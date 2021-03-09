Thailand government promotes cannabis as a cash crop at Buriram festival | The Thaiger

Thailand
Thailand government promotes cannabis as a cash crop at Buriram festival
Thailand’s government is pushing for cannabis use in all kinds of foods and products, as long as the plant’s psychoactive component, which causes the “high,” isn’t used. Over the weekend, people flocked to the Cannabis 360 festival held by the government in the Isaan province Buriram. Those at the festival could get a cone of hemp soft serve ice cream or taste other food and beverages seasoned with cannabis leaves.
The country’s public health minister Anutin Charnvirakul, an avid cannabis and hemp supporter, promoted the event, posting a photo on his Facebook page of himself surrounded by cannabis plants.
The director of the Buriram public health and organiser of the event, Withid Sarideechaikoo, told Reuters that cannabis is “the rising star to bring our good quality of lives and money back in our purses as good (economy) as before and even better.”
The festival also promoted growing hemp, a variety of cannabis which has a low concentration of the psychoactive component tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, and a high concentration of the non-psychoactive component cannabinol, or CBD, which has been used to treat anxiety and muscle pain.
Thailand was the first country in Southeast Asia to legalise medical cannabis back in 2018. Recently, parts of the cannabis plant with low traces of THC were removed from Thailand’s narcotics list. The THC-rich buds are still classified as a Category 5 narcotic, carrying fairly hefty penalties for possession and consumption.
SOURCES: Reuters
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Thailand
Cannabis could generate 8 billion baht for Thai pharmaceutical industry by 2025, expert says
Cannabis could become a major cash crop in Thailand. An expert says the cannabis-based medicinal products could generate up to 8 billion baht for the Thai pharmaceutical industry by 2025. Medical cannabis has been legal in Thailand for the past couple years, but recently the government agreed to allow parts of the plant with very, low traces of the “high-inducing” component tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, to be in medicinal products and food.
Cannabis-based medicines have been used as palliative treatment for some cancer patients in Thailand. Last year, nearly 1 million patients used cannabis-based medicines, according to an economist at Kasetsart University’s Agricultural and Resource Economics Department, Ravissa Suchato.
Around 1.2 billion baht worth of medical cannabis was consumed last year, according to Ravissa, who led a recent study on the economic impact of commercial cannabis cultivation in Thailand. If the average consumption rises as expected, medical cannabis could generate 8 billion baht within the next 5 years.
“We believe marijuana has great potential as a cash crop because more patients will start using marijuana-based drugs soon.”
In the past, Thai officials have discussed the opportunity to tap into the global cannabis market by exporting medical cannabis, but Ravissa says Thailand still has a way to go.
“Globally, the recreational use of marijuana has risen a lot faster than pharmaceutical use, so the prospect of exporting marijuana-based medicines from Thailand is still a long way off.”
Parts of the cannabis plant that are rich in THC, like the buds, are still illegal and classified as a Category 5 narcotic. Trafficking the plant is still heavily criminalised. Just over the past few days, border patrol police in the Northeastern province Nakhon Pathom seized hundreds of kilograms of dried, compressed cannabis believed to have been trafficked across the Mekong River from Laos and destined for the South, possibly to Malaysia.
SOURCE: Thai PBS
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Crime
Another drug bust near the Mekong River, 500 kilograms of cannabis seized
In another drug bust in Northeastern province Nakhon Phanom, police arrested a man and seized 500 kilograms of compressed cannabis. Just yesterday, border patrol police in the province seized 920 kilograms of compressed cannabis from a boat on the Mekong River. In both cases, police suspect the cannabis came from Laos, just across the river.
Police say they searched a black Nissan Navara pickup around 1am in the province’s Na Kae district. Police opened the truck’s bed cover and found 12 sacks with 500 packages of dried, compacted cannabis. Each package of cannabis weighed 1 kilogram, similar to the previous bust on the river.
28 year old Saravut Butngam was arrested. Saravut previously worked in construction, but has recently been unemployed. He allegedly told police that a man called him with an opportunity to make 50,000 baht. He was told to drive the pickup truck from a petrol station in the Na Kae district to a specified location in the neighbouring province Sakon Nakhon, police say. From there, another driver would take over.
Border police commander Sippanan Sornkhunkaew says he suspects the cannabis seized in the province was trafficked from Laos across the Mekong River. He says he believes the cannabis was planned to be trafficked to Southern Thailand and then smuggled across the border, possibly to Malaysia.
On Sunday morning, police confiscated 920 kilograms of cannabis from a boat on the Mekong River. When police approached the boat, men jumped off onto a smaller boat and fled the scene. The dried, compacted cannabis was wrapped in 1 kilogram packages.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Drugs
Police seize 920 kilograms of cannabis smuggled across the Mekong River
In a major bust on the Mekong River, notorious for drug smuggling, border patrol police seized 920 kilograms of dried, compacted cannabis from a boat along the Nakhon Pathom riverbank, bordering Laos.
Police were tipped off about a large shipment of drugs being trafficked across the Thai-Laos border. Police spotted a boat around 4am yesterday. When police moved in, men onboard the boat jumped onto a smaller boat and sped off. Police found 23 sacks filled with 1-kilogram packages of compressed cannabis.
In the recent months, police have seized more than 5 tonnes of cannabis. While the Thai government has been loosening measures on cannabis, allowing parts of the plant with low traces of the psychoactive component tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, to be used in food and medicinal products, trafficking cannabis is still illegal. Cannabis with high amounts of THC is still classified as a Category 5 narcotic.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Second batch of China’s Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine to arrive in Thailand on March 25
Travellers undergoing yacht quarantine to wear wristbands to track location and monitor health
Thailand government promotes cannabis as a cash crop at Buriram festival
Thailand to issue vaccine certificate to everyone who gets 2 doses of Covid jab
Drug use suspected as Chon Buri driver flips vehicle, damages 3 other cars
Blackout on Koh Samui, Koh Pha Ngan after navy ship anchor damages underwater cable
AstraZeneca rollout confirmed for Thursday, with PM first in line
Economic think-tank says the future of tourism in Thailand hangs on vaccination
Slow return of foreign tourism makes more redundancies inevitable – Airlines Association of Thailand
Thailand News Today | Thai army trim the Generals, sugar making Thais fat | March 8
Local Thai politician arrested after allegedly firing shots at a pub
Quarantine for vaccinated travellers to Thailand reduced to 7 days
Women’s Day: CCSA recognises women’s role in pandemic, Thai PM promises plan for gender equality
CCSA Update: 71 new Covid-19 cases
Thai doctor warns of link between high sugar consumption and liver cancer
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Thai navy sailors rescue adorable cats from ship fire
Pattaya police raid nightclub suspected of presenting pornographic shows
Covid-free Samui, Phangan, Tao offer tourism discounts until end of April
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Governor of Samut Sakhon recovering from Covid-19 after more than 40 days on ventilator
Gunman kills mayoral candidate, injures 4 other municipal candidates at funeral
Thai army medic accused of injecting troops with fake Covid-19 vaccine during UN mission
When can we travel again? World Covid Travel Update | VIDEO
Bangkok Military Court issues arrest warrant for medic accused of injecting troops with fake Covid-19 vaccine
Americans tend to misuse the Buddha image, but a Florida nightclub takes it too far – OPINION
Massive 6-metre-long python caught in Chon Buri
Thai anti-government group to reach outskirts of Bangkok after 250 kilometre walk
Bring on the heat… here’s our list of the spiciest Thai food
UPDATE: Thai singer “Ammy” arrested for allegedly setting fire to royal portrait
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Opinion2 days ago
Americans tend to misuse the Buddha image, but a Florida nightclub takes it too far – OPINION
- Protests4 days ago
Thai anti-government group to reach outskirts of Bangkok after 250 kilometre walk
- Food Scene2 days ago
Bring on the heat… here’s our list of the spiciest Thai food
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
OPINION – Vaccinating against Covid-19, why wouldn’t you?
- Thailand2 days ago
Why Thai locals make homes for the spirits
- Thailand3 days ago
Updates on international travel to Thailand
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)22 hours ago
Quarantine for vaccinated travellers to Thailand reduced to 7 days
- Pattaya4 days ago
Pattaya announces plans to hold Songkran Festival
Jim Ferrante
Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at 12:42 pm
Unfortunately, countries such as Thailand are succumbing to the globalist beast that chips away at a country’s soul. Just like they’ve done to the West
Dreqo
Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at 1:36 pm
“The THC-rich buds are still classified as a Category 5 narcotic, carrying fairly hefty penalties for possession and consumption.”
Hopefully no one’s falling for this latest PR stunt.
Nipral
Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at 2:35 pm
How smart !!! Replacing tourism by cannabis ! It takes a military sort-of-government to
entertain such brilliant ideas.
Thailand has been promoted as the California of S.E. Asia.
Congrats kids !!!
Toby Andrews
Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at 3:18 pm
It will be impossible to stop growers skimming off potent parts of the plant for selling for non medicinal purpose.
I do not think the government care, as long as they collect tax.