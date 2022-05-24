Connect with us

Thailand

Thailand could drop its mask mandate by mid-June, says Ministry of Public Health

After two years of compulsory mask-wearing in indoor and outdoor spaces, Thailand aims to drop its mask mandate by mid-June, according to the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Public Health Dr. Kiattipoom Wongrachit.

At a conference held today at Diamond Plaza hotel in Surat Thani, southern Thailand, Kiattipoom said the ministry is considering dropping the compulsory mandate as soon as mid-June given Thailand’s continually improving Covid-19 situation.

Even once the mandate is dropped, the MOPH recommends – but will not enforce – wearing a mask in three instances…

  • If you are infected with Covid-19 or you are in a high-risk group
  • In a closed and badly ventilated space
  • In crowded places

Ditching masks could be monumental for the restoration of Thailand’s tourism industry, as holidaymakers can often be deterred from travelling if they think there is a risk they could get in trouble for not wearing a mask, especially in outdoor spaces, such as beaches.

Thailand introduced compulsory mask-wearing in both indoor and outdoor spaces over two years ago on April 29, 2020 and hasn’t looked back since, until now. Previously, refusing to wear a face mask could land you a 20,000 baht fine.

At the conference, the ministry reiterated that Thailand plans to declare Covid-19 as an endemic disease in the coming months as planned.

Thailand is following in Indonesia’s footsteps, who dropped the requirement to wear a mask in outdoor spaces last week. In April, Malaysia also dropped its outdoor mask mandate, but wearing a mask in indoor spaces and public transport is still mandatory.

SOURCE: Matichon

 

    Recent comments:
    image
    Soidog
    2022-05-24 19:54
    “Aiming”. Nough said!
    image
    JJJ
    2022-05-24 20:33
    34 minutes ago, Soidog said: “Aiming”. Nough said! Yeah. With every change they follow this same pattern. They float a trial ballon to see how changes will be accepted. Then they propose the change. Then the approve the change. Then…
    image
    Highlandman
    2022-05-24 21:54
    2 hours ago, DiJoDavO said: Ok, mid-June. Now expect Anutin to come out and say that masks are still necessary for foreigners and the freedom of not wearing a mask is only for Thai people on June 14th. ROFL. If…
    image
    Highlandman
    2022-05-24 21:55
    2 hours ago, JJJ said: Asking for a friend, why does Thailand take a month to do everything? If it’s not needed, then why not change it now? What exactly will make it different in a month from now? Anutin…
    image
    Highlandman
    2022-05-24 21:56
    3 hours ago, HolyCowCm said: Well what ever happens then just take your own precautions. Had both types of Covid, 1rst with delta with no vaccine and 2nd with Omicron having both shots but 6 months afterwards and am still…
    Avatar

    Leah is a translator and news writer for the Thaiger. Leah studied East Asian Religions and Thai Studies at the University of Leeds and Chiang Mai University.

    Trending