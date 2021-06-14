Connect with us

Thailand

Thailand News Today | BKK parks re-open… nearly, tropical storm, airport security upgrade | June 14

Thaiger

Published 

19 seconds ago

 on 

Southeast Asia has recorded its highest number of Covid infections in a single day, with 26,435 new cases reported yesterday. The only good news is that the death rate is continuing to drop overall. The weekend’s infection figures were the highest in 2 weeks. Authorities at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport are cracking down on a spike in drug trafficking, specifically packages being mailed from Thailand to overseas destinations. A masked man has reportedly robbed a Bangkok Bank that is inside a Tesco Lotus in Chiang Rai. The bank teller says the robber got away with around 80,000 baht. Tropical storm Koguma weekend overnight as it headed towards the Northern and Northeastern region of Thailand.

 

Want more from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Leave a comment below or join the discussion on Thaiger Talk Forums.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand20 seconds ago

Thailand News Today | BKK parks re-open… nearly, tropical storm, airport security upgrade | June 14
Thailand15 mins ago

Missing fisherman’s body found in sea off Nakhon Si Thammarat
Coronavirus (Covid-19)42 mins ago

CCSA: We’re out of vaccines

Phuket Sandbox July 1st

days
hours
minutes
seconds

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in July - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages in June!

READ MORE

Sponsored by image

Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 hour ago

Ayutthaya hospital to test all staff for Covid after 18 test positive
Thailand2 hours ago

13 teenagers arrested in Chon Buri for partying, gathering
Crime2 hours ago

Crime Suppression Division seizes dozens of illegal firearms in a series of raids
Crime2 hours ago

Marijuana valued at 10 million baht seized in Nakhon Phanom, 2 arrested
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

Monday Covid Update: 3,355 new cases, provincial totals
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

Almost 100% of teachers and staff vaccinated in Bangkok
Thailand4 hours ago

Almost 8 million register for stimulus scheme, app briefly goes down
Best of4 hours ago

Top 5 best temples in Bangkok
Thailand4 hours ago

Good Morning Thailand | What’s happening in Pattaya, Phuket sandbox, reopening for tourism
Coronavirus (Covid-19)5 hours ago

25 vaccination sites put on hold in Bangkok
Phuket5 hours ago

Ambulance crashes into a lightpole in Phuket
Thailand6 hours ago

Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport task force cracks down on drug trafficking
Thailand3 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism3 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket3 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism4 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending