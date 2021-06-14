Thailand News Today | BKK parks re-open… nearly, tropical storm, airport security upgrade | June 14

Southeast Asia has recorded its highest number of Covid infections in a single day, with 26,435 new cases reported yesterday. The only good news is that the death rate is continuing to drop overall. The weekend’s infection figures were the highest in 2 weeks. Authorities at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport are cracking down on a spike in drug trafficking, specifically packages being mailed from Thailand to overseas destinations. A masked man has reportedly robbed a Bangkok Bank that is inside a Tesco Lotus in Chiang Rai. The bank teller says the robber got away with around 80,000 baht. Tropical storm Koguma weekend overnight as it headed towards the Northern and Northeastern region of Thailand.

