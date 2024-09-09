Heavy rain and potential flash floods to hit 31 Thai provinces

Image: Chatchawan Jaksuwong/Timeout

Heavy rain is expected to hit 31 provinces across Thailand today, September 9, with 70% of the areas likely to experience severe weather conditions. The Meteorological Department of Thailand (TMD) issued warnings for potential flash floods and overflowing rivers, urging residents to exercise caution.

The TMD forecasted weather for the next 24 hours, predicting heavy rainfall in the northern region and scattered heavy rains in the northeastern, central, and eastern regions. The public is advised to be aware of the risks associated with accumulated rainfall which could lead to sudden floods and forest runoff, particularly in areas near the slopes of mountains, waterways, and low-lying regions.

The prevailing weather conditions are due to a moderately strong southwest monsoon covering the upper Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the upper Gulf of Thailand. Additionally, a strong low-pressure system, weakened from Tropical Depression Yagi, is affecting areas in Laos and northern Vietnam.

Although wind and wave conditions in the upper Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand are beginning to moderate, waves are still expected to reach heights of around 2 metres, with higher waves in stormy areas. Mariners are advised to navigate cautiously and avoid sailing in stormy waters.

For the northern region, thunderstorms are forecasted for 70% of the area, with heavy to very heavy rain expected in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Nan, and Tak provinces. Temperatures will range from 23 degrees Celcius (°C) to 26°C at the lowest and 27°C to 34°C at the highest, with southwest winds blowing at speeds of 10 to 20 kilometres per hour (km/h).

In the northeastern region, thunderstorms are expected in 40% of the area, with heavy rainfall in Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Sisaket, and Ubon Ratchathani provinces. Temperatures will range between 24°C and 27°C at the lowest and 33°C to 35°C at the highest, with southwest winds blowing at speeds of 10 to 25 km/h.

The central region will experience thunderstorms in 40% of the area, with heavy rain expected in Lopburi, Saraburi, and Kanchanaburi provinces. Temperatures will range from 24°C to 27°C at the lowest and 33°C to 35°C at the highest, with southwest winds blowing at speeds of 10 to 25 km/h.

In the eastern region, thunderstorms are predicted for 40% of the area, with heavy rain in Chanthaburi and Trat provinces. Temperatures will range from 25°C to 29°C at the lowest and 31°C to 35°C at the highest, with southwest winds blowing at speeds of 20 to 35 km/h. The sea will have waves around 2 metres high, with higher waves in stormy areas.

In the southern region (eastern coast), thunderstorms are expected in 40% of the area, mainly in Chumphon, Phetchaburi, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Yala, and Narathiwat provinces. Temperatures will range from 23°C to 27°C at the lowest and 33°C to 35°C at the highest, with southwest winds blowing at speeds of 15 to 35 km/h. The sea will have waves 1 to 2 metres high, with higher waves in stormy areas.

For the southern region (western coast), thunderstorms are expected in 60% of the area, mainly in Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, and Krabi provinces. Temperatures will range from 24°C to 27°C at the lowest and 31°C to 34°C at the highest.

From Ranong upwards, southwest winds will blow at speeds of 20 to 35 km/h, with around 2-metre high waves in the sea and higher waves in stormy areas. Southward from Phang Nga, southwest winds will blow at speeds of 15 to 35 km/h, with waves 1 to 2 metres high and higher waves in stormy areas.

Bangkok and surrounding areas will experience thunderstorms in 40% of the area. Temperatures will range from 27°C to 29°C at the lowest and 33°C to 36°C at the highest, with southwest winds blowing at speeds of 10 to 25 km/h.