Thailand launches renewed crackdown on electronic cigarettes | The Thaiger

Thailand
Thailand launches renewed crackdown on electronic cigarettes
PHOTO: AFP
Electronic cigarettes have been banned in Thailand since 2014 but enforcement of the ban has been sporadic. However, a report in the Chiang Rai Times says Thai authorities are now cracking down hard, with thousands of e-cigarettes confiscated in the last 3 weeks.
At a press briefing this week, the police, working with a consumer protection agency, confirmed they had launched a crackdown and had arrested 10 people for being in possession of nearly 600 electronic cigarettes and 500 bottles of vaping liquid.
It’s understood that many shops and other vendors illegally selling e-cigarettes have been raided since late September.
The Chiang Rai Times says e-cigarettes are a hotly debated topic in Thailand, with many arguing to have them legalised, while opponents claim vaping can lead young people into other addictions, possibly even cigarette smoking.
Thailand’s latest crackdown comes amid a spate of vaping-related lung injuries and deaths in the U.S., although the country’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says a new study says dangerous fumes from the use of THC may be to blame.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times
Technology
“Nothing to worry about” – Thai Police clarify the collection of WIFI data at cafés
PHOTO: Yahoo
The Royal Thai Police have rushed in to clarify yesterday’s story about the Minister of Digital Economy’s Puttipong Punnakan commenting about the collection of restaurant and café wifi data.
The Thai Minister of Digital Economy Puttipong Punnakan says cafe and restaurant operators offering free wifi services, will have to collect internet traffic data used by their customers up to 90 days, or face punishment. The report didn’t specify if they wanted to simply track usage data or track the actual traffic and sites visited.
Netizens hit back at the notion of their search and browsing history, and downloads, being subject to storage and investigation.
But RTP spokesman Lt-Col Krissana Pattanacharoen says that the public have nothing to fear.
“They can carry on as normal without worry.”
He was referring to the collection of log file data held for 90 days announced by Minister of Digital Economy at a media conference on Tuesday. Lt-Col Krissana said that it was standard practice and had been law since 2007, but declined to address any of the concerns expressed by critics of the proposed collection of their browsing data.
“Such measures helped in the capture of serious criminals”.
Yesterday’s story HERE.
SOURCE: INN
PHOTO: RTP spokesman Lt-Col Krissana Pattanacharoen – INN News
Expats
Mandatory health insurance for ‘Long Stay’ visa starts October 31
Foreigners applying for a Non O-A visa will be required to purchase health insurance from October 31, according to Thaivisa.
This type of visa may be issued to applicants aged 50 years and over who wish to stay in Thailand for a period of not exceeding 1 year without the intention of working. Holder of this type of visa is allowed to stay in Thailand for 1 year.
“The requirements, first mooted back in May, are now confirmed in a police order posted on the Immigration website. Applicants are required to have 40,000 baht outpatient coverage and 400,000 baht inpatient coverage.”
According to the order, health insurance is not required for those applying for an extension of stay based on retirement and only applies to Non O-A visas. Non O-A visas are obtained from an embassy or consulate outside of Thailand. Full details of the new requirements can be found HERE.
As of yet, there is no information on the new insurance requirements on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs website and at the time of posting O-A visas are still being issued without insurance.
Thaivisa understands an official announcement is due to be made at a press conference in Bangkok later on Wednesday (9 October).
SOURCE: ThaiVisa
Economy
Eat Shop Spend version 2 on the way, but no cash giveaway
After feedback from the successful “Chim-Shop-Chai” (Eat-Shop-Spend) campaign, the Minister of Finance says campaign will now be extended into Phase 2 but with the criteria and regulations adjusted to attract more people with purchasing power to spend their own money, without the 1,000 baht per person give-away.
The Minister of Finance Uttama Savanayana says there have been 1.3 million persons so far directing their spending in this campaign to some 170,000 participating shops, generating more then 1 billion baht in additional revenue.
“The second phase of the campaign will be introduced with adjustments to the conditions to encourage campaign participants to spend their own money to generate additional cash flow.”
The campaign’s second phase is expected to commence this month, with 1-2 million more sign-ups, who will no longer receive the 1,000 baht per person allowance, but will have higher caps on the 15% cashback rebate from a 4,500 baht limit to 5,500-6,000 baht.
The Minister of Finance admits most people signed up for the campaign intending mainly to receive and spend their 1,000 baht allowance, as seen in the relevant data showing a total spending figure from the free allowance of more than 1 billion baht, while spending of participants’ own money only reached about 10 million baht, which didn’t fulfil the government’s goal of encouraging people to spend their own cash.
The campaign’s second phase will end at the end of November. More info about the next “Chim-Shop-Chai” (Eat-Shop-Spend) campaign when details are announced.
SOURCE: National News Bureau of Thailand
Top 10 things to do in Phuket when it rains (2019)
Top 10 scams in Thailand (2019)
Top 10 news sources in Thailand (2019)
Why the Chinese are more important than Western tourists to Thailand
So you’re moving to Vietnam?
Vietnam versus Thailand – which is the best for travel or living?
Pattaya tourist racks up 50,000 tab after ringing bar bell 20 times
Terracotta Warriors coming to Bangkok
iPhone 11 launch – Apple cuts prices, new services
14% of condos around Bangkok are empty – good time to buy
Immigration overhaul – TM6 disappearing and TM30 App being launched
Governor declares flood disaster zones in Ubon Ratchathani
Voice TV report paints grim picture of Thailand’s tourism problems
Foreign tourists stop to help Chiang Dao local after motorcycle incident
Family of Thai woman seriously injured in Pattaya balcony fall blames French husband
“Nothing to worry about” – Thai Police clarify the collection of WIFI data at cafés
Tourists rush to climb Australia’s Uluru before ban kicks in on October 26
Thief gets away with 50 phones and gold in Bangkok
Volunteer engineers to carry out Ubon Ratchathani assessments following flooding
Thailand launches renewed crackdown on electronic cigarettes
Chiang Mai hotels face a quiet end to 2019
Phuket drug dealer arrested in Chalong with half a kilo of ice
World Economic Forum says lack of critical thinking in Thailand affecting competitiveness
Thai woman nabbed outside Pattaya school on human trafficking charges
Study shows Phuket has highest number of tourists per square mile
Mother of boy killed in Thailand’s war on drugs petitions Supreme Court to investigate acquittal of police officers
AirAsia’s inflight WiFi is getting faster
Mandatory health insurance for ‘Long Stay’ visa starts October 31
Phuket Town – In CNN Travel’s “Asia’s most picturesque towns”
Asian markets stumble over trade concerns, Brexit sentiment sinks pound
ไทยแชมป์วอลเลย์บอลอาเซียนกรังด์ปรีซ์สนาม 2 รางวัลรายบุคคล
ตรวจหวย1ตุลาคม2562 ผลรางวัลที่ 1 เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว เลขหน้า 3 ตัว และรางวัลอื่น ๆ
ถ่ายทอดสดหวย 1 ตุลาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล
สีจิ้นผิงกล่าวสุนทรพจน์ ครบรอบ 70 ปีก่อตั้งสาธารณรัฐประชาชนจีน -ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
คลิปไฮไลท์วอลเลย์บอลเวิลด์คัพ 2019 นัดที่ 5
คลิปไฮไลท์ วอลเลย์บอลเวิลด์คัพ 2019 นัดที่ 1
Paramount เตรียมรีเมค FACE/OFF หนังบู๊ระดับตำนาน
ประยุทธ์ โต้ รัฐบาลไหนก็มีตำหนิทั้งนั้น “ถึงเวลาก็อ้างอย่างที่ผมอ้าง”
อารัมภบท รักฉุดใจนายฉุกเฉิน My ambulance ตอนแรก 6 กันยานี้
วอลเลย์บอลหญิงชิงแชมป์ยุโรป 2019 โฉมหน้า 4 ทีมตัดเชือกรอบรอง
บิ๊กไบก์หัวร้อน ตบหัวลุงพิการผัวะ ‘รถกูเป็นอะไร มีปัญญารับผิดชอบไหม’
“มิน พีชญา”ทุ่มสุดตัว นัวผู้ชายเกือบสิบ ป่วยโรคติดเซ็กซ์ ใน”สองนรี”
ไฮไลท์ผู้เล่นตัวท้อป 8 ทีมสุดท้าย วอลเลย์บอลชิงแชมป์ยุโรป 2019
เคาะแล้ว สนามโคราช จัดแข่งวอลเลย์บอลคัดโอลิมปิก
คลิปวงจรปิดฉาว อส.ชลบุรี ทุบเด็กแว้นนอนเจ็บคาเตียงโรงพยาบาล
Trending
- Thailand3 days ago
Thailand’s changing tourist demographic – the Indians
- Bangkok3 days ago
Pathum Thani win messenger makes millions by double charging customers
- Chiang Mai4 hours ago
Chiang Mai hotels face a quiet end to 2019
- Hua Hin2 days ago
Tale of two cities – Hua Hin vs Pattaya
- Travel2 days ago
Thai Airways defends in-flight catering following Facebook complaint
- South3 days ago
Outpouring of public support for Thai judge who shot himself in Yala court
- Hong Kong3 days ago
Singapore Government issues travel advisory warning for Hong Kong
- Technology2 days ago
Thai Central Bank ‘sandboxing’ biometrics to open a saving account