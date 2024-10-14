Pheu Thai confident on referendum despite double-majority dispute

Image: ASEAN Skyline/Facebook

The Pheu Thai Party remains optimistic that the referendum on constitutional amendments will proceed early next year, despite disagreements regarding the double-majority requirement in the referendum bill.

Sorawong Thienthong, Pheu Thai Party Secretary-General, reaffirmed the party’s commitment to holding the referendum in early 2025. The initial step involves ensuring that the amended bill successfully passes through Parliament in the coming months.

The initiative to amend the constitution faces a significant challenge, as the Senate attempts to reintroduce a stricter requirement for referendum approval known as the double majority rule.

This rule mandates that for the referendum result to be valid, at least half of all eligible voters must participate, and the winning decision must be supported by at least half of those who vote.

However, the House of Representatives decisively voted 348 to zero against the Senate’s proposal to reinstate the double majority rule. Following this decision, a joint House-Senate committee will be established to reconcile the differences.

Sorawong expressed hope that the committee could reach a consensus within the next few weeks, ensuring the planned timeline remains unaffected.

When questioned about the potential use of the current version of the law for the referendum if the committee fails to reach a timely agreement, Sorawong deferred to the party’s legal expert, Chusak Sirinil, who maintains that a simple majority is sufficient for passing constitutional amendments.

Doubts arise

Despite Pheu Thai’s confidence, Nikorn Chamnong, secretary of the House panel on the referendum bill, expressed doubt that the referendum would take place in February as initially scheduled. He cited the Senate’s delay in submitting the names of its joint committee members and the impending Parliamentary recess on October 30 as contributing factors.

The joint committee is set to convene from October 16 to 23 to review the bill and determine the size of the majority needed for passing a referendum on the charter. Should an agreement be reached by October 28 and both chambers endorse it by October 30, the bill would then be forwarded to the prime minister for royal approval.

Nikorn mentioned a proposal suggesting two requirements for a charter referendum to pass: one-third of eligible voters must participate, and at least half of those who vote must support the outcome. According to this proposal, approximately 18 million voters would need to back the constitutional amendment, a number Nikorn believes to be sufficient.

As the Parliamentary timeline unfolds, the Pheu Thai Party remains focused on navigating these legislative hurdles to achieve its goal of constitutional reform, reported Bangkok Post.