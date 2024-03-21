Worker fatally electrocuted outside Bangkok mall, others injured

Picture courtesy of JS100 Radio Facebook

Tragedy struck yesterday when a worker was fatally electrocuted in front of a well-known shopping mall in the Bang Kapi area of Bangkok. In a horrific turn of events, one person lost their life while two others were revived with CPR, and several more suffered injuries. The incident occurred as a tree relocation vehicle entangled with high-voltage power lines.

Police from Ladprao Station were alerted to the electrocution accident, which resulted in one fatality and multiple injuries outside the prominent shopping mall. Officers, accompanied by volunteers from the Siam Ruamjai Pu In Rescue Foundation, quickly arrived at the scene to investigate and provide immediate assistance.

At the scene, three male workers were found unconscious. Emergency responders performed CPR on two of the individuals, successfully reviving them. Tragically, the third worker did not respond to the life-saving measures and was pronounced dead at the location.

Additionally, two other workers sustained minor injuries, experiencing numbness in their limbs and chest tightness. All injured parties were rushed to the hospital for urgent medical care, reported KhaoSod.

Preliminary inquiries with the injured workers revealed that the accident happened while they were using a crane to move trees in front of the shopping mall. Unfortunately, the crane’s arm swung into contact with high-voltage power lines, resulting in the devastating electrocution.

In related news, police have launched an investigation into the death of two electrical workers and serious injury to two other men who were electrocuted in a sewer near Wat Bang Nai Temple.

The three electrical workers, 37 year old Direk Intarangsee, 23 year old Warawut U-Nath, and 26 year old Thosapol Faksawat, yesterday were installing an electrical system inside the sewer in front of a condo near Bangna Nai Temple, Sukhumvit Road, Bangna subdistrict, Bang Na District, when they were electrocuted and lost consciousness.

The condo’s security guard, 37 year old Sarima Wakachi, was also electrocuted and lost consciousness when he climbed into the sewer to help the three workers.