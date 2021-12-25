Connect with us

Thailand

8 Christmas gifts to bring back with you after travelling Thailand

Avatar

Published

 on 

Stock photo via lookphotos

If you are spending Christmas in Thailand, you may be wondering what to gift to your friends and family, especially as Thailand is a Buddhist nation. Although Christmas festivities and decor are on the rise in the country, it can still be tricky to find a Christmas gift for someone from your travels. Here, we have a list of some of the gifts you can bring back to your loved ones after spending Christmas in Thailand.

Jewellery

Thailand has many stalls that are sprinkled around the streets offering all kinds of jewelry. From necklaces that are already finished and ready to wear, to bead kits that you can purchase at one of the shops, it is easy to find jewellery for your loved one. Not to mention, the prices are very cheap, making buying multiple pieces affordable.

handicrafts, jewelry, minority, china, asia, choice, multi colored, retail | Piqsels

Dried snacks

Although a home-cooked bowl of Tom Yum soup would be an ideal gift for those craving authentic Thai meals, the country has made it easy to buy many of its fruits and other delicious foods by offering them as a dried option. And, for travelling, a sealed up bag that fits nicely in your suitcase won’t risk breaking during your travels. From dried durian to dried bananas, there are plenty of snacks that can serve as a unique gift to your friends and family from Thailand.

Shopping in Phuket

Chopsticks

Thai people usually eat their meals with a spoon or chopsticks. That being said, there is a huge selection of chopsticks in which to buy, with many featuring intricate designs that can make a great gift for Christmas. One place to look for chopsticks is at Yaowarat road in Bangkok, in which holds the world’s largest Chinatown. As many Thais are of Chinese descent, you can be sure you will find chopsticks at Chinatown and other great gifts to bring back.

Free photo Tom Yam Thai Kitchen Kitchen - Max Pixel

Tea cups

Along with chopsticks, beautiful tea cups are also a marvelous idea to gift your friends and family upon returning from the Kingdom. Coming in different sizes, it is up to you to decide which one to take home. Each tea cup can be bought alone or with others in a set, along with a miniature kettle. And, Bangkok’s Chinatown is also great for finding tea sets or individual cups. Although you may be thinking about their fragility, most vendors do an excellent job of wrapping items to be sure they won’t break.

Zongzi Sticky Rice Dumpling Tea - Free photo on Pixabay

Carved soap

One unique gift that you may have not thought about, is that of carved soap. As it seems to be a popular item in Southeast Asia, Thailand definitely has no shortage of beautifully carved soaps. From flowers to even adult-themed genitalia soaps, your gift will surely be accepted with a smile. Light and small, soaps can be a great gift to bring back.

Thailand Soap Flower Lotus - Free photo on Pixabay

Keychains and trinkets

As it is the case all over Asia, adorable kid-like products are popular with almost everyone. And, keychains are no exception in offering a fun and quirky gift to those unsuspecting receivers. Thailand has oodles of keychains, which range from those shaped like dolls to those featuring a unicorn. Along with keychains, come trinkets in every shape and form. Most likely you will see trinkets being sold at the same stall as keychains, with many to choose from.

File:Bhutesavara 4.jpg - Wikimedia Commons

Authentic Thai silk scarves

Receiving a Thai silk scarve is undoubtedly one of the best gifts from Thailand. As they are wildly popular with Thais themselves, along with the rest of the world, you can be sure it will make a great gift. Just be sure that you are well-informed about where to buy authentic scarves, as many will say they are real, but the price tag will be much lower than anything original.

Holiday Shopping in Bangkok: From Traditional to Quirky | Holiday shop, Bangkok, Shopping

Purses, shoes, and wallets

From knock off designer brands to handmade wallets from northern villagers, there are many options for gifting shoes, wallets, and purses. Some of the more popular wallets and purses can be found in Chinatown or in large markets. These are handmade and feature lovely designs that are made from yarn.

MBK: shopping for designer fakes in Bangkok mega emporium

Gifting is always an exciting experience as it allows those giving to bring a bit of joy to those receiving. And, if you are in Thailand and planning to return home, it can be quite fun to bring back something that is reminiscent of your times in the Land of Smiles. What better way to show affection to someone through giving a unique gift from a far off land? Wishing you a happy holiday during this festive time of year!

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Avatar

Ann Carter is an award-winning journalist from the United States with over 12 years experience in print and broadcast news. Her work has been featured in America, China and Thailand as she has worked internationally at major news stations as a writer and producer. Carter graduated from the Walter Williams Missouri School of Journalism in the USA.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand22 mins ago

Thai vaccination now accepted in the EU Digital Covid Certificate
Tourism58 mins ago

Koh Samui, Phangan and Tao see uptick in holiday tourists
Thailand2 hours ago

The Thaiger Christmas Special feat. Adrian and Roykhien
Sponsored2 days ago

What makes Siam Paragon the top shopping destination
advertiseadvertise
Thailand2 hours ago

8 Christmas gifts to bring back with you after travelling Thailand
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

Pattaya tourist leaders call for local Sandbox as hotel bookings drop
Tourism3 hours ago

The best reasons to celebrate Christmas in The Land of Smiles
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Coronavirus (Covid-19)10 hours ago

Covid-19 warning issued for Camel Toe Restaurant in Pattaya
Thailand10 hours ago

A Thailand Christmas tradition: Santa Elephants in Covid-19 masks
Environment12 hours ago

With tourism suffering, sea turtles are thriving in peace in Phuket
Thailand20 hours ago

Christmas in Thailand… Santa travels by motorbike and elephants give gifts
Thailand20 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Phuket hotels punished for Covid oversights
Coronavirus (Covid-19)20 hours ago

Friday Covid Update: 2,671 new cases; provincial totals
World21 hours ago

TikTok content moderators sue over exposure to disturbing content
Thailand21 hours ago

Eating Only Red and Green Thai Food Challenge – Thaiger Christmas Special
Coronavirus (Covid-19)21 hours ago

Omicron Covid-19 cases double, now 205 confirmed in Thailand
Thailand3 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism10 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism10 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism10 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand12 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand12 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand12 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending