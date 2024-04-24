Bangkok sizzles at 40°C, heatwave scorches Thailand at 43°C

Picture courtesy of wirestock, Freepik

Thailand is currently experiencing sweltering heat, with temperatures soaring to a blistering 43 degrees Celsius in some areas, while Bangkok faces highs of around 40 degrees Celsius. Amid this intense heatwave, the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) cautioned the public to avoid prolonged outdoor activities and to take care of their health.

The northern region is particularly affected, with temperatures ranging from 24 to 30 degrees Celsius at night and hitting highs between 37 and 43 degrees Celsius during the day. Thunderstorms are expected in about 10% of the area, accompanied by strong winds in places like Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, and Phetchabun.

The northeastern region is not spared, with scorching temperatures and sporadic thunderstorms also expected in about 10% of the area, particularly in Loei, Chaiyaphum, and Nakhon Ratchasima. The lowest temperatures at night will hover between 25 and 29 degrees Celsius, with daytime highs reaching between 39 and 42 degrees Celsius.

Central Thailand is also grappling with the heat, with similar conditions of thunderstorms in 10% of the region and gusty winds in areas such as Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Uthai Thani, and Lopburi. The temperatures range from 27 to 29 degrees Celsius at the coolest part of the night to 39 to 41 degrees Celsius at the peak of the day’s heat.

The eastern part of Thailand is generally hot, with scattered thunderstorms in 10% of the region, notably in Nakhon Nayok, Prachinburi, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat. The mercury dips to between 26 and 30 degrees Celsius at night and climbs to between 35 and 41 degrees Celsius during the day. The sea is relatively calm with waves under 1 metre, but during thunderstorms, the waves can exceed 1 metre.

The situation is similar in the southern east coast provinces like Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Songkhla, Yala, and Narathiwat, where the temperatures fluctuate between 24 and 28 degrees Celsius at night and 35 to 40 degrees Celsius during the day. Sea conditions are generally calm, with waves below 1 metre rising above 1 meter during thunderstorms.

Temperature rises

The southern west coast, comprising provinces like Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang, and Satun, experiences hot weather with a higher chance of thunderstorms, affecting 30% of the region. The temperatures here range from 25 to 29 degrees Celsius at night to 35 to 38 degrees Celsius in the daytime. The sea has waves averaging around 1 metre, increasing in height during thunderstorms.

In Bangkok and its vicinity, the heat is pervasive, with occasional cloud cover during the day and isolated areas of extreme heat. The temperature at night is expected to be between 28 and 30 degrees Celsius, while daytime temperatures are predicted to reach between 36 and 40 degrees Celsius, reported KhaoSod.

During this period of intense heat, the public is advised to stay hydrated, seek shade, and limit outdoor activities during the hottest parts of the day. The elderly, children and those with health issues should be particularly cautious.