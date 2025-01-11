Ex-inmate arrested in Phuket for 22 million baht crypto scam

Ex-inmate arrested in Phuket for 22 million baht crypto scam
Photo courtesy of Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau via Bangkok Post

An ex-inmate has been apprehended in Phuket for impersonating a well-known politician to entice a woman into investing in a fraudulent cryptocurrency scheme, resulting in a loss of 22 million baht.

The Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB) police arrested 36 year old Pratya at a residence in Koh Kaew, Mueang district. He faces charges of public fraud and inputting false data into a computer system.

The arrest followed a complaint by a 62 year old businesswoman from Pathum Thani, who owns an office supplies and equipment store. She reported that a gang member, posing as a prominent politician, convinced her to invest in cryptocurrency trading, leading to her 22 million baht loss.

CCIB’s investigation led them to Pratya, who was responsible for creating mule bank accounts used by a call centre scam gang to launder their illegal profits.

During interrogation, Pratya disclosed that after being released from jail in 2023 for a separate offence, he struggled to secure employment. An acquaintance later approached him to open mule accounts for a gambling website, for which he received 800 baht for each of the seven accounts created, reported KhaoSod.

A criminal record check revealed two outstanding fraud warrants against him, issued by the Pathum Thani Provincial Court and the Thon Buri Criminal Court.

In October last year, a transnational scam ring comprising Thai, Myanmar, and Cambodian nationals was arrested for defrauding a Thai woman of over 21 million baht through cryptocurrency investments. The group laundered 10 million baht by purchasing a luxury condominium in Bangkok, reported KhaoSod English.

One of the tactics scammers use is “pig butchering.” This tactic involves scammers building trust with victims over time, often through social media or dating platforms, before convincing them to invest in fraudulent cryptocurrency schemes. The term “pig butchering” refers to the process of “fattening up” the victim before “slaughtering” them financially, according to Wikipedia.

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

