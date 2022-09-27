Connect with us

Thailand

American told to stop riding go-kart in Chiang Mai

Police and residents in Chiang Mai urged an American man to stop riding his yellow single-seat go-kart on a public road after highlighting the danger he poses to himself and others.

A dash cam video of the yellow single-seat go-kart was uploaded to Thai social media on September 21. The kart is seen dashing down the left lane of the Klong Chonlapratarn Road, or Canal Road, in the Hang Dong district of Chiang Mai.

Most residents agree the kart is too small, too low, and not easy to see for other vehicles on the road.

The kart belongs to an American man who lives in the district. It does not have an engine and it is operated like a bicycle. The rider has to climb inside, lean back and peddle to get it moving.

The yellow kart was involved in an accident with a pickup truck in 2018 on Mahidon Road in Chaing Mai. There were no injuries or losses reported from the accident but residents don’t want him to use the kart again.

Hang Dong Police Station acknowledged Chiang Mai locals have reported the man several times because of the danger he poses to everyone.

Police said the foreigner did stop using the kart after he had been warned but would then start using it again.

The foreigner said…

“My car doesn’t break any Thai laws. It doesn’t have an engine.”

The police, however, underlined that the cart is illegal according to the Land Traffic Act because it could cause a danger to others on the road. The police added that they would warn the foreigner about the kart again.

According to Section 6 of the Land Traffic Act, people must not use vehicles that are in an unstable condition, or vehicles that can cause danger or affect others’ lives. Anyone who fails to follow the law will be fined up to 500 baht.

SOURCE: Thairath | Chiang Mai News

 

