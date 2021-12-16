Thailand and Cambodia to discuss reopening borders along Sa Kaeo

Thai officials plan to hold talks with their counterparts in Cambodia to discuss reopening the land borders between the two countries. The governor of the border province Sa Kaeo held a meeting yesterday to discuss plans for reopening entry checkpoints.

Four border crossing spots are in the plan included with permanent crossing point Ban Khlong Luek – PoiPet in Aranyaprathet District, Ban Khao Din – Ban Kor Mor 12 in Khlon Haad District, Ban Nong Prue Relief Point Market – Malai in Aranyaprathet District, and Ban Ta Phraya Relief Point Market – Ban Bueng Kuan in Ta Phraya District.

The border reopening is still in planning process and there will be further discussion between Thailand’s Department of Disease and Control and Cambodian officials.

SOURCE: 77Kaoded