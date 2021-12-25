The Thaiger Christmas Special feat. Adrian and Roykhien

https://youtu.be/r5OG_cKIJWU

In this time of festivities and celebrations. We invited our friends Adrian and Roykhien to come play some Christmas tunes for our viewers. From all of us here at The Thaiger, we wish you all good health and a very merry Christmas.

