearing the land like tractors or hand picking are just too time-consuming and inefficient when a fire can do the job quickly.
The Warm Heart Foundation has proposed turning this waste in Chiang Mai into biochar, a version of charcoal that’s far more eco-friendly. Biochar can be used to make smokeless briquettes for our barbecues, as well as soil decontaminant and fertilizer. By using the waste from the burn off to create byproducts farmers can essentially have a secondary income source. Creating biochar does not require expensive high-tech machinery, as smokeless incinerators can be built out of old oil drums or livestock feeding troughs. Putting that carbon-rich biochar back into the soil in Chiang Mai will last for thousands of years and remove it from the atmosphere.
Animal agriculture and food systems contribute 25 to 30% of the greenhouse emissions in the world according to the Our World in Data project from Oxford University. Agriculture accounts for half the usable land on the planet and 77% of that land is farming livestock, even though the animals raised only provide about 18% of the calories the world’s population consumes. Half of all the farming harvests go to feed these animals being raised for consumption. Animal agriculture also uses 15 times more land, 13 times more water, and 11 times more fossil fuel to generate protein.
It’s not a perfect solution for the environment, but a step in the right direction as converting the world to a plant-based diet is not likely anytime soon. The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization estimated that farmlands roughly the size of North America and Brazil combined could be returned to nature if everyone stopped eating meat. Letting nature take its course is still the best way to remove carbon from the atmosphere, but without a vegan revolution, this is not likely. If Chiang Mai could start using this biochar production model it would remove hundreds of thousands of tons of CO2 from the atmosphere and create more fertile fields allowing farming land to potentially be decreased and returning some land to nature.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
2 young Thai women suffering from obesity die after contracting Covid-19
A 24 year old and a 29 year old both died this week after contracting Covid-19. The deaths of the 2 young women were rare as the vast majority of Covid-related deaths involve those over 60 who have pre-existing conditions such as diabetes and chronic illnesses. Not much was reported about the young Thai women who recently passed away, but doctors say the women were both obese.
Bangkok Hospital says diabetes and obesity can lead to more severe Covid-19 infections and says keeping up with a healthy weight “can significantly reduce risks of developing serious complications in case of infection.”
People with obesity presenting with extremely high Body Mass Index (BMI) may have lower lung volume and limited lung expansion, resulting in an increased risk of respiratory complications when they have a lung infection.
The 24 year old Thai vendor in Phatthalung went to an entertainment venue on April 7. Another visitor later tested positive for Covid-19. On April 16, the woman reported symptoms of a fever, sore throat, and cough. The next day, she developed lung inflammation and shortness of breath. She tested positive for Covid-19. The inflammation became more severe and her blood oxygen level dropped. She died on Tuesday.
The other woman, a 29 year old in Samut Prakan, just southeast of Bangkok, came in contact with a confirmed case on April 10. 2 days later, she reported shortness of breath and cough with excessive phlegm. She tested positive for Covid-19 on April 16 and was admitted to the hospital 2 days later. She developed lung inflammation and infection. She died on Thursday after suffering from heart failure.
Health officials say both women suffered from obesity.
SOURCES: Bangkok Hospital | Bangkok Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
More staff to man Covid-19 hotlines after complaints of unanswered calls
Thousands of people have been calling Thailand’s Covid-19 hotline each day and many calls from those seeking hospital beds, medical attention or ambulance services are going unanswered. PM Prayut Chan-o-cha even called 2 of the hotline numbers and he says no one answered his calls. Now the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration plans to revamp the emergency call centre with plans to add more staff and call lines.
For the past month, in the midst of the largest wave of infections in Thailand since the start of the pandemic, up to 3,500 people have called the 1669 Covid-19 hotline each day, according to Bangkok Governor Aswin Kwanmuang. Many people have complained that they have been unable to reach the staff. The governor says the BMA plans to allow callers to leave their names and numbers allowing staff to call them back.
“Currently the 1669 hotline has staff working three shifts to answer inquiries around the clock… However, since the new wave in March, up to 3,500 people have been calling daily. Callers who exceed our capacity will have to wait for their turn, and if they hang up and dial in again, they will be put at the end of the queue. This has resulted in many people complaining that the line was never available.”
After the prime minister’s calls to both the 1668 and 1669 hotlines went unanswered, Prayut said he would look into how the hotlines were managed to fix the problem.
“I tried both numbers, but nobody answered. I want to find out if this is because there are too few health personnel manning the lines, or if they are too busy tending to patients in hospitals.”
The BMA will also get more medical staff to help transport Covid-19 patients to hospitals after complaints that some have waited at home long periods waiting for an ambulance. The governor says the some of the night staff workers while change to a day shift to help with transporting patients during busy hours.
“In the early phase, we will move some of the staff on night shift to work on day shift from 8am to 4pm, which is the period when more people require medical services… Then, we will increase the ambulances as well as their trips per day to make sure that no patients are left at home.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
