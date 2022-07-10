Thailand
Thaiger Charity feat. Bangkok Community Help Foundation
https://youtu.be/Do69LeQx1rA
We had the wonderful opportunity to join Bangkok Community Help Foundation to distribute 300 survivor bags that contained food essentials to a community very much in need in On Nut Bangkok. We also had a look into the current living conditions and the garbage re-cycling work they do to make ends meet. With the help of our Thaiger members, viewers and everyone who donated to The Thaiger these past recent months, we were able to play a small part in trying to help our community. Thank you very much and we deeply appreciate all your support. A big thank you to Bangkok Community Help Foundation and to Greg and Friso for the great work they do and for making this happen. If you’d like to volunteer or donate to the Bangkok Community Help Foundation, please message them on Facebook here: https://www.facebook.com/BkkCommunityHelp/ or visit their website here: https://bangkokcommunityhelp.com/
