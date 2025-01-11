Thailand braces for chilly weather and strong winds

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal1 hour agoLast Updated: Saturday, January 11, 2025
148 3 minutes read
Thailand braces for chilly weather and strong winds
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has issued a weather forecast indicating cold to cool conditions across Thailand, with a significant temperature drop and strong winds expected today. Eight provinces are named as areas where heavy rains and strong monsoons will hit, with sea waves reaching up to 4 metres in height, prompting safety warnings.

The latest forecast for the next 24 hours predicts a drop in temperature across upper Thailand and the upper South, with the northeastern region experiencing a decrease of 3 to 5 degrees Celsius (°C). Meanwhile, other regions including the north, central, Bangkok, and its vicinity, the east, and the upper south region will see a temperature drop of 2 to 4°C. Mountain and hilltop areas will experience cold to very cold weather. Residents in these areas are advised to stay warm and be cautious of potential fire hazards due to dry and windy conditions. This weather pattern is due to a strong high-pressure system or cold air mass now covering Thailand.

Advertisements

The strong northeast monsoon over the Gulf of Thailand, the south, and the Andaman Sea will increase rainfall in the southern region, with heavy rainfall in some areas. Waves in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea are expected to be strong, ranging from 2 to 4 metres high, and exceeding 4 metres in areas with thunderstorms. The Andaman Sea will see waves of 1 to 2 metres, with offshore waves reaching 2 to 3 metres and over 3 metres in areas with thunderstorms. Mariners in these regions are advised to proceed with caution and avoid sailing in areas with thunderstorms.

Residents along the eastern coast of the south are cautioned against dangers from waves hitting the shore, and sailors in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea are advised to refrain from leaving the shore until Monday, January 13. The conditions are also impacting air quality, with moderate levels of dust and haze accumulating in the upper part of the country due to strong winds improving ventilation.

Related Articles

Weather forecast

The detailed forecast for Thailand from 6am today to 6am tomorrow indicates that the north will experience cold to cool weather with temperatures dropping by 2 to 4°C. The lowest temperatures will range from 13 to 19°C, with a maximum of 27 to 32°C. Mountain peaks will be very cold, with the lowest temperatures between 4 and 10°C. The northeast will also be cold to cool with strong winds, and temperatures will decrease by 3 to 5°C, with lows of 10 to 17°C and highs of 25 to 29°C. The central region will have cool mornings with strong winds, and temperatures will drop by 2 to 4°C, with lows of 17 to 20°C and highs of 29 to 32°C. The east will experience similar conditions, with sea waves about 2 metres high, and more than 2 metres offshore.

In the south (east coast), the upper part will have cool mornings with strong winds and temperatures decreasing by 1 to 3°C. The lower part will see 20% of the area experiencing thunderstorms and heavy rain, particularly in Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat, with temperatures ranging from 19 to 25°C to highs of 29 to 33°C. The lower part will have northeast winds at 20 to 45 kilometres per hour (km/h) with sea waves 2 to 4 metres high, exceeding 4 metres in thunderstorms. The south (west coast) will have thunderstorms in 20% of the area, mainly in Krabi, Trang, and Satun, with temperatures ranging from 22 to 25°C to highs of 32 to 34°C, and sea waves 1 to 2 metres high, reaching 2 to 3 metres offshore, reported KhaoSod.

Advertisements

For Bangkok and its vicinity, a cool morning with strong winds is expected, with temperatures dropping by 2 to 4°C, lows of 19 to 21°C, and highs of 29 to 32°C.

Latest Thailand News
Russian tourist found dead by hanging in Na Jomtien apartment Crime News

Russian tourist found dead by hanging in Na Jomtien apartment

8 minutes ago
Caught red-handed: 6 arrested at illegal gold mining site in Phitchit Crime News

Caught red-handed: 6 arrested at illegal gold mining site in Phitchit

26 minutes ago
Chiang Rai clinic accused of defrauding NHSO 1.8 million baht Crime News

Chiang Rai clinic accused of defrauding NHSO 1.8 million baht

46 minutes ago
Ex-inmate arrested in Phuket for 22 million baht crypto scam Crime News

Ex-inmate arrested in Phuket for 22 million baht crypto scam

1 hour ago
Thailand braces for chilly weather and strong winds Bangkok News

Thailand braces for chilly weather and strong winds

1 hour ago
Bangkok braces for coldest days in 40 years amid fierce winds Bangkok News

Bangkok braces for coldest days in 40 years amid fierce winds

17 hours ago
Fun, food, and fancy drills: Thailand gears up for Children’s Day Pattaya News

Fun, food, and fancy drills: Thailand gears up for Children’s Day

18 hours ago
Tourism stocks tumble amid Chinese tourist fears Economy News

Tourism stocks tumble amid Chinese tourist fears

18 hours ago
Thai police deliver justice&#8230; and noodles to drunken diner Central Thailand News

Thai police deliver justice… and noodles to drunken diner

18 hours ago
Plastic waste import banned in Thailand in fight against pollution Environment News

Plastic waste import banned in Thailand in fight against pollution

18 hours ago
Getting the best out of Koh Samui’s White Lotus frenzy Entertainment

Getting the best out of Koh Samui’s White Lotus frenzy

18 hours ago
Miss Universe’s world up in flames as home burns in Los Angeles Thailand News

Miss Universe’s world up in flames as home burns in Los Angeles

18 hours ago
Gang of terror: Teen brutally beaten in Pattaya attack Crime News

Gang of terror: Teen brutally beaten in Pattaya attack

19 hours ago
Narcotics suspect arrested at Thai-Lao border after fleeing Crime News

Narcotics suspect arrested at Thai-Lao border after fleeing

19 hours ago
Thai woman seeks help after brutal assault by boyfriend over instant noodles Central Thailand News

Thai woman seeks help after brutal assault by boyfriend over instant noodles

19 hours ago
Call centre scammer poses as police to defraud Nonthaburi family Central Thailand News

Call centre scammer poses as police to defraud Nonthaburi family

19 hours ago
Miracle man helps veteran charcoal burner cheat fiery death Thailand News

Miracle man helps veteran charcoal burner cheat fiery death

19 hours ago
Thai man arrested for hammer attack in Pathum Thani temple Central Thailand News

Thai man arrested for hammer attack in Pathum Thani temple

19 hours ago
Copper thieves takes power supply from Buriram residents Crime News

Copper thieves takes power supply from Buriram residents

20 hours ago
Gender affirmation surgery leaves Thai transwoman pooping through belly Bangkok News

Gender affirmation surgery leaves Thai transwoman pooping through belly

20 hours ago
Young man found dead in Patong home in suspected suicide Crime News

Young man found dead in Patong home in suspected suicide

20 hours ago
Moo Deng turns 6 months, sparks ID card and auction frenzy Pattaya News

Moo Deng turns 6 months, sparks ID card and auction frenzy

20 hours ago
Central Pattana&#8217;s 500 million baht Chinese New Year splash Business News

Central Pattana’s 500 million baht Chinese New Year splash

20 hours ago
Thai woman defends drunk foreign boyfriend in Pattaya crash Crime News

Thai woman defends drunk foreign boyfriend in Pattaya crash

21 hours ago
Pattaya cracks down on illegal construction in tourist hotspot Crime News

Pattaya cracks down on illegal construction in tourist hotspot

21 hours ago
Bangkok NewsThailand NewsThailand Weather Updates
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal1 hour agoLast Updated: Saturday, January 11, 2025
148 3 minutes read
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Chiang Rai clinic accused of defrauding NHSO 1.8 million baht

Chiang Rai clinic accused of defrauding NHSO 1.8 million baht

46 minutes ago
Ex-inmate arrested in Phuket for 22 million baht crypto scam

Ex-inmate arrested in Phuket for 22 million baht crypto scam

1 hour ago
Bangkok braces for coldest days in 40 years amid fierce winds

Bangkok braces for coldest days in 40 years amid fierce winds

17 hours ago
Fun, food, and fancy drills: Thailand gears up for Children’s Day

Fun, food, and fancy drills: Thailand gears up for Children’s Day

18 hours ago