Thai road death toll tops 12,000 in 2019 | The Thaiger

Road deaths
Thai road death toll tops 12,000 in 2019
PHOTO: Motorcyclist skittled by pick-up and killed in Ranong this week – Daily News
Thai media report 12,304 people have been registered as dying at accident scenes in Thailand so far this year.
Academics caution that this figure only relates to those who die at the scene, and the actual death toll is far higher when when all all data is collated, and when victims succumb to their injuries after leaving the accident scene.
The total annual Thai death toll, over recent years, is between 21,000 – 24,000, making it one of the worst in the world (currently #5 in the world according to World Health Orginisation data).
On Monday this week 62 people died, bringing November’s toll to 144 on just the fourth day of the month.
The Daily News runs an ongoing campaign to raise awareness of the dangers of Thai roads. They report the death toll daily, along with accident reports.
The Daily News reported that a motorcyclist was recently killed outside a chicken rice shop in the southern province of Ranong, north of Phang Nga. The lane-changing motorcyclist was hit by a pickup driver who could not brake in time, and flung the victim into the back of another pickup.
SOURCE: Daily News | Thai Visa
Pattaya
Driver dies after car collides with a tree in Chon Buri
PHOTOS: Dragon Rescue Foundation
A 23 year old driver died as a result of his vehicle colliding with a tree and catching fire in Mueang Chonburi this morning. Dragon Rescue Foundation was notified of the accident at 3:50am on the Wat Saman Road in Nong Kangkok, Chonburi, north of the Laem Chabang seaport.
Emergency responders rushed to the scene to find the car which had collided with a coconut tree and was already on fire. It took rescue workers about 15 minutes to control the fire. Inside the vehicle they found the body of the driver, identified as 23 year old Pattaraphon Natee.
Rescue workers used hydraulic cutters to access the wrecked car and recover his body. His remains were taken to a local hospital.
Police speculate that he might have fallen asleep at the wheel before colliding with the tree.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
News
Ubon Ratchathani collision kills seven, seriously injures four
An accident between a mini-bus and a six-wheel truck has left seven dead and seriously injured four others.
Thai PBS World reports that the collision happened in Ubon Ratchathani, northeast Thailand, yesterday morning. Witnesses say the mini-van was travelling at high speed when the driver lost control, crossing into the path of oncoming traffic and colliding head-on with the truck.
Photo: News1
The force of the collision caused the truck to flip onto its side and completely wrote off the mini-van. The seven people killed were all passengers in the mini-van and understood to have been two monks, two women and three other men.
The driver and three others were all seriously injured and taken to nearby hospitals by rescue workers at the scene.
SOURCE: thaipbsworld.com
Road deaths
Thailand road toll: 554 dead this month, 11,462 this year
PHOTO: U-Turn crash in Bangkok – Daily News
Daily news reports fatalities at the scene of accidents yesterday claimed the lives of 21 people. Yesterday was a busy day on Thailand’s roads at the end of a long weekend.
They say the numbers reported are only those that die at the scene. In reality, when hospital deaths and all regions report their stats, the figures end up much higher.
So far this October 554 have died at the scene of accidents resulting in a yearly total nationwide of 11,462. Thailand is recognised by the World Health Organisation as the fifth highest road toll in the world, per capita.
Figures are reported daily by Daily News who highlight the need to be vigilant at U-turns in their story about this air-conditioned bus (above)on Route 29 that collided with the back of a container truck.
Seven passengers on the bus were injured in the accident on Pahonyothin Road near the Kesri 5 housing estate in Klong 1, Klong Luang district north of Bangkok. The truck driver was trying to execute a U-turn at the time.
SOURCE: Daily News | ThaiVisa
