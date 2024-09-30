Thai’s on the prize: Thailand pushes to join BRICS, OECD at UNGA

Image courtesy of MFA

Thailand’s Foreign Affairs Minister Maris Sangiampongsa underscored the nation’s ambition to join BRICS and the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) during the 2024 United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

Maris delivered a compelling statement during the 79th Session of UNGA, which took place from September 24 until yesterday. He highlighted the Thai government’s dedication to people-centred policies and sustainable economic development.

He also called for essential reforms within the United Nations to address global challenges, enhance peace and security, and resolve international conflicts.

Turning his attention to regional issues, Maris discussed Thailand’s involvement in Myanmar, noting the country’s humanitarian assistance and efforts to foster peaceful relations among all parties involved.

Maris further emphasised the significance of achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and Thailand’s proactive role in bridging cooperation between the Global North and South through its aspirations to join the OECD and BRICS.

“This cooperation is crucial in addressing global issues such as climate change.”

Maris stressed that tackling climate change is a collective responsibility, impacting human rights and human security.

He also reaffirmed Thailand’s commitment to human rights, referencing its candidacy for the United Nations Human Rights Council for the 2025 to 2027 term, asserting Thailand’s readiness to foster dialogue and build trust among nations.

“We must create a shared future where everyone is protected and can thrive through global cooperation.”

During the UNGA visit, Maris engaged with representatives from the Thai community, business sector, and media residing in New York. He lauded the Thai community’s resilience and their constructive role in supporting the embassy and consulate’s mission, reported Bangkok Post.

In related news, Thailand has taken a monumental step to protect refugee children by fully embracing a crucial international convention. The country’s final reservation to the Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC) has officially been withdrawn, reinforcing its commitment to safeguarding children’s rights.