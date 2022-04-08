Thailand
Thailand ups electric vehicle incentives, after 30% spike in foreign direct investment
Thailand Board of Investment has approved revised conditions and incentives for investing in electric vehicles and the infrastructure needed to support them, specifically charging stations. Today’s BOI announcement comes as Thailand increases its incentives for people to buy and invest in electric vehicles, in an effort to maintain its grip on Southeast Asia’s car manufacturing market, which is transitioning to a future full of EVs.
Smaller and compact charging stations will now be qualified for a three-year tax relief. The new measure is in addition to a five-year corporation tax cut available for investment opportunities in charging stations with at least 40 chargers, a fourth of which must be the newer DC style. DC fast chargers offer significantly faster charging times than the traditional AV chargers.
Moreover, the BOI has scrapped the requirement for ISO certification and a condition stopping investors from getting extra benefits from other agencies. They cited the irrelevance of such outdated requirements, as technology advances and the need to rapidly expand charging facilities throughout the country.
Now investing in EV charging tech is easier than ever before in Thailand. Investors either have to submit an implementation plan for their EV Smart Charging System or connect to the EV Charging Network Operator Platform. This platform is still under development and will become “a central mechanism to create an efficient management for both operators and battery electric vehicle users”, the Bangkok Post reported. That’s in addition to following to the relevant safety regulations for charging stations, of course. Speaking to reporters after the meeting, BOI Secretary General Duangjai Asawachintachit said…
“We have listened to the EV-related investors’ concerns and revised the measures to ensure that our incentives stay relevant in a fast-changing business environment. This will enable investors, particularly SMEs and startups to have more access to BOI benefits, and manage their costs more effectively.”
The total foreign and Thai investment, including the automotive and parts sector, totaled nearly 111 billion baht between January and March — a 6% decrease from 2021 due to global geopolitical and economic hurdles. Meanwhile, foreign direct investment increased by nearly 30% to more than 77 billion baht in the first three months of 2021, with China, Taiwan and Japan topping the FDI list for foreign investment.
Thailand’s auto industry ranked No. 1, with an investment value of nearly 42 billion baht — more than half of the applications for target industries in the first quarter. It was followed by agriculture and food processing with 12 billion baht, and electronics with more than 10 billion baht, the Bangkok Post reported.
Thailand’s government aims for EVs to comprise 30% of the nation’s overall car production output by 2030. To attract buyers, they’re currently offering a special package for the next two years, featuring tax cuts and subsidies ranging from 70,000 to 150,000 baht.
This year’s Bangkok International Motor Show recorded sales of some 34,000 vehicles, nearly a 14% increase compared to last year. The 43rd edition of the popular motor show took place over a span of two weeks at Impact Muang Thong Thani in Bangkok and wrapped up on Sunday.
Traditional gas-powered vehicles had the lion’s share of the sales, while electric cars, or EVS, stole the spotlight among car enthusiasts. EV bookings grew by 10% to more than 2,000 vehicles, with SAIC Motor and MG registering the most orders, followed by Great Wall Motor, or GWM. A total of 1,500 sales were made between MG and GWM.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post | The Thaiger
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways mysterious Boeing 777
5 bubble tea (boba) shops you need to swing by in Bangkok
Thai woman gives birth in pickup truck, after Chon Buri hospital turned her away
Live a millionaire’s lifestyle at MontAzure
Phuket man confesses to spying on female hotel guest, still ‘temporarily released’
Crane arm breaks at Bangkok construction site, 1 man killed, another injured
Thailand ups electric vehicle incentives, after 30% spike in foreign direct investment
Boeing 757-200 crash lands and splits in two at Costa Rica airport
Songkran: Academics predict 10 year low in festival spending this year
Asia News Today | New North Korean test on the way & META blocks Filipino election account
US arrests 3 Thais, yakuza chief for planning to supply missiles to Burmese rebels
Ousted Thai MP vows to continue political career, posts ‘see you again’
Phuket hospital and resort launch ‘Prestige Wellness’ tourism campaign
CCSA delays easing entry restrictions to Thailand… until after Songkran festival
Friday Covid Update: 25,140 new cases; provincial totals
Malaysian Airlines 737 plunges mid-air, passengers ‘float’ in their seats
Bum Gun vs Toilet Paper, which is better for your butt?
UPDATE: Tangmo’s manager ‘Gatick’ reports to police, confesses to drinking wine
Thailand’s Public Health Ministry plans to request new entry rules
First case of new Omicron variant ‘XE’ detected in Thailand
Tangmo: 2nd autopsy report finds ’22 small wounds’ on legs
Tangmo: Suspect ‘Sand’ surrenders to police
Another Boeing 737-800 experiences sudden dive, lands safely in KL, Malaysia
Tourists flood back to Thailand as travel restrictions ease before Songkran
Woman wields sword, tries to slash man who refused threesome
Business owners on Bangkok’s Khao San Road kiss goodbye their Songkran plans
American arrested in Bangkok for alleged 3 million baht fraud
UPDATE: Malaysian drivers bewildered by Thailand Pass, as southern border reopens
1 groom, 3 brides at unusual Thai wedding… who paid the dowry?
How did the Phuket man, who won 18 million baht in the lottery, receive his winnings?
New Test & Go station eases entry for Malaysian motorists at Sadao border crossing
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Crime2 days ago
UPDATE: Tangmo’s manager ‘Gatick’ reports to police, confesses to drinking wine
- Malaysia1 day ago
Another Boeing 737-800 experiences sudden dive, lands safely in KL, Malaysia
- Crime3 days ago
Woman wields sword, tries to slash man who refused threesome
- 360 Reviews1 day ago
ATOLL – To be the favorite destination where people go to meet, eat & drink
- Thailand1 day ago
Thailand can welcome Russian travellers back this Saturday, really?@!
- Bangkok2 days ago
City Guide: Rejuvenate yourself at EGEIRO Coffee in Ekamai, Bangkok
- Pattaya3 days ago
Thai netizens share video of mysterious woman standing still on Pattaya sidewalk for hours
- Malaysia5 hours ago
Malaysian Airlines 737 plunges mid-air, passengers ‘float’ in their seats
Recent comments: