Thailand News Today | Bars closed for 2 weeks start tonight, monitor lizard in 7-11 | April 9, 2021 | Thaiger

Thailand
Thailand News Today | Bars closed for 2 weeks start tonight, monitor lizard in 7-11 | April 9, 2021
559 new Covid-19 cases and 1 death have been reported today in the CCSA daily briefing. Many cases are related to bar hopping and partying focussed around clusters in Bangkok’s Thong Lor and Ekkamai nightlife district. The clusters have now spread to many provinces outside of Bangkok. There are currently 2,645 active Covid-19 cases in Thailand. \
The majority of the new infections today are mostly young adults who were frequenting the bars and nightclubs. The CCSA noted that the evidence shows that few of the patrons were wearing masks and gathering in crowds, indoors. Meanwhile, the order to close bars and nightlife venues in 41 provinces will go into effect at midnight tonight. Under emergency measures, the local governments in Thailand’s other 36 provinces will have the power to set restrictions and close venues if deemed necessary.
Staff at the Royal Thai Police headquarters have been ordered to work from home, after 42 officers tested positive for Covid. The chief has also instructed units nationwide to adopt the same measure where possible. Yesterday, the Police General Hospital in Bangkok was reportedly inundated with officers asking to be tested.
Several hospitals in the capital have suspended testing, saying they’ve run out of beds to accommodate those who test positive. Burmese refugees along the Thai-Myanmar border are being provided with humanitarian assistance according to a statement by PM Prayut Chan-o-cha.
The Thai government has again been forced to quash rumours that it is NOT preventing the private sector from ordering Covid vaccines for commercial distribution. But they have admitted that the main problem is a general shortage of vaccines around the world.
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Transport Ministry: refunds to cancel travel for Covid-19
The Transport Ministry is launching plans to deal with forced cancellations of travel plans due to the most recent Covid-19 outbreak. With recent restrictions on entertainment venues, Songkran festivities, and some areas implementing quarantines for domestic travel, many holiday travellers will likely have no choice but to cancel their plans. The Transport Ministry has declared that all passengers by bus or train scheduled to travel between April 9 and 18 can receive a full refund on cancelled trips. They hope to help control the spreading of the Covid-19 outbreak by giving people the easier option to cancel travel over the Songkran holiday.
The State Railway of Thailand will refund tickets but advise people to cancel their trips at least 24 hours before the original scheduled travel. They also said that any tickets bought using both cash and state welfare card benefits will only receive a refund on the cash portion of the ticket. Special tickets bought as part of a group guided tour or on a chartered train trip will also be fully refundable if cancelled 1 day in advance. The SRT did say exceptions would be made to allow cancellation only 1 hour before departure if the departure or arrival location is declared a strict or maximum control zone.
Online reservations are asked to send an email to passenger-ser@railway.co.th with your e-tickets and a refund request.
For those who decide to keep their holiday plans and not cancel travel, the SRT is strongly advising all passengers to wear face masks at all times and adhere to social distancing protocol. The Thai Chana system will be used for checking in and out and travellers are being asked to notify staff in the station if they see anyone with flu-like symptoms, or if they experience any symptoms themselves.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Expats
Airlines and hotels try to cope with cancellations for Songkran
Airlines and hotels are reporting cancellations from many of their customers as travellers react to the news of the new clusters and infections being detected in the provinces. Bars and entertainment venues close for 2 weeks in 44 provinces from midnight tonight, according to an order from the Thai PM. Entertainment venues in the other 35 provinces will remain open at the discretion of their provincial officials.
The Thai government has also announced today a series of measures to assist with refunds for people that have cancelled, or been forced to cancel, their bookings.
Thai VietJet asked us to publish their arrangements due to the queries from their customers. We will publish any other announcements from airlines and large organisations as they come to hand…
Due to the Covid-19 escalation in Thailand, the airline announces its policy to support passengers holding Thai Vietjet tickets on all domestic routes.
For passengers who booked tickets and made payments before 10 April 2021 with travel date between 12 -30 April 2021, may choose 1 of the supports as following:
- One-time changing the travel date free of charge. New travel date must be by July 31, 2021 and subject to flight availability. Rerouting is not applicable.
- Keeping the value of the ticket as a Credit Voucher, which is valid within July 31, 2021.
Passengers who have travel dates fall into the above-mentioned period and wish to contact the airline for support regarding change of flight or credit shell by voucher (at least 72 hours before the original departure time), please choose 1 of the options below:
- By E-Form: https://bit.ly/2L6Yv4z (Recommended Channel)
- By Line: @Thaivietjet
- By email: vz.support@vietjetair.com
- By Live Chat at https://skyfun.vietjetair.com/
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
MP claims 2 Cabinet ministers visited Covid-cluster venue in Thong Lor
With a third of the Thai Cabinet in isolation after coming in close contact with Covid-19, a MP claims 2 Cabinet ministers went to a nightlife venue in Bangkok’s Thong Lor where a cluster of Covid-19 infections have been reported. The chair of the House committee on legal affairs, justice and human rights, Sira Jenjaka, says he has photo evidence of public officials visiting an entertainment venue, but he did not identify the ministers.
Some have been skeptical of Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob’s whereabouts after he tested positive for Covid-19, but he insists he did not visit a bar in Thong Lor. Earlier reports say his staff member, who tested positive for the virus, had visited a nightlife venue in Thong Lor. The Transport Minister’s first travel timeline released to the public had missing information for various dates, sparking criticism from the public, but his timeline has since been revised.
Sira, Palang Pracharath Party MP, is pushing for the politicians to reveal their timelines and confront the government about their travel history, saying it is against emergency orders to withhold the information.
“The law will be equally enforced, regardless of whether they are lawmakers or cabinet ministers.”
A report from Reuters says nearly a third of the Thai Cabinet have self-isolated. More than 60 MPs who attended an anniversary party at Bhumjaithai’s head office earlier this week, before the Transport Minister’s infection was confirmed, have been tested for Covid-19 and asked to self-isolate.
Public Health Minister Anutin Charnovirakul sat next to Saksayam at the event, and was photographed not wearing a mask at one point, raising criticism from many Thais, but Anutin has been vaccinated against the coronavirus.
Following Saksayam’s positive result for Covid-19, transportation officials were also tested for Covid-19. The State Railway of Thailand governor Nirut Maneephan has tested positive for the virus. Several senior transport officials came in close contact with Saksayam, but have tested negative for the virus.
Other public officials have come in close contact with the virus including another Cabinet member, newly-appointed Education Minister Treenuch Thienthong who decided to self-isolate after coming in contact with a visitor who came by her home and later tested positive for Covid-19.
SOURCES: Bangkok Post | Reuters
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Thailand News Today | Bars closed for 2 weeks start tonight, monitor lizard in 7-11 | April 9, 2021
Price Philip dies at the age of 99 – Buckingham Palace
Transport Ministry: refunds to cancel travel for Covid-19
Airlines and hotels try to cope with cancellations for Songkran
MP claims 2 Cabinet ministers visited Covid-cluster venue in Thong Lor
Around 7,000 people in Bangkok have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19
16 more Covid infections reported today in Phuket
Government helps direct refunds for cancelled holiday trips
12 hospitals in Bangkok stop Covid-19 testing due to limited beds for infected patients
Thai fishing industry officials protest controversial ‘Seaspiracy’ documentary
Giant monitor lizard visits Thai 7 Eleven store, video goes viral
CCSA Update: 559 new Covid-19 cases, 1 death
UPDATE: Thai PM orders closure of bars and clubs in 41 provinces
Chiang Rai sees 2 new infections linked to Bangkok, Chiang Mai entertainment venues
Police chief orders staff to work from home after 42 officers test positive
Thailand News Today | Bangkok nightspot Covid clusters, Tesco/CP merger goes to court | April 5
10 rebel groups in Myanmar throw their support behind anti-coup protesters | VIDEO
Firefighters’ bodies retrieved, 100,000 baht to families
Immigration police arrest Frenchman on drug charges, 3 other foreigners for overstay
Reporter hospitalised with mystery illness after being bitten by monkey
Heavy storms to hit many parts of Thailand between today and Tuesday
Labour union angry over changes to Thai Airways staff contracts under rehab plan
Nightlife shut down in 3 Bangkok districts following rise in Covid numbers
Weekend party event in Phuket reports positive Covid attendee
Travelling to Thailand right now (April edition)
Hong Kong slaps Singapore Airlines with 2 week ban over Covid infractions
CCSA Update: 194 new Covid-19 cases, outbreak at Narathiwat prison
Thailand allows entry to 11 groups of travellers, cuts quarantine down for those vaccinated
Thai Health Minister pictured without mask, sitting next to infected Transport Minister
Some Bangkok international schools close following rise of Covid-19 cases in the area
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Crime1 day ago
Immigration police arrest Frenchman on drug charges, 3 other foreigners for overstay
- Business3 days ago
Labour union angry over changes to Thai Airways staff contracts under rehab plan
- Bangkok3 days ago
Nightlife shut down in 3 Bangkok districts following rise in Covid numbers
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Weekend party event in Phuket reports positive Covid attendee
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Leading Thai virologist warns of third wave, says herd immunity will take 2 years at current vaccination rate
- Bangkok1 day ago
Thai Health Minister pictured without mask, sitting next to infected Transport Minister
- Bangkok3 days ago
New infections in Chiang Mai linked to Bangkok nightlife cluster
- Bangkok1 day ago
Bangkok prepares to open field hospital as officials warn of a rapid rise in infections