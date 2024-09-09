Thai YouTuber spanked on bottom while travelling in Laos (video)

Photo via YouTube/ iiiyadaaa

A Thai YouTuber shared footage on her channel of a Laotian man spanking her bottom while she was visiting a popular attraction in Laos, issuing a warning to her followers.

The YouTuber, Yada, is known as a member of one of the most famous YouTube channels in Thailand, SpriteDer SPD. She also has a channel called iiiyadaaa, where she posted the sexual assault video on August 25.

Yada titled the video, First time in Vientiane… got assaulted. In the footage, Yada is seen filming herself near the Patuxai Victory Gate in Vientiane.

While Yada was speaking to the camera, the Laotian man approached from behind, smoking, and then touched her inappropriately, leaving her and her friends in shock. Yada and her friend stared at the man but he showed no remorse and did not offer an apology.

Yada and her friends immediately left the scene, with Yada explaining that the man spanked her on the bottom and that she was on the verge of tears. Despite being shaken, Yada decided to continue filming and moved on to get food.

Opinions among netizens were divided, with some expressing concern for Yada, while others criticised her for putting herself in a potentially unsafe situation.

Negative comments

Laotian and Thai netizens commented on the assault.

“Feel sorry for you. Be careful, Yada. You should consider having some male team members.”

“It’s unfortunate that tourists have to face this. I have to admit, it’s not safe. This kind of thing damages tourism in Laos.”

“Oh no. You experienced this right at the start of the video. I hope you never have to go through this again. Stay safe!”

“So many warnings about this. Who’s going to help you? Get back to Thailand as fast as possible. You’re lucky he didn’t kidnap you.”

“Beauty, haven’t you seen the warnings from other Thais? Why would you still go there? It’s even more dangerous for a woman like you. Another Thai woman was sexually assaulted and left in tears. You need a male friend when travelling abroad.”

“Waiting for you to visit Cambodia. You seem to like danger and challenges. No one can stop you.”

Yada later responded to the negative comments, explaining that she was aware of the potential risks and carefully planned her trip. She and her friends remained vigilant throughout and took precautions for their safety.

Yada added that despite only visiting what they thought were safe locations, the incident still occurred. She concluded by saying she appreciated the concern from her followers and would remain cautious when travelling.