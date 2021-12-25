Thailand
The Thaiger Christmas Special feat. Adrian and Roykhien
https://youtu.be/r5OG_cKIJWU
In this time of festivities and celebrations. We invited our friends Adrian and Roykhien to come play some Christmas tunes for our viewers. From all of us here at The Thaiger, we wish you all good health and a very merry Christmas.
Subscribe or Join our YouTube channel today and become a Thaiger Legend or a Thaiger Cub for behind the scenes footage and other member-only perks.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Thai vaccination now accepted in the EU Digital Covid Certificate
Koh Samui, Phangan and Tao see uptick in holiday tourists
The Thaiger Christmas Special feat. Adrian and Roykhien
What makes Siam Paragon the top shopping destination
8 Christmas gifts to bring back with you after travelling Thailand
Pattaya tourist leaders call for local Sandbox as hotel bookings drop
The best reasons to celebrate Christmas in The Land of Smiles
Covid-19 warning issued for Camel Toe Restaurant in Pattaya
A Thailand Christmas tradition: Santa Elephants in Covid-19 masks
With tourism suffering, sea turtles are thriving in peace in Phuket
Christmas in Thailand… Santa travels by motorbike and elephants give gifts
Thailand News Today | Phuket hotels punished for Covid oversights
Friday Covid Update: 2,671 new cases; provincial totals
TikTok content moderators sue over exposure to disturbing content
Eating Only Red and Green Thai Food Challenge – Thaiger Christmas Special
Omicron Covid-19 cases double, now 205 confirmed in Thailand
Will there ever be another Concorde?
British Airways cancels over 2,000 flights including Bangkok
UPDATE: Registration closes for Test & Go and Sandbox, except Phuket
Thai government to consider cancelling Test & Go entry scheme – Health Minister
Thailand expected to review list of countries eligible for “Test & Go” scheme
Is Omicron less or more dangerous than earlier Covid variants?
First local Omicron case, officials consider cancelling quarantine exemption Test & Go
OPINION: Test and Go, up and gone, where to from here Thailand?
Test & Go registration suspended – Here’s what we know about entry to Thailand
UPDATE: Tourist who left quarantine, tested positive for Covid-19, turns himself in
Is Thailand going back into quarantine? | GMT
TAC explains what happens if a tourist or child gets Covid-19
Southeast Asia sees only a trickle of international tourism
Hallelujah, Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli confirmed to perform at Phuket Countdown party
Thai officials to review list of low risk countries, possibly ban travellers from high risk
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Thailand4 days ago
UPDATE: Registration closes for Test & Go and Sandbox, except Phuket
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
OPINION: Test and Go, up and gone, where to from here Thailand?
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Test & Go registration suspended – Here’s what we know about entry to Thailand
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
UPDATE: Tourist who left quarantine, tested positive for Covid-19, turns himself in
- 360 Reviews2 days ago
What makes Siam Paragon the top shopping destination
- Events3 days ago
Celebrate the festive season at Angsana Laguna Phuket
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Israeli who escaped with Covid-19 now in custody in Koh Samui
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Thai Omicron cases surpass 100, world tightens restrictions
Recent comments: