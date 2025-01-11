Thailand braces for chilly weather and strong winds

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has issued a weather forecast indicating cold to cool conditions across Thailand, with a significant temperature drop and strong winds expected today. Eight provinces are named as areas where heavy rains and strong monsoons will hit, with sea waves reaching up to 4 metres in height, prompting safety warnings.

The latest forecast for the next 24 hours predicts a drop in temperature across upper Thailand and the upper South, with the northeastern region experiencing a decrease of 3 to 5 degrees Celsius (°C). Meanwhile, other regions including the north, central, Bangkok, and its vicinity, the east, and the upper south region will see a temperature drop of 2 to 4°C. Mountain and hilltop areas will experience cold to very cold weather. Residents in these areas are advised to stay warm and be cautious of potential fire hazards due to dry and windy conditions. This weather pattern is due to a strong high-pressure system or cold air mass now covering Thailand.

The strong northeast monsoon over the Gulf of Thailand, the south, and the Andaman Sea will increase rainfall in the southern region, with heavy rainfall in some areas. Waves in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea are expected to be strong, ranging from 2 to 4 metres high, and exceeding 4 metres in areas with thunderstorms. The Andaman Sea will see waves of 1 to 2 metres, with offshore waves reaching 2 to 3 metres and over 3 metres in areas with thunderstorms. Mariners in these regions are advised to proceed with caution and avoid sailing in areas with thunderstorms.

Residents along the eastern coast of the south are cautioned against dangers from waves hitting the shore, and sailors in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea are advised to refrain from leaving the shore until Monday, January 13. The conditions are also impacting air quality, with moderate levels of dust and haze accumulating in the upper part of the country due to strong winds improving ventilation.

Weather forecast

The detailed forecast for Thailand from 6am today to 6am tomorrow indicates that the north will experience cold to cool weather with temperatures dropping by 2 to 4°C. The lowest temperatures will range from 13 to 19°C, with a maximum of 27 to 32°C. Mountain peaks will be very cold, with the lowest temperatures between 4 and 10°C. The northeast will also be cold to cool with strong winds, and temperatures will decrease by 3 to 5°C, with lows of 10 to 17°C and highs of 25 to 29°C. The central region will have cool mornings with strong winds, and temperatures will drop by 2 to 4°C, with lows of 17 to 20°C and highs of 29 to 32°C. The east will experience similar conditions, with sea waves about 2 metres high, and more than 2 metres offshore.

In the south (east coast), the upper part will have cool mornings with strong winds and temperatures decreasing by 1 to 3°C. The lower part will see 20% of the area experiencing thunderstorms and heavy rain, particularly in Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat, with temperatures ranging from 19 to 25°C to highs of 29 to 33°C. The lower part will have northeast winds at 20 to 45 kilometres per hour (km/h) with sea waves 2 to 4 metres high, exceeding 4 metres in thunderstorms. The south (west coast) will have thunderstorms in 20% of the area, mainly in Krabi, Trang, and Satun, with temperatures ranging from 22 to 25°C to highs of 32 to 34°C, and sea waves 1 to 2 metres high, reaching 2 to 3 metres offshore, reported KhaoSod.

For Bangkok and its vicinity, a cool morning with strong winds is expected, with temperatures dropping by 2 to 4°C, lows of 19 to 21°C, and highs of 29 to 32°C.