Thailand launches renewed crackdown on electronic cigarettes | The Thaiger

Thailand

Thailand launches renewed crackdown on electronic cigarettes

May Taylor

Published

4 hours ago 

on

PHOTO: AFP

Electronic cigarettes have been banned in Thailand since 2014 but enforcement of the ban has been sporadic. However, a report in the Chiang Rai Times says Thai authorities are now cracking down hard, with thousands of e-cigarettes confiscated in the last 3 weeks.

At a press briefing this week, the police, working with a consumer protection agency, confirmed they had launched a crackdown and had arrested 10 people for being in possession of nearly 600 electronic cigarettes and 500 bottles of vaping liquid.

It’s understood that many shops and other vendors illegally selling e-cigarettes have been raided since late September.

The Chiang Rai Times says e-cigarettes are a hotly debated topic in Thailand, with many arguing to have them legalised, while opponents claim vaping can lead young people into other addictions, possibly even cigarette smoking.

Thailand’s latest crackdown comes amid a spate of vaping-related lung injuries and deaths in the U.S., although the country’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says a new study says dangerous fumes from the use of THC may be to blame.

SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times

Technology

“Nothing to worry about” – Thai Police clarify the collection of WIFI data at cafés

The Thaiger

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 10, 2019

By

PHOTO: Yahoo

The Royal Thai Police have rushed in to clarify yesterday’s story about the Minister of Digital Economy’s Puttipong Punnakan commenting about the collection of restaurant and café wifi data.

The Thai Minister of Digital Economy Puttipong Punnakan says cafe and restaurant operators offering free wifi services, will have to collect internet traffic data used by their customers up to 90 days, or face punishment. The report didn’t specify if they wanted to simply track usage data or track the actual traffic and sites visited.

Netizens hit back at the notion of their search and browsing history, and downloads, being subject to storage and investigation.

But RTP spokesman Lt-Col Krissana Pattanacharoen says that the public have nothing to fear.

“They can carry on as normal without worry.”

He was referring to the collection of log file data held for 90 days announced by Minister of Digital Economy at a media conference on Tuesday. Lt-Col Krissana said that it was standard practice and had been law since 2007, but declined to address any of the concerns expressed by critics of the proposed collection of their browsing data.

“Such measures helped in the capture of serious criminals”.

Yesterday’s story HERE.

SOURCE: INN

PHOTO: RTP spokesman Lt-Col Krissana Pattanacharoen – INN News

Expats

Mandatory health insurance for ‘Long Stay’ visa starts October 31

The Thaiger

Published

8 hours ago

on

October 10, 2019

By

Foreigners applying for a Non O-A visa will be required to purchase health insurance from October 31, according to Thaivisa.

NonImmigrant VisaO-A” (Long Stay)

This type of visa may be issued to applicants aged 50 years and over who wish to stay in Thailand for a period of not exceeding 1 year without the intention of working. Holder of this type of visa is allowed to stay in Thailand for 1 year.

“The requirements, first mooted back in May, are now confirmed in a police order posted on the Immigration website. Applicants are required to have 40,000 baht outpatient coverage and 400,000 baht inpatient coverage.”

According to the order, health insurance is not required for those applying for an extension of stay based on retirement and only applies to Non O-A visas. Non O-A visas are obtained from an embassy or consulate outside of Thailand. Full details of the new requirements can be found HERE.

As of yet, there is no information on the new insurance requirements on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs website and at the time of posting O-A visas are still being issued without insurance.

Thaivisa understands an official announcement is due to be made at a press conference in Bangkok later on Wednesday (9 October).

SOURCE: ThaiVisa

Economy

Eat Shop Spend version 2 on the way, but no cash giveaway

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

1 day ago

on

October 9, 2019

By

After feedback from the successful “Chim-Shop-Chai” (Eat-Shop-Spend) campaign, the Minister of Finance says campaign will now be extended into Phase 2 but with the criteria and regulations adjusted to attract more people with purchasing power to spend their own money, without the 1,000 baht per person give-away.

The Minister of Finance Uttama Savanayana says there have been 1.3 million persons so far directing their spending in this campaign to some 170,000 participating shops, generating more then 1 billion baht in additional revenue.

“The second phase of the campaign will be introduced with adjustments to the conditions to encourage campaign participants to spend their own money to generate additional cash flow.”

The campaign’s second phase is expected to commence this month, with 1-2 million more sign-ups, who will no longer receive the 1,000 baht per person allowance, but will have higher caps on the 15% cashback rebate from a 4,500 baht limit to 5,500-6,000 baht.

The Minister of Finance admits most people signed up for the campaign intending mainly to receive and spend their 1,000 baht allowance, as seen in the relevant data showing a total spending figure from the free allowance of more than 1 billion baht, while spending of participants’ own money only reached about 10 million baht, which didn’t fulfil the government’s goal of encouraging people to spend their own cash.

The campaign’s second phase will end at the end of November. More info about the next “Chim-Shop-Chai” (Eat-Shop-Spend) campaign when details are announced.

SOURCE: National News Bureau of Thailand

Continue Reading

